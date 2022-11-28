The Morgan County Cougars are championship-minded heading into this season, looking to win their first district tournament title in more than a decade.
“We’ve accomplished a lot of things in my first three years here,” Cougars coach Derrik Young said. “We’ve had a 20-win season, we’ve had winning seasons, but the biggest goal this year is to win district.”
Morgan County finished the regular season 22-8 last year but ended its postseason with back to back losses in the 62nd District Tournament final and the 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals. Young thinks this team can replicate last year’s success with the same formula, while focusing on improved ball control to help them make a deeper run.
“I don’t think we have to do a lot differently,” Young said. “We’ll have to take care of the ball, and focus on less turnovers, but other than that I think we just play our game, push the ball, and have some fun.”
The Cougars will look toward sophomore Jenna Hampton to play a big role in implementing that formula. As a freshman last year, Hampton averaged 19.2 points per game and finished 32nd in the state in scoring.
“For Jenna, she’s a kid that leads by example,” Young said. “She plays with an effort that’s unmatched. Every play, she’s giving you everything she’s got. I think the other kids around her feed off that.”
Hampton will have a young team around her, with no seniors and just one junior suiting up for the Cougars this year. For Young, the biggest factor when dealing with such a young team is trust.
“Them trusting me and me trusting them as well,” he continued. “At this young age, they’re going to make some mistakes; the early season might look a little rough. We’re going to have to go through some growing pains to get there.”
Growing pains are nothing new for the Cougars. When Young came aboard in 2020, he was the fourth coach in four years for a team that hadn’t had a winning record since 2007-08. Young was able to right the ship quickly after arriving.
“It’s been special,” Young said of his time in Morgan County thus far. “We’re a lot further ahead than I thought we’d be. But these kids are special and work hard. I was afraid that the culture would be hard to rebuild. When I first went to practices, they’d be dead. But now they’re upbeat, smiling, laughing and working hard.”
Those practices might look a little different at Morgan County, as Young has integrated some of his football background.
“I have the girls run passing routes, and we have them throw footballs at each other to learn how to lead someone with a pass,” he said. “A lot of times with a basketball, kids just throw it and hope it bounces to where it needs to go and it’s not as precise as it needs to be. and when you can get kids to tap into the game in different ways, it’s important. That’s why we encourage our girls to play other sports, and I think you can see success in the sports across the board here.”
These unique practices are making a difference.
“I think Emma Clinger has made huge strides,” Young said. “She’s developed her game all the way around. She’s somebody people should look out for. Lilly Litteral is another one that’s improved tons.”
Young thinks this team will be a threat, despite their age.
“While they are young kids, I think there’s some pieces here people will have to watch for,” he said.