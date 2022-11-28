Matt Clark has one goal for his team in his first year at the helm of East Carter.
“My expectation for my first year is to be much better at the end of the season than we are now,” Clark said.
Clark takes over the Raiders after a dismal 3-24 finish last winter left them at the bottom of the 62nd District and plans a complete overhaul to start the 2022-23 campaign.
“This is a brand-new system and style of coaching for these girls,” Clark said. “I have to learn about them and what motivates them, their strengths and weaknesses and who works best together. On the flip side, they have to figure out what I expect and what will earn them minutes. The system is changing, and that will take time for everyone to be comfortable.”
Graduating only two seniors from last season in Karyssa Marcum and Maci Moore, Clark should see plenty of returning players who are poised to make the next step forward in the program. Makyla Waggoner led the Raiders with nine points and 6.4 rebounds a game. Savannah Adams and Kinsley Rutledge added 7.1 and 6.1 points a game, respectively.
“We are a team that has to play with a ton of energy and passion to be successful,” Clark said. “I want us to set the tone early that we are going to play with a different mentality and focus. If we can do that, good things will happen.”
Clark said every position is up for grabs this season and every practice is another opportunity for each player to demonstrate their worth to the program.
“I think our competitiveness at practice is a strong suit for us,” Clark said. “We honestly have 11 or 12 girls that are very similar and can compete for serious minutes. I am trying to remind them that these minutes are up for grabs and nothing has been won at this point. I am looking forward to watching them continue to compete and see which girls decide to take those minutes. I think an area that we will improve on the most is the energy level and the pace at which we play and operate.”
With 11 girls playing in 19 or more games for the Raiders last season, Clark said he plans on trimming that number to a smaller rotation by the time they roll into district play in January.
“My goal before we get into our district slate is to find seven or eight girls that I can count on to go out and give me everything they have,” Clark said. “I want them to play together and to play for each other. I want us to get up and down and play with a mentality that hates to lose. I want us to be smart with the ball, when it is time to push, we push, and when it’s time to run a set, we do that efficiently also.”
After missing the region tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history, Clark wants to return the Raiders to top of the 62nd District while realizing that the youthful squad has to learn to crawl before it can walk.
“Obviously, I would love to win 25 games, win the district championship and compete for the regional championship,” Clark said. “Eventually, maybe we get to that level, but for now, we have to get better every day, focus on what we can control and learn to grow as a team.”