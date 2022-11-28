Roy Whitt hasn’t had to say much in the way of motivation this preseason for Elliott County, he said.
The Lions return enough experience and hunger, that’s handled itself.
“We don’t really talk about it a whole lot, because we try to do it on the floor,” Elliott County’s coach said, “but they understand they’re in a situation now where not only can we compete for a district, we can compete and win one and get a great seeding chance into the regional tournament, and that’s what it’s all about. That’s what we play for.”
Though the Lions went 9-14 last season and came up shy of the 16th Region Tournament for the 13th straight winter, they indeed opened eyes in a five-point setback to Morgan County in the 62nd District Tournament semifinals – the same Cougars who had beaten them by 24 a month earlier.
Elliott County also hung close to West Carter deep into the 16th Region All “A” Classic final and again in district seeding later in the year.
“We’re right there knocking on the door,” Whitt said. “The experience these girls got last year in being in those championship (and postseason) games, I think that’s gonna be invaluable as we go on through the season.”
It also helps Elliott County returns enough that Whitt was able to project a starting five as early as the first of November, he said, for the first time in his six years on the bench.
As has been the trend in Sandy Hook, the Lions are mostly guards, play good defense and give the Lions the capability to speed up the game with pressure, Whitt said.
Senior Katie Adkins returns at point guard after posting 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last year. Whitt praised her “tremendous” leadership and strong on-ball defense and said her ability to facilitate sets her apart.
Kailey Hamilton (5.0 ppg last year) will also play some point. The junior is an adept ballhandler, sterling defender and improved shooter, Whitt said, and “her basketball IQ is really good.”
Junior Molly Howard led Elliott County in scoring in 2021-22 with 10.1 ppg. Whitt anticipates she’ll be among the region’s best 3-point shooters and said she also has the ability to shoot pull-up jumpers. Howard has improved her driving game and finishing around the rim, Whitt added.
Junior Rylee Sturgill paced the Lions’ returnees on the glass last season at 4.1 rpg to go along with 7.8 ppg. She is skilled at getting to the foul line, has gotten better as a shooter and has a knack for making plays by diving for loose balls and taking charges, her coach said.
Kiley Whitt – the skipper’s daughter who had 5.5 ppg and 3.6 rpg last year – is the Lions’ “defensive anchor,” dad said. The junior is a strong passer, shot well over the summer and knows the game well.
Sophomore Kinley Offill is likely to be the first guard off the bench, Whitt said. Eighth-grader Leann Preston provides athleticism and jumping ability and projects as Elliott County’s first reserve big into games. Kristin Casto, a junior, is such a gritty player that her teammates have turned her name into a verb, Whitt said.
“They have a saying, they just got Castoed,” Whitt said. “She’s gonna step in and take charges and dive on the floor for loose balls.”
Freshman Jayden May brings length and athleticism and defensive acumen, Whitt said.
Elliott County believes it can be successful by turning defense and rebounding into immediate offense.
“I got five girls who, if they get a rebound, can advance the basketball, whether it be by pass or by dribble,” Whitt said. “That’s something we’re definitely gonna look to do, get up and down the floor.
“I got five girls that can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim, and I got five girls that can step out and knock down 3s. We just gotta come together and get better every day.”