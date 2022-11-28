Contrary to its current pattern, the position of Fairview girls basketball coach doesn’t mandate a two-year term with a single-term limit.
Over the past six years, it’s been two seasons per coach in Westwood, but Ryan Kinder hopes to buck that trend.
Also the middle school girls coach and an algebra teacher, Kinder hopes to find a successful formula.
The offseason was a bit of a roller coaster, but the Eagles held tight and didn’t abort the ride.
Fairview initially hired Jermaine Ballard, who was set to leave Georgia for Kentucky before a family medical concern thwarted that move.
In stepped Kinder in August.
“It’s been a really good transition,” Kinder said. “The girls had a few rough years going through coach after coach. I was afraid of lack of interest because of all that, but the girls have come around.”
Fairview is only three years separated from a 21-win campaign (2019-20).
Seniors Kiera Loving, Miranda Caskey, Hannah Ruley and Ashton Stidham were freshmen on the roster then. Mia Newton rounds out this year’s group of five seniors.
Loving and Newton are the top returning scorers from last season’s 10-win bunch.
Loving dropped in 12.7 points and grabbed 12.5 rebounds a game in 2021-22. Newton averaged 6.8 points and buried a team-best 27 3-pointers.
“(Loving) is the anchor right now,” Kinder said. “She’s been at this for years. I think somebody said she’s close to 100-some rebounds from breaking the school record. I told her to put in the work and I don’t think it’ll be a problem.”
Madison, Kiera’s kid sister and an eighth-grader, is another “all-around great athlete,” Kinder said.
Juggling double duty with high school and middle school, Kinder has become well-acquainted with both levels. As of Nov. 17, two middle schoolers and three freshmen were on the high school roster.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids with a lot of speed, and with the seniors and returning talent, they’re helping to develop them a little more,” Kinder said. “We’re going to lean on seniors, but I’m developing the young girls too. They’re the future.”
Stidham is “one of the most underappreciated girls from last year,” according to Kinder. “She’s got great ballhandling skills and a good little shot; she’s just timid at times.”
Newton is another savvy ballhandler, according to her coach.
Miranda Caskey, like Kiera Loving, also has a younger sister — freshman Madison — on the team.
Miranda Caskey has a good shooting stroke and she’s a “nightmare on defense,” Kinder said.
The first-year coach has put an emphasis on team bonding activities, including a Friendsgiving this past Friday and a lock-in. They have a basketball trip planned, too. The Eagles will participate in the NBD Invitational in northern Kentucky Feb. 3-4.
“We’ll have some fun this year,” Kinder said.
Kinder said he is ecstatic about the support he and the program have received from the administration and parents.
“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Kinder said. “We have really good parents. They have helped us try to raise money and do whatever is needed.”
Fairview will open the season at home against Calvary Baptist Academy (Hurricane, West Virginia) today.