It’s typical for Ironton basketball coaches to hold their breath when the gridiron Fighting Tigers are taking the field – hoping important pieces to their roundball hopes don’t get banged up in pursuit of pigskin – and to have to work around not having a significant chunk of their team focused on basketball until after they’re finished chasing a state football title, which they were still doing as of the press time for this publication.
It’s less common for that to be the case for Ironton girls basketball coaches, but that is the situation for Jeremy Williams this preseason. His point guard – and daughter – Evan Williams is also the Fighting Tigers’ kicker.
“Every time she falls down or something,” Jeremy Williams deadpanned, “we’re like, ‘Ahhhh, you can’t get hurt. You gotta be careful.’”
Ironton expects to have the same starting lineup for the third straight winter after going 10-13 last season, including a 7-7 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Fighting Tigers were sectional tournament runners-up to Wheelersburg, which was undefeated until the Division III state round of 16.
In addition to Evan Williams’s football exploits, several Fighting Tigers were involved in volleyball, cross country or tennis, so Ironton got a bit of a late start, but that returning experience helps accelerate the preseason, Jeremy Williams said.
“I’m real happy so far,” he said. “I attribute that (smooth preseason) to the girls knowing the system and knowing what they’re doing. I’ve got about my top eight back.”
Evan Williams led Ironton last season in most major statistical categories, with about 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals per game. She was second-team all-Southeast District and honorable mention all-state last year.
The Fighting Tigers need her to score more and may run offense to that effect, Jeremy Williams said.
Teegan Carpenter (about 5.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg last season) “has been playing lights-out,” the coach said. He called her “tough as nails” and added her scoring has increased early.
Isabel Morgan and Kirsten Williams are strong shooters. Both averaged about eight points a night last year. Jeremy Williams said Morgan has improved her driving game and Kirsten Williams’s play is typically a bellwether for how Ironton will fare.
“When Kirsten plays well, we do well,” he said. “When she had her biggest games last year, we won.”
Chasity Cecil is tough and plays well above her height, Jeremy Williams said.
Ironton’s tallest starters, Chasity Cecil and Kirsten Williams, are 5-foot-7, Jeremy Williams said. Evan Williams, Carpenter and Morgan are all about 5-foot-2.
To compensate, Ironton is playing more zone defense, which has gone well so far, the coach said.
“We’re not very big, so we’ve gotta get tougher,” Jeremy Williams said, “and I’ve seen that in our first two scrimmages. I’ve been really happy with our toughness and just executing.”
Peyton Deer and Emerson White project as the first two Fighting Tigers off the bench. Deer can play point guard or on the wing and provides defensive length, and White is “instant offense off the bench,” Jeremy Williams said. Together, they are a formidable top of Ironton’s zone, he added.
The coach praised the play and intelligence of Katelyn Cecil – Chasity’s sister – and called Kaegan Henderson “a real pleasant surprise.” Henderson is athletic and lends some height to a team that doesn’t have much of it.
Fairland, 14-0 in OVC play last year, figures to be strong again, Jeremy Williams said, and “after that, anybody else can beat anybody on any given night” in league play.