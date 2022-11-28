Lewis County will not need any extra motivation this year.
Driven by what the Lions felt was a premature departure in the opening round of the district tournament last season, coach Jay Fite is hoping that will propel this year’s edition to a region run.
“We’re trying to play this year with a chip on our shoulder, that’s our mentality,” Fite said. “We had an early exit last year when we felt like we could compete for something, be it district-wide or region-wide.
“Sometimes things don’t work out the way that you want them to, but hopefully that’s just made our kids hungry and excited for this season.”
Lewis County welcomes back Sarah Paige Weddington, a senior.
Weddington notched 15.4 points and 9.7 boards a night last year. She also shot 48% from the field and 80.2% at the free throw line on 131 attempts.
Fite said Weddington has added improved ballhandling to her already skilled arsenal, “which is definitely going to benefit her and the team overall.”
“She shot the ball tremendously well from the perimeter last year, so all those types of things are going to give her more room to be able to work on the low block or the elbow as well,” Fite said.
Fellow senior Liv Campbell will run the show at point guard.
“She has been kind of on a complete physical and mental overhaul this summer, we think,” Fite said. “I think she’s definitely engaged and improved tremendously.
“Her work ethic is top notch. We really feel comfortable with the ball in Liv’s hands.”
Campbell recently committed to Wittenberg University.
Junior Maddie Johnson has been a three-year starter for Lewis County.
“She’s also worked hard in the summer,” Fite said. “Her shot has become much more consistent. We’re ready to see that start to happen in game time.”
Six-foot sophomore Carriann Highfield has shown flashes to Fite.
“We feel like this year she’s definitely going to be a great benefit to us on the defensive end,” Fite said. “She’s a great screener, and she’s going to be a great rebounder.”
The Lewis County coach added that Highfield can step out and hit from distance, and pointed out that she garnered some starting experience last season.
Sophomore Kaitlynn Arnold could be a tenacious defender for the Lions.
“We call her ‘Nails’ because we think she’s tough as nails,” Fite said. “She’s all over the place. She’s extremely feisty.”
Katlyn Gilbert, a sophomore, gives Lewis County some additional shooters to work with.
“She started lighting it up in JV and we know that she can shoot the basketball,” Fite said. “She can bring some good things to help us space the defense.
“I just like her attitude and mentality and the way she’s working to improve.”
Entering her junior year, Gracie Duncan has gathered experience and is ready for her shot.
“She is experienced and been along with the program for quite a while,” Fite said. “We feel like she’s somebody that might be able to come in and give some minutes off the bench.”
Mackayla Tackett is overcoming a surgery and could miss some time, but Fite foresees her being able to contribute upon returning.
“I feel like she’s somebody that can come in and beat and bang in the post and be a great screen setter,” Fite said.