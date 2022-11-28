An old saying goes that the longest 12 inches in basketball is the distance from the assistant coaching seat to the head coaching seat.
New Raceland coach Marty Thomas is excited to take on the challenge.
“So far, it has been a fun ride,” Thomas said. “I know there is a long road ahead of us. Everything has been a well-appreciated learning curve for me. I am really enjoying the added tasks and challenges thus far.”
Thomas is not a stranger to area basketball fans. He was a high-scoring star at Ashland and went on to play at Eastern Kentucky University. His foray into coaching girls basketball came from a nudge from his spouse Wendy.
“She felt it would be good for me,” Thomas chuckled. “I never actually thought about coaching. I really have enjoyed coaching women’s basketball. I seem to have a better patience level coaching females than males. I feel led to do this. I pray a lot. I look up to a guy like Bill Bradley. I look at all those years he coached and wonder how he did it. Now I look at myself and say, I would like to do that for a long time as well. Just to be that involved in the life of kids would be special.”
Thomas inherits a team that advanced to the 16th Region Tournament for the first time in a decade. The Rams upset Lewis County in the first round of the 63rd District Tournament.
Thomas made it clear from day one of practice that defense will be a priority in his program.
“You have to play defense to play here. You can ask our players, the first week of practice was a whole lot of defense,” he said. “We broke down all the details and fundamentals of what we want to do defensively. It will be our focus on a daily basis.”
Freshman Naomi Maynard heads the list of Ram returnees. She was an All-Area selection as an eighth-grader, averaging 13.2 points per game.
“She is the definition of a scorer,” Thomas said. “She plays with a high motor on both ends of the floor.”
Sophomore Emma Broughton returns after her impressive play in the postseason a year ago. She averaged 9.3 points a game and made 36 3s last season.
Two seniors who will make an impact for the Rams are Chasity Thomas and Destiny Tennison. Thomas excels from the 3-point line, while Tennison gives the Rams a commanding presence in the post.
Thomas has high praise for his junior class as well.
“Kennedy Taylor transferred in last year and was limited to JV play only. She has worked very hard this offseason and she is very hungry to be back in the varsity lineup,” he said. “Reagan Mackie, Mikenna Lacks, Gracie Gartin and Delayne Whitt all saw varsity minutes a year ago. These ladies bring a Ram tough pride with them to every practice and workout. I am very excited for this junior class.”
Sophomore Lexie Boggs will also bring a competitive fire to the team, according to Thomas.
Thomas was also pleased with the improvement of Raceland’s freshmen over the summer – Brook Campbell, Peyton Mackie, Sophie Maynard, Bryna Wellman and Kiyara Thomas.
“Those young ladies are locked into the process of getting better,” Marty Thomas said. “I am very excited about what these ladies will bring to the court. We have a good balanced mixture of older and younger talent that keeps our practices flowing at a highly competitive level.
“The success of our season hinges on our entire program locking into the process, accepting challenges, staying hungry for our continuous growth, and not being afraid to push beyond our comfort levels.”
Thomas looks forward to the All “A” Classic and competitive 63rd District field.
“I love the All ‘A’ tournament,” he said. “Every possession means something. I think we will be very competitive in that tourney. The district is very competitive. Russell has traditionally been the team to beat. Lewis County, Greenup County, and our team are teams that play very hard. It should be exciting.”
Raceland will open the season Tuesday at Elliott County.