CANNONSBURG Paintsville golfer Izzy Christy had an impressive junior season, finishing fifth at the KHSAA state tournament, being named first-team All-State, and taking home The Daily Independent All-Area Player of the Year honors.
Yet, like most avid golfers, these accomplishments weren’t her greatest memory of the season.
“I guess I have to say getting my first hole-in-one was something I will always remember,” Christy said. “It was just odd. You think that you will hit a perfect shot for your first ace. I actually turned around after the shot and was talking to another player. The ball actually went past the hole and spun back into the cup. It was just a surreal moment.”
Christy leads a talented group of All-Area selections that includes tournament winners, All-State players and state tournament qualifiers.
Christy credits a competitive summer of golf for preparing her for the season and winning the Player of the Year honor.
“Those bigger events are more nerve-racking and it helped me mentally throughout the season,” she said. “The higher level of competition was great preparation for the high school season. I am very excited to win this honor. I definitely improved this season, but there is always room for improvement. It has been a fun year for sure.”
Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy enjoyed a stellar campaign on the links this season. The sophomore was named first-team All-State while winning two invitational tournaments and finishing 21st at the state tournament. She was also named Region 12 Player of the Year. She is joined on the All-Area team by teammate Kristen Ramey, who was the medalist at the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament, firing a 34.
Athena Singh of Rowan County was a second-team All-State selection and qualified for the state tournament. She was the medalist at the Region 12 Tournament to top off a brilliant freshman season for the Vikings.
West Carter’s Kinzie Kilgore qualified for the All “A” Classic state tournament for the third year in a row by firing the low individual score in the 16th Region small-school tourney. She also qualified for first round of the state tournament as well.
Greenup County’s Cambria Burke finished fifth at the region tournament and posted several top-10 finishes throughout the season. East Carter’s Emi Ledford rounds out the All-Area squad, having qualifying for the state tournament as well. She also ranked third in the region in All-State points.
Boyd County coach Missy Kennedy was named the All-Area Coach of the Year for girls’ golf. Her Lion squad played in several prestigious tournaments across the state and performed at a high level throughout the season.
“We had a good year and we had a lot of great practices. We played a very tough schedule and I have a great group of girls that are all in,” Kennedy said. “They go along with my crazy practices, but we have fun. We have goals at every practice. I am very proud of their hard work, which resulted in a great season.”
Kennedy’s daughter, Morgan, and Ramey set the tone for the team with their work ethic, according to the Lions coach.
“Those two are like two peas in a pod,” Missy Kennedy said. “They have just started their third winter of workouts and the other girls see that work ethic. Those workouts really helped their games this season.”
Kennedy is very excited for the future of her program.
“I am super excited about next year as we return all of our players,” she said. “I also credit (former Lions coach) Scott Hensley for showing me how to run a golf program. Morgan was a seventh-grader and I was just a golf mom. I give kudos to Scott and those girls for setting the bar high for future teams. It showed me the value of practice and playing in big tournaments across the state.”
Northeastern Kentucky coaches’ votes assembled the team. The newspaper’s sports department selected Player and Coach of the Year.