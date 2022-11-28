Going into her 14th season, Mandy Layne has had a history of success during her tenure as the coach of the Russell Red Devils.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have some really good players,” Layne said of her time at Russell. “They bought into the program and helped build the program, along with some really good assistant coaches that have helped me. and it means a lot to be embraced by the community and see their support as well.”
It’s a legacy that Layne hopes to continue paving this season.
“Our goal every year is to win a regional title, and that’s going to be our goal going into this season as well,” Layne said.
The Red Devils look to build on the success they had in the regular season last year, when they finished sixth in the state in RPI en route to their seventh consecutive 63rd District Tournament championship.
“Our defense is always one of the better ones in the state,” Layne said. “We have to be able to maintain that intensity into this season. Offensively, we’ve had a lot of kids working in the offseason to improve their skills. I’m just hoping that this year our offense is more fluid and we’ll get more people involved and that it helps us maintain our success.”
One advantage for Russell this year is the number of returning players it will have this season, losing just one senior from last year.
“That helps us because our system is already implemented,” Layne said. “So we can continue to grow within that system and just add on from last year.”
With that experience in mind, the Red Devils hope to be known this season for their ability to control the game.
“We’re going to have mostly guard play,” Layne said. “I hope that we can be known to really push the pace of a game and make people try to keep up with us. And defensively, we want to be able to throw different presses and defenses and make people adjust.”
A lot of Russell’s identity will revolve around junior Shaelyn Steele, who averaged 21.9 points per game last season, finishing 11th in the state in scoring.
“Shaelyn is the catalyst of our offense,” Layne said. “I look for her to be our leader on the floor. She’s going to be the person to set the tone for us. She’s also an amazing rebounder and one of the best defenders in the state, so she’s going to be our leader on both ends of the court.”
Russell has several other players who have also made strides into this year.
“Bella Quinn has really worked on her shot and her ability to drive,” Layne said. “She’s gained some confidence in the offseason. Both of my freshmen, Gabby Oborne and Kennedy Darnell, have put a lot of time in and they’ve made a lot of leaps. And Hannah Sanders played with West Virginia Thunder this summer and has shown a great improvement.”
Despite the past achievements of the program, Layne says her team is focused on creating new successes, especially after bowing out of last year’s 16th Region Tournament earlier than they’ve become accustomed to.
“After last season, our kids are hungry,” Layne said. “After having that disappointment last year, we know nothing is going to be handed to us. We’re going to have to work for it. We have a new motto in practice of ‘greatness shows up every day.’ We don’t want to focus on our opponent, but on ourselves and getting better. We have to be gritty and show our toughness every play.”
Layne looks forward to seeing where this mentality takes the Red Devils this year.
“This is going to be one of the deeper teams I’ve had,” Layne said. “I’m excited for all of these players and to see what the season brings.”