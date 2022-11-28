Veteran coach Les Trimble seems to always have his teams ready for tournament play, as evidenced by a 2017 15th Region Tournament title and All “A” Classic region crowns in 2017 and 2019.
Last season was further proof as Paintsville made a run to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals before falling to Lawrence County.
“We felt like we were a top-five team in the region all year long,” he said. “We started to shoot the ball well down the stretch. It just all came together late. We got hot. We beat some really good teams. We have four of those girls back and a transfer in KK Vannoy from Johnson Central. We are very optimistic about our team this year.”
In Trimble’s six years leading the Tigers, he has embraced the 3-point shot much like Rick Pitino did at Providence College.
“We made 242 3s last season and attempted like 884,” he said. “We need to get our percentage up around 32-33% and we could do some damage.”
Junior Emilea Preece leads the list of returnees for the Tigers. She averaged 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds a game a year ago.
“She is definitely a top-five player in our region,” Trimble said. “She is very talented and we are very happy to have her two more years. She really works at her game.”
Kylie Kinner averaged 11.0 points per game as a seventh-grader last season.
“She is going to be fantastic,” Trimble said. “The sky is the limit for her. She is a great athlete and shoots the 3 well.”
Seniors Camryn Helton and Kali Mulcahy are two experienced players who combined for 80 3-pointers for the Tigers last season.
“I feel like she is one of the best point guards in the region,” Trimble said of Helton. “She has a very high basketball IQ. She loves the defensive end of the floor and that is probably her strength. Kali is a fantastic shooter and knows her role. If you leave her open, she will make you pay.”
The addition of Vannoy and the improvement of other players could provide Paintsville with a deeper bench this season.
“KK started at Johnson Central since her freshman year,” Trimble said. “She is a good 3-point shooter and is very athletic. I have been impressed with her passing and unselfishness. Kat Baldwin will back up Preece, and we have a couple freshmen that we feel can give us quality minutes. I hope we can go eight deep this year.”
The Tigers’ trademark is hard-nosed play, and that will be reflected defensively.
“If we have the depth we think we have, we will press in spots,” Trimble said. “We play a lot of zone. That has been our strength since I have been here. We don’t sit back in our zone. We get up and attack. We try to keep it sideline, keep it baseline, and keep the ball out of the middle of the floor. Our girls have played it so much, we have become a good defensive team.”
The Tigers will play a solid schedule with Pikeville twice, Lawrence County, Floyd Central, Ashland and Morgan County, in addition to the always tough 57th District. “Our schedule is probably too tough this year,” Trimble said. “I am not here to pad my record at all. We could possibly play Pikeville three times, Floyd Central twice, Lawrence County, and a couple of solid teams in the 16th, plus our annual Gatlinburg trip and a matchup with Danville at South Laurel.”
Trimble knows how tough it is to get into the region tournament.
“We never overlook our district opponents,” he said. “Johnson Central is always good. Martin County is probably a top-four team as well. It should be a challenge, and we are excited to hopefully make another postseason run.”