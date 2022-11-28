It will be the dawn of a new era this season for West Carter after the Comets said goodbye to Allie Stone last season.
After rewriting the record books in nearly every possible category, Stone’s departure to UPike leaves a void not only in the Comets lineup, but in the program.
“Allie left more than a gap in scoring,” West Carter coach Faith Conn said. “Her love for the game and her teammates will always be missed. I’m not sure you ever really replace someone as much as you hope to build on to what they leave behind. Allie has left an impact and a legacy that girls will want to work hard to carry on.”
Departing with Stone were Beth Middleton and Hanna Henderson, which opens the door for someone new to create their legacy for the Comets.
“Allie, Hanna and Beth were incredible leaders,” Conn said. “The three of them always led their team with effort and attitude. They all stepped up big last year to fill their role. What was once their role is now someone else’s role. They won’t be filling in what is missing but will instead bring a new set of their own strengths to the team. Every year, it is a brand-new team. We won’t try to replace anyone, but will build on what we have.”
Amelia Henderson returns as the Comets lone senior and already shown her worth to the program as the only returning starter from last year. As a junior, Henderson netted 7.8 points a game and grabbed four rebounds while shooting 42.4% from the field.
“Millie will lead us with her skill set, but she will also be a great leader and encourager for the younger girls,” Conn said. “Millie was also our third-leading scorer last year, behind Allie and Beth. She has worked hard and will continue to improve her game to be one of the leading scorers and rebounders.”
Kaylee Kinney and Makenna Nichols round out the Comets upperclassmen as juniors. Kinney appeared in 22 of the Comets’ 32 contests last year and is a player Conn believes could have a breakout season.
“She is one of the best rebounders I have seen,” Conn said of Kinney. “She plays with 100% effort, 100% of the time.”
Nichols will handle the ball for the Comets and is another player Conn expects to see be a standout player this season. With the number of youthful and inexperienced players West Carter will roll out this season, their effort is one element of the game she never has to question.
“This team plays hard,” Conn said. “These girls will never go down without a fight. Their willingness to play with maximum effort and to do the little things will put us in a position to win ball games. We will see improvement all throughout the season in many different aspects. I believe you will see the most improvement in decision-making as the year goes on. Our girls are young, but will improve every single day.”
West Carter opens the season with a visit from Lawrence County on Tuesday, followed by matchups with Bath County and Bracken County before the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament on Dec. 5.
“Our biggest goal is to build confidence in these girls,” Conn said of the early slate of games. “This team is young and inexperienced. I hope and pray every year that each girl finishes the year with more confidence in themselves as a person and as a basketball player. If we can build the confidence needed, we will be in a good position to compete in districts.”