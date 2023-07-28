When you are a three-sport varsity athlete, it is a demanding role to take on.
As one sports season ends, another season has already begun. Two-a-days and full-pad practices bleed into suicide sprints and layup drills turn into PFPs and batting practice.
It’s a never-ending cycle.
But as taxing as playing three sports can be, making yourself a standout on all three teams puts you into a class all your own.
It’s exactly where Carson Wireman finds himself after wrapping up his senior year at Greenup County as a star on the football field, the basketball court, and the baseball diamond for the Musketeers.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year,” Wireman said. “All three sports went well, I enjoyed it, but I’m sad that it’s over. I put in a lot of hard work the past four years and my coaches have pushed me to be better. That work has paid off and it’s showing.”
After a tremendous final season, the senior star earned The Daily Independent’s 2022-23 Tony Curnutte Memorial Male Sportsman of the Year award.
Wireman’s senior year kicked off on the gridiron for the Musketeers and he contributed in big ways both offensively and defensively.
Wireman started his football career as a quarterback but transitioned to other positions. The focus turned to the other side of the line of scrimmage. For Wireman, that transition was a big obstacle to overcome.
“Switching from the quarterback position to linebacker was an obstacle,” Wireman said. “Coach (Zack) Moore gave me the opportunity to be a linebacker this year. He told me I’d have to be a little more hard-headed at linebacker. Looking back, I had a lot of fun doing it and don’t regret it.”
Wireman made his presence known as a defensive back but he had become a bit of a jack of all trades offensively.
“He did a little bit of everything for us,” said Moore, who stepped aside as football coach after last season to focus on his assistant principal duties. “He consistently started as a defensive linebacker, but on offense, he moved around and played just about every position. He was our backup quarterback, he ran some in our H-back, played some tight end and was a slot receiver. and he was also our kicker and punter.”
He recorded 57 total tackles on the season, just one shy of leading the team, and recorded a team-high eight tackles for losses on the year.
Wireman also nabbed a pair of interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. For the former quarterback, being on the good side of a “pick 6” was one of the highlights of Wireman’s season.
“It was Week 11, the first Mason County game, and I had a pick 6 late in the game,” Wireman said. “It was like a 60-yard pick 6 and it was the best feeling. I felt like I was on top of the world.”
Wireman found other ways to score as well. He made 39 extra-point kicks his senior season, which was the seventh most among Class 3A teams in the 2022 season.
“He didn’t just do those jobs, he made really big plays,” Moore said. “He faked a punt early in the year and threw a 15-yard comeback early in the year. He did onside kicks. He made a big field goal that won it for us at Lawrence County. So, he was doing a lot of things, but he was doing it well. Our team could always depend on Carson.”
Wireman also had one forced fumble. He collected 13 receptions for 191 yards to round out his final year with the Musketeers.
“He never missed a game and never missed a practice,” Moore said. “And he never complained. That says a lot about him. Toughness a lot of time is more mental than physical. A lot of times it’s easier to play through physical pain than it is mental blocks. He was just tough physically and mentally both. What he was able to do for us was impressive and he did it with a great attitude.”
Just 11 days after playing his final football game, Wireman found himself suiting up for Greenup County’s first basketball game of the 2022-23 season.
Wireman was the only returning senior on Musketeers first-year coach Corey Allison’s young hoops team.
“He was our leader,” Greenup County basketball coach Corey Allison said. “He was our emotional leader, spiritual leader, all of that. Being the only returning senior says a lot about that young man. It didn’t matter who he was with. Some kids would’ve said, ‘I don’t want to play with that group,’ just because of their lack of varsity experience. But it didn’t affect him and that showed his character.”
Much like football, Wireman was called on to do a little bit of everything on the court.
He led the team in scoring, averaging 11.7 points per game. He had the team’s best free-throw percentage among players with at least five attempts and was third on the team in rebounds, averaging 3.8 per game.
“I liked to call him an under-sized Joker,” Allison said with a laugh, referring to NBA player Nikola Jokić. “He’s so crafty. He knows how to get his shot off. He just plays with a lot of heart and emotion. I was blessed to have him.”
Wireman’s ability to be a leader to his younger teammates was perhaps more important than his stat line.
“We were probably better than our record would indicate, but that’s all credit to Carson,” Allison said. “It was his leadership on the court and his friendship off the court. We preach togetherness and family and I thought he did really well with the younger ones off the court.”
One of Wireman’s favorite moments from this past season on the hardwood came on Jan. 20, when the Musketeers rallied for a comeback win against district foe Lewis County.
Greenup County trailed 26-12 after the first quarter and was down 37-25 at the half. The Musketeers were able to flip the game in the second half, holding the Lions to single-digit scoring in both the third and fourth quarters to win it 58-53. Wireman led the game in scoring with 23 points.
“They came out hot and didn’t seem to miss a single shot,” Wireman said of Lewis County’s initial onslaught. “We ended up taking the lead with about 40 seconds left in the game. We struggled at first, but we just kept fighting and cut the lead until we took it. It was a big win for us.”
“He pretty much, singlehandedly, led us back in that one,” Allison added. “I had to sit down coaching because our team had a technical. So, in the second half, Carson was that coach on the court. I think he really came of age in that game.”
