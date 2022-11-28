One team hopes a monumental region win can lead to more success this season. The other two hope a boost of experience can turn around their postseason fortunes.
Bath County
The Wildcats haven’t played in the region tournament since 2015. Coach Mark Collier believes his veteran group can stop that streak this year.
“During the offseason, we have been concentrating on strength and individual work,” Collier said. “We wanted to get everybody back and acclimated after working together. We have a lot of softball players. We are a more veteran team this year. We finally have some seniors and players that have been through the wars and know what to expect.”
The coach said his seniors will be asked for leadership, but junior Ashtyn Barrett has been a solid staple in Collier’s program since she was in seventh grade. She led the Wildcats in scoring with a 17.7 average last year.
“Basically, since her sophomore year, she has been one of my biggest leaders,” Collier said. “Kirsten Vice, Makenna Day, Hannah Roland and Barrett have been leading our young girls through this whole process. Our girls look to Ashtyn.”
Collier looks for the quartet to increase their numbers and the squad to become a better scoring team this season. Day has taken “a huge stride forward in the offseason,” according to Collier.
The coach also expects big things from Bayley French, Jerrika Norris and Kaylee Crouch.
Fleming County
Panthers coach Brad Cox has seen the benefits of a full offseason with his team. The second-year coach expects it will translate into more wins this year.
“Where we got a full summer last year and another summer under our belt, we don’t have to review things now during practice,” Cox said. “They know our system and our terminology. We are further along than we were at this point last year.
“We got a lot of game experience last year,” he continued. “They’re working hard in the weight room. We are a year older and stronger. We’re seeing that in practice.”
Fleming County won its final three regular season games last year and used the success as extra motivation in their offseason preparation.
“The longer we went through the season, the more consistent we got,” Cox said. “We started playing some better basketball at the end of last year. We were moving in the right direction, and we have had a good summer.”
Cox likes to press and speed up the game. He envisions having three guards on the floor, which allows them to use their quickness.
Sophomore Ariana Adams tallied 11 points a game last year to lead Fleming County. Ameerah Jackson and Hannah Kelly will also be forces down low in the paint.
Sadie Price, Chloe Holland, Abree Argo, Mallory Price and Ava Watson all bring valuable experience and scoring options to the team this year.
Menifee County
Wildcats coach Paul Ricker feels the program’s first region tournament win since 1988 last year will only increase the team’s appetite for more.
“We’re trying to keep the girls hungry,” Ricker said. “We have been talking about winning that first game for a number of years. We got that game, and we were just four points away (against Boyd County) from making it to the finals. We want to get to that next step.”
Replacing star forward Kelsie Woodard will not be the job of just one player. Ricker sees a balanced scoring attack this year with several players who improved their offensive skill set over the summer.
“We are pretty blessed this season,” Ricker said. “We got maybe six girls that could lead us in scoring on any given night. We can’t replace Kelsie with just one kid, but we are going to try and spread it around. Whoever is open can shoot it. There’s not just one kid that we’re trying to get more shots than the other. Everybody gets a chance to score, and we like our chances.”
Jaycee Gevedon is the only returning player that scored in double figures last year. Ricker called the freshman “an absolute future superstar.” She’s been relentless working on her game.
Taylor Parks returns to point guard. She displays her leadership qualities and has improved her scoring prowess. Shalyne Baker impresses with her athletic ability and added range on her shot.
Kylee Hall could see her minutes increase. Senior Morgan Wells will be the new anchor in the middle.
Alana Deihl and Andi Wells will add depth off the bench.