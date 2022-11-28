Ashland doesn’t plan on wasting any time.
That goes for how the Kittens will play this season, and for how they’re adjusting to that mindset under a new coach.
“There’s times they think they’re going fast, but they’re not,” first-year bench boss Stacy Franz Davis said, “so we’re trying to teach them that there’s that next gear, that next level they can go to.
“They’re liking it. They’ve said before, we like getting up and down the floor. Conditioning’s a big thing, getting them in condition and shape for that, but we’ve got eight, nine, 10 girls I think we can rotate.”
Three of Ashland’s top five scorers graduated from last year’s 16th Region Tournament runner-up, but eight Kittens return or transferred in who played in double-digit games last season.
“They’re starting to realize what their role is, and as they start to gain confidence, it’s gonna be scary,” Davis said. “I think they’re gonna surprise some people.”
Ella Sellars and Kenleigh Woods tied the departed Mikayla Martin for team-high scoring honors with 11.8 ppg apiece last season. Sellars and Woods are back to run the show.
Sellars is also Ashland’s leading returning rebounder (5.6 rpg last season). She is growing into a leadership role and Davis anticipates she will score more, the coach said.
Woods sets the pace – typically a brisk one – as the point guard. Davis praised her intelligence, energy and court vision, as well as a shot good enough that she may spend some time at the off guard spot as well.
Jaidyn Gulley (5.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg last season) and Gabby Karle, who averaged 9.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over 24 games at Rose Hill Christian and Greenup County last year, provide depth at point guard.
Khia Robinson netted 3.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and is getting looks with the first group, as is Aryanna Gulley, who provides some size and versatility, Davis said.
Emme Rogers has “probably our best 15-foot-and-in shot,” Davis said. Brooklyn Duckwyler and Jenna DeLaney provide nonstop energy and are strong defenders, according to their coach.
Amelia Lucas, back in the program after a two-season hiatus, adds length, has displayed strong footwork and acclimated well in drills, Davis said.
Ashland will rebound by committee after losing Martin, who was less than a rebound per game shy of averaging a double-double in the post. Aryanna Gulley will play a key role there, Davis said.
The Kittens won 12 of their last 15 games last season. All three losses during that stretch were to Boyd County, by margins of one and three points before a 51-35 setback in the region tournament final that was much tighter than that at halftime.
“They’ve talked about that,” Davis said of her players. “I think they’re smelling the blood there. They’re going after it.”
However that works out, Davis expects to see the Kittens continue visible growth.
“I think you’ll see a huge difference from the beginning of the season to the end,” she said. “It might look a little ugly before it looks pretty.”