The basketball season ended sooner than the team would’ve hoped, coming up just four points short of making the 16th Region Tournament.
Nineteen days fled across the calendar and the Musketeers gunslinger found himself on the mound for the first baseball game of the season where Wireman would begin his final season pitching in a Greenup County uniform.
“He was a lead-by-example guy,” Greenup County baseball coach Steve Logan said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of chirping or yelling, he let his play do his talking. But there was a time (during a double-header) when he called the team together between games. I don’t know what was said, but the second game had a much better result than the first one.”
Wireman made his presence known on the diamond in the 2023 season. He recorded 106 strikeouts across 68 innings pitched and an ERA of 0.93. The strikeout total ranked eighth in the state, the innings total was 14th in the state, and his ERA was 10th in the state.
“I felt like I had the spotlight on me since my sophomore year,” Wireman said of his time on the diamond. “I just went out there and performed to the best of my ability and I feel like I did that. I had a good season and it was awesome being able to have that spotlight this year.”
He finished the season with 10 wins from the mound, tied for third-best in the state, in 12 appearances.
“It took a lot of guesswork out of my job,” Logan said of Wireman’s skills from the mound. “In big games like against Lewis County in the district tournament or Boyd County in the region tournament, there was never a debate. When we were in a must-win situation, we knew the guy we were turning to. We’ve known it since he was in eighth grade.”
Wireman also produced offensively for the Musketeers, leading the team in hits with 46 and in RBIs with 35. He also had a team-best batting average of .380, among batters with at least five at-bats.
The highlight of the season for Wireman was the first-round game in the 16th Region Tournament against Boyd County.
“That game was probably the best game I pitched all season,” Wireman said. “I fought against the adversity and all the hype Boyd had around them. We came out on top of that game and it was just amazing. We played well. I pitched good and it was the highlight of the year.”
Logan says Wireman’s competitive nature was on full display in that game.
“He hung a curve ball to (Boyd County’s) Peyton Jackson that gave up a home run,” Logan said. “Immediately after that, the look in Carson’s eyes changed. It was a 3-3 ballgame at the time, but he recorded 14 strikeouts in that game to seal the win, and that’s probably the biggest highlight that comes to mind for Carson this year. Just the determination he had after giving up that home run, it was like he hit a different gear.”
“When the lights came on, and it was time to play, in all three sports, it was like he turned it up to a whole different level,” Logan added. “The competitive nature is there. He was always looking for a way to get the upper hand on the opponent. He’s just a bulldog.”
With his high school career over, the coaches that oversaw his final year at Greenup County see the potential for a lot of success and accomplishments for Wireman as he goes through life.
“Carson is just the definition of a winner,” Moore said. “A lot of guys are competitors but not all guys are willing to do whatever it takes to win. He was always willing to be the one involved in plays at big parts in the game. No moment was too big for him. I just hope that as he becomes an adult, he continues to live his life that way.”
“He is a great kid with great character,” Allison said. “He’s a fierce competitor. He’s one of the best kids I’ve ever coached. He immediately embraced what I was doing as coach. He set the tone for this program’s culture moving forward.”
The next step for Wireman will begin at Shawnee State University. He will play for the school’s baseball team.
“I hope to at least get some innings in my freshman year,” Wireman said. “I’m looking forward to pitching for the Bears and coach (Rob) Ehlers. I just want to say thank you for all the support from Greenup fans over the years. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Past Tony Curnutte Memorial Sportsmen of the Year
Year Honoree
2022-23 (female) ???
2022-23 (male) Carson Wireman (Greenup County)
2021-22 (male) JB Terrill (Boyd County)
2021-22 (female) Sophia Newsome (Boyd County)
2020-21 Athletes, coaches and administrators
of the COVID-19 era
2019-20 (male) Jason Mays (Ashland)
2019-20 (female) Olivia Hensley (Boyd County)
2018-19 (male) Noah West (Lawrence County)
2018-19 (female) Savannah Wheeler (Boyd County)
2017-18 (male) Blake Gamble (Johnson Central)
2017-18 (female) Montana Fouts (East Carter)
2016-17 (male) Geordon Blanton (Johnson Central)
2016-17 (female) Sara Hieneman (Russell)
2015-16 (male) Braden Brown (West Carter)
2015-16 (female) Destiny Goins (Boyd County)
2014-15 (male) Connor Messer (Raceland)
2014-15 (female) Megan Hensley (Ashland)
2013-14 Taylor Wheeler (Boyd County)
2012-13 Logan Salow (Ashland)
2011-12 J.J. Jude (Johnson Central)
2010-11 Chandler Shepherd (Lawrence County)
2009-10 Stephen Metcalf (Ashland)
2008-09 Tyler Boyles (Raceland)
2007-08 Randy Keeton (Lawrence County)
2006-07 Jeremy Sheffey (Boyd County)
2005-06 Julie Ditty (Russell)
2004-05 Ivan McGlone (Russell)
2003-04 Brandon Webb (Ashland)
2002-03 Megen Gearhart (West Carter)
2001-02 Arliss Beach (Ashland)
2000-01 John “Hop” Brown (West Carter)
