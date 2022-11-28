Rowan County coach Matt Stokes kept his team busy this summer.
The Vikings bring back a wealth of talent and experience, including four of their top five scorers, and Stokes feels the added workload has made a significant impact in the offseason.
“We played a lot of games this summer,” Stokes said. “On days when you don’t have everybody, you get to concentrate on other kids, and they can learn how to play. Our girls are going to boys workouts. The guys have been a huge help to us. They really bought in to go to these workouts. Our practices right now have been the most competitive that we’ve ever had.”
Rowan County will feature a deep bench with the emergence of its younger players.
“It’s a huge difference right now,” Stokes said. “We have some freshmen and an eighth-grader that we’re going to have a hard time keeping off the floor in varsity games. We can go nine or 10 deep right now just from the way they’ve been working over the summer.”
Haven Ford, the Vikings’ Swiss army knife and do-it-all guard, returns for her final season in Morehead. The senior has been a staple of Rowan County’s success. She averaged 20.4 points a game last year and looks to add to her school record scoring total. Ford also led her team in rebounding at nearly 10 boards a night.
Ford keeps expanding her game. She focused on one stat in particular during her preseason preparation.
“I want to keep my 3-point percentage consistent,” Ford said. “My goal is to shoot over 40%. I feel I’m a good enough shooter to reach that goal. I still want to continue to get the boards and the assists. I know the scoring will come. You have to stay in shape, as well. That is a big part. I want to go into each game and enjoy it and have fun with it. There are personal goals that I’m trying to reach as well as team goals.”
Rowan County enters with grand expectations. Ford has players around her that will help alleviate some of the scoring burden. Stokes watched Ford’s leadership grow over the course of her career and it’s led to energetic practices.
“They’ve already felt some pressure with some of the girls we have coming back,” Stokes said. “She’s got some girls to pick it up and they’ve made each other better. It’s great coming from her instead of me. With Haven stepping in and being in charge instead of the coaches, it means more to the girls. She also knows when others are pressing too hard and to say relax a little bit and take a breath.”
Katie Chandler averaged double figures last season and joins Ford in the backcourt. The senior makes her mark for the Vikings on both ends of the floor.
“It made a huge difference when Katie started playing with us,” Stokes said. “It took a lot off of Haven. She has someone who loves the game as much as her. Katie is in the gym just as much, maybe even more than Haven. She is shooting on her own. She goes hard all the time and does not take any plays off. We can put her on the other team’s best player. They are the two that will be in the game about the whole time.”
Chandler is one of five returning seniors for Rowan County, along with sister Kandace. The Vikings won’t boast a plethora of height, but Stokes expects big things from seniors Helaina Rogers and Kelsey Lewis and junior Olivia Beach in the post.
Destiny Utterback returns a more confident player after her successful summer and volleyball season. Bath County transfer Diamond Wills adds experience and perhaps scoring punch to the backcourt.
Stokes remains excited about balance on offense and depth on the bench. Freshmen Kassie Perkins has been shooting lights-out in practice. Lauryn Eastham and eighth-grader Brynlee Walker should see plenty of minutes.
“If we have four or five girls in double figures each game,” Stokes said, “we will be a tough team to compete with. We have a group now where you can’t just focus on Haven and Katie.”