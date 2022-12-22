Rowan County junior Autumn Egleston keyed in on a mindset of achievement.
Egleston is the 2022 The Daily Independent Girls Cross Country All-Area Runner of the Year.
“Before the season even started I made goals and set goals for myself and I worked towards those goals,” Egleston said. “I had one really big goal and that was to break 19 (minutes).”
Egleston was able to do just that – three times, in fact.
She finished first in both the Area 7 Championship (18:38.77) and Ashland Tomcat Invitational (18:46.60). Egleston also eclipsed her goal mark at the Boyd County Invitational, where she placed second (18:59.92).
The fifth-time All-Area selection wound up with a second-place trophy at the Region 6, Class 2A meet and got 16th place at the 2A state meet.
No stranger to the big stage, Egleston has qualified for state competition every year since she was in seventh grade.
Egleston is thankful to run alongside her twin sister Ariah too. Ariah was also a member of the All-Area team.
“It is one of the best things I could have ever wished for because I always have a running partner,” Egleston said. “No matter where I go, what state when we’re on vacation, I always have Ariah to run with me for anything.
“I can talk to her about anything and it can just be us two. We get into fights sometimes, but we always make it up to each other and it’s a lot of fun to run with her.”
Ariah Egleston finished 50th at State. She had several top-10 finishes herself, including sixth at region, seventh at Area 7 and fourth at the Tomcat Invitational.
Egleston is hoping that goal-driven mentality will continue to pay dividends for her in her final go-round as a senior next year.
“I want to be able to be in the 18s more and I want to be mostly 18-19s and I want to place in the top five at State,” Egleston said.
Boyd County has most All-Area selections, with three.
Senior Taylor Crawford, freshman Sami Govey and sophomore Lexi Ramey were the Lions’ representatives.
Govey was the highest Boyd County finisher at the state meet (21st). She also placed fourth at the region meet, third at the Area 7 championship and second at the KOVCCT meet.
Ramey did not finish too far behind her teammate at the state race, coming in 27th. She was eighth at the region run, ninth at the Area 7 championship and 19th in KOVCCT competition.
Crawford placed 56th in her last race at State. She added a 14th-place region mark, 12th in the Area 7 race and sixth at the KOVCCT.
The trio’s coach, Becca Chaney, was named Coach of the Year.
While the Lions did not have the same success as their third-place showing a year prior at state, Boyd County still finished in the top 10 (ninth) and was second at region.
“The girls team I had this year, they were very close,” Chaney said. “It was fun watching them have the successes they did, even with the state meet.
“They were not happy with it, but they did all they could, though, so it was kind of a bittersweet type of thing.”
Chaney says the “culture” created at Boyd County has helped the program excel.
“I mean, these girls are out putting in miles, boys putting out miles in the summertime with nasty heat,” Chaney said. “Going through all that together, I just think that cross country builds a lot more team camaraderie than a lot of other sports because of that.
“These kids have been around these kids that graduated and seen that success. My dad (longtime area cross county and track and field official and coach Bob Stacey) used to always say that success builds success. They kind of know what it takes. Even though they may not have been all the way part of it, they kind of realize, OK, this is what you have to do; this is what they did before us.”
Ashland, East Carter and Russell all finished with multiple All-Area recipients.
Senior Aubree Hay and freshman Ashley Ingram led the Kittens.
Hay finished her final year in maroon strong, the sixth time she has made the All-Area roster. She garnered several top-five finishes, including fifth at region, fifth at the Area 7 championship and third at both the KOVCCT and Ashland Tomcat Invitational.
Ingram flashed her potential as a freshman, placing 15th at region. She also was 29th at the Area 7 meet and 14th at the KOVCCT run.
Seniors Stevie McSorley and Raegan Osborn spearheaded a Russell squad that finished just a point behind Boyd County at the region meet.
Both were in the top 60 at State — Osborn 55th and McSorley 60th. McSorley had several top-10 finishes, including 10th at region, 10th at Area 7 and fifth at both the KOVCCT and Ashland Tomcat Invitational.
Osborn makes the team for the third time. She was ninth at both region and the KOVCCT, and 14th at Area 7.
East Carter is represented by junior Mary Stevens and sophomore Ryann Brown.
Stevens got 21st at region, 15th at the KOVCCT and ninth at the Ashland Tomcat Invitational.
Brown had a 24th-place finish at region, ended up 31st at Area 7 and was 17th at the KOVCCT meet.
Morgan County’s Abby Allen finished second in the Class A, Region 7 meet and 15th at the Area 7 race.
West Carter senior Lexi Bond finished fourth at the region race and 10th at the Ashland Tomcat Invitational.
Menifee County freshman Payton Burgess rounds out the All-Area list for the 2022 season.
Area coaches’ votes determined the All-Area team. The newspaper’s sports department made Runner and Coach of the Year selections.