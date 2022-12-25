CANNONSBURG Ellie Thomas netted 42 goals this soccer season for East Carter.
The sophomore forward feels there should be many names tied to each one of those tallies.
“I think I’ve raised my intensity,” Thomas said. “But all the goals I’ve scored goes back to my back line and the midfielders. They are East Carter goals. They aren’t my goals. The team works so hard together to make our goals.”
The Raiders reached another team goal during the 2022 season. East Carter repeated as 16th Region Tournament champions. Coach Tyler Walker said the Raiders took their lumps against a tougher schedule this year. It helped them stay mentally tough for the postseason.
“I think they have handled it well,” Walker said about defending the title. “It was our mindset at the beginning to go out and get another one. We don’t play like we are the favorites. In most of the matches we played, we weren’t the favorites. I think having some rockiness helped us. I felt if we went through the season undefeated, we might not have been as sharp as we were. I think the season helped us get our minds right.”
“There was a lot of pressure,” Thomas added. “We did lose some this year, but we played a lot tougher teams. Our team worked really hard. We definitely deserved our region title. We had some tough wins against Ashland and Russell.”
Thomas was named The Daily Independent‘s All-Area Player of the Year. Walker was awarded Coach of the Year. Thomas has led the Raiders in scoring the last two seasons and became one of East Carter’s top facilitators with 19 assists this year.
Thomas said her success has led to a higher confidence level.
“I play a lot of travel ball and club soccer,” Thomas said at the All-Area photo shoot at Boyd County. “My coaches help a lot with my confidence too. Coach Walker always tells me to play East Carter soccer, and that’s really stuck with me. My teammates have helped me so much.”
The sister duo of Emersyn and Ashlynn Elliott have joined Thomas to establish a solid trio up front. Emersyn (32 goals, 24 assists) and Ashlynn (26 goals, 25 assists) give Walker plenty of scoring options and give opponents nightmares trying to figure out a defensive game plan.
Ashlynn Elliott scored five goals in her two region tournament matches and took home Most Valuable Player honors.
“Last year, we had some seniors who were leaders that graduated and this year we were young,” Walker said. “Our underclassmen had some leadership. Even if they weren’t captains or labeled as leaders, at different points in the season, we have several players lift us up. We had tremendous growth right there.”
Thomas said that the Elliotts are “her best friends and we work so well together on the field.” Walker believes Thomas knows the talent she has around her and it’s elevated her game.
“It’s her confidence, but it’s also the team she has behind her,” Walker said. “When I told her she was Player of the Year, her first reaction was about the team. She has the confidence that the team will get her the ball. Whenever she has a bad game, her team is there to pick up the slack. I try to instill confidence in her.
“I’ve said it multiple times,” he added. “I am the luckiest coach in the world. The chemistry that those three have built is awesome. The intelligence that they have is great. They have played together on club. They have that chemistry on the field as well as off of it.”
East Carter’s Addison Tiller earned an All-Area selection from her center back position. Walker said the defender will be “a leader her whole life.” Tiller kept the team strong and motivated them when they had a bad offensive game, according to her coach.
Ashland produced a strong season on both ends of the pitch. The Cats scored 115 goals while giving up just 15.
Coach John Cook enjoyed a healthier roster this year. Ashland also had four All-Area members. Kenleigh Woods and Milei Baker each had 32 goals this year. Mary Beth Bolen continued to be a stellar defender and Gracie Madden posted 12 shoutouts as keeper.
Region tournament finalist Russell put two players on the team. Ava Quinn kept up her impressive play from her midfield spot with her ballhandling and passing abilities. The junior finished with 14 goals and 12 assists.
Jenna Adkins has become a strong leader from the back line for the Red Devils. She scored a goal during the season as well.
Boyd County posted double-digit wins for the first time since 2017. Sophie Stevens was a main contributor in the net. The keeper gave up just 17 goals all season.
Fleming County collected 14 wins under new coach Pam McGlone. Makayla Burnett was the 61st District Tournament champions’ lone representative on the All-Area club. The senior striker accumulated 24 goals and four assists.
The 15th Region is well-represented on the All-Area team. Johnson Central’s Lakin Bentley (28 goals, eight assists) helped guide her team to the region final.
Lawrence County fell to the Golden Eagles in the region semifinals by a slim 1-0 margin. Maggie Johnson finished the 2022 campaign with 12 goals and seven assists. She had one of each in the Kentucky 2A sectional championship win over Perry County Central.
Camryn Helton posted an impressive 50 goals and eight assists for Paintsville.
The All-Area team was comprised by coaches’ votes. The Player and Coach of the Year were selected by The Daily Independent‘s sports staff.