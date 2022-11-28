A quick glance at the Boyd County roster reveals one thing that hasn’t changed from the previous season.
The Lions will enter another basketball campaign without a senior. The defending 16th Region Tournament champions will now feature several upperclassmen who welcome a new year with plenty of experience.
Every player but one got her first taste of the atmosphere at a state tournament, and it’s only increased their appetite for another trip.
“We have a hungry bunch,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “There are some people who could say you weren’t predicted to be there. We expect that every year. It’s our goal to make it to the state tournament. The kids are hungry, and they want to go back. They worked hard in the offseason and worked on their conditioning. We have no seniors again this year, so we’ll see what happens.”
The players will get another dose of the bright spotlight that comes with a region title. Boyd County faces a daunting schedule, another staple of a Fraley program, but after the success the Lions produced last year, the coach feels they are up for the challenge.
“It gives them confidence,” Fraley said. “There were several games last year where we didn’t play very well and got blown out. But we kept fighting and got to a point where they said, ‘Hey, we can do this.’ It does provide motivation. They know that they can do it. I tell them all the time, you’re the defending 16th Region champions. Earn it, because everybody is coming for you.”
The Lions have worked on their ball handling. It’s one of the main priorities in the offseason after it became a common deterrent last season.
“It was one of our bugaboos last season,” Fraley said. “When teams really got after us, we turned the ball over. I said it to every one of my guards in the offseason after they asked what I needed to work on. We need to handle the pressure better. When we played George Rogers Clark at Lexington Catholic last year, they just smothered us, bullied us and pushed us around. We turned it over a bunch. We have to start handling the ball or teams will do that to us.”
Fraley said Bella Opell starts the season on a healthy note, and that allows her to slide into the point guard spot. It also allows Taylor Bartrum to play off the ball and provide more scoring.
Bartrum will still initiate the offense at times. Freshman Maddie Stevens can handle the rock, along with promising eighth-grader Jada Ray.
Sharpshooter Emilee Neese dropped in 57 shots from beyond the arc, including five in the Lions’ state tournