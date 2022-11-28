Under the tutelage of coach Paul Miller, Greenup County has continued to trend in the right direction.
Miller saw an eight-win increase from his team in his second season last year as it went from 10-15 to 18-10.
In order to continue that growth into Year 3, Miller has challenged his team leading up to the opener with a stacked schedule over the summer and in preseason, including the likes of Sacred Heart and Fairland (Ohio).
“To get to this next level, we have to take it to a different level ourselves,” Miller said. “It just comes with the territory – if you’re gonna be the best, you’ve got to play the best.”
Greenup County’s go-to player is a senior who knows all about progress herself.
Rachel Bush averaged a double-double (15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds per game) last year. She has been an integral part of Musketeers basketball, dating back to the 2017-18 season where Bush played in 15 games as a seventh-grader.
Miller said Bush’s biggest growth has come in her strength as she has pushed herself in the weight room.
On the court, Miller admires Bush’s style.
“To me, she’s a Larry Bird, old-school-type player that can pass and drive and shoot the mid-range,” Miller said. “She can go out and shoot the 3, so she’s just well-rounded.”
Emily Maynard is the other senior for Greenup County – another player who has been a mainstay for the program since middle school.
Maynard, who averaged 8.8 points per game in her junior campaign, will play more on the wing after primarily playing in the post last year.
Miller said Maynard has “more upside than anybody on my team in terms of what people won’t expect.”
“She shoots the ball extremely well, is the strongest kid on my team, is 5-foot-11, can put it on the floor and take you off the dribble,” Miller added of Maynard.
The Musketeers lost two senior guards last year in Emma Frazier and Taylor Gammon.
With their departure, Miller plans to turn to freshman Kennedy Spencer to fill the point guard void.
“She can shoot and she has a very calm demeanor, especially for a freshman,” Miller said. “She doesn’t rush or get sped up easily. She has a lot of strength for a freshman and she’s just a heady-type kid.”
Fellow freshman Dharia Crum will play the other guard.
“She’s another freshman that’s the same exact size as Kennedy, 5-8, good size, good strength,” Miller said. “Dharia, she’s grown more in terms of basketball skill set than anybody.”
Junior Katie Shaffer will play center.
“She kind of anchors down low for us and here’s where she’s a valuable kid: she’s smart,” Miller said. “She knows my system, and she knows what it takes to play in my system and she’s always looking to be that player to help get somebody open with a screen.”
Miller said Shaffer “does all the little things” and can also step out and shoot from deep.
Junior Mikenzie Boltz rounds out the roster’s upperclassmen. Boltz appeared in nearly half the Musketeers’ games last year.
Sophomore Shelby McCormick will be the team’s sixth man and can play either the forward or center slot.
Eighth-graders Addison Branham and Leah Langley also expect to play a role.
Miller says Branham, who stands 6 feet tall, “has been coming along real well” and that Langley is “a nice little player.”
The Musketeers also add Russell transfer Bella Stith.