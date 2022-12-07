CANNONSBURG A couple of relative newcomers to the area high school boys golf scene garnered top All-Area honors as a player and coach.
Rowan County eighth-grader Will Jones was chosen The Daily Independent Player of the Year and first-year Russell coach Cody Walker was named Coach of the Year.
Jones was very humbled by the honor.
“It is a great honor,” he said. “I am very proud to be selected. This area has a lot of great golfers.”
Jones was the individual champion of the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament and he spoke with great joy about his team capturing the team title.
“The highlight of my season was our team getting their first championship at the EKC Tournament,” he said. “Our team is very young, and winning it was a great experience for my teammates and me.”
Jones also carded eight top-10 finishes throughout the season and had a scoring average of 76 for the year.
Walker credits his players for selection as Coach of the Year.
“It was a really rewarding season,” he said. “We went to State for first time in over a decade. The kids worked all season long. ... My goal was to go out and help the boys as much I could throughout the season.”
Walker, an accomplished player at the high school and collegiate level, felt that was a factor in connecting with his team from the start.
“I have been around the game a long time,” he said. “I have seen a lot of good players and played with great players who are playing professionally. Not to name drop – I played some high school golf with Justin Thomas. I felt like the kids having a player as a coach was an advantage, because I could help them think their way around the course from my experiences.”
The Red Devils will return all but one player from this year’s team.
“I am very excited about our future,” Walker said. “We return some solid players and some young players coming up. There is no doubt replacing Gunner (Cassity) will be difficult. He left a great legacy at Russell with his play and leadership, but like I told the boys, we are not going to rebuild, we are going to reload.”
Cassity makes his fourth appearance on the All-Area team. The senior was a staple for the Red Devil team this season. He is joined by teammate Brody Kilburn on the squad. Kilburn was impressive in qualifying for the state tournament with his performance at the semi-state tournament.
Fleming County placed a pair of sophomore golfers on the squad. Seth Hickerson won two individual titles this season at the St. Elizabeth Invitational and the West Carter Invitational. He also qualified for the state tournament as well. Teammate Adam Hargett finished 12th at the Kentucky 2A state tournament and qualified for the semi-state tournament.
East Carter golfers Price Harris and Titus McGlone earned All-Area spots. Harris won the Johnson Central Invitational, placed fifth at the region tournament and qualified for the semi-state tournament.
McGlone qualified for the semi-state as well and also had second-place finishes at the Cardinal Classic and the Ashland Invitational.
Johnson Central eighth-grader Max Bingham finished third in region tournament play and qualified for the semi-state tournament.
JD Montgomery of Lawrence County was the Kentucky 2A Section champion and qualified for the state tournament in Bowling Green.
West Carter freshman Nathan Webb rounds out the team after winning the All “A” Classic region tournament, which qualified him for the state competition. He also placed second in the EKC Tournament during his strong season for the Comets.
The team was composed by northeastern Kentucky coaches’ votes. The Player and Coach of the Year are selected by the newspaper’s sports department.
2022 The Daily Independent All-Area Boys Golf Team
Max Bingham (Johnson Central)
Gunner Cassity (Russell)
Adam Hargett (Fleming County)
Price Harris (East Carter)
Seth Hickerson (Fleming County)
Will Jones (Rowan County)
Brody Kilburn (Russell)
Titus McGlone (East Carter)
JD Montgomery (Lawrence County)
Nathan Webb (West Carter)
Player of the Year
Will Jones (Rowan County)
Coach of the Year
Cody Walker (Russell)
Honorable mention: Brady Blevins (Greenup County), Connor Christie (Rowan County), Braydon Dehart (West Carter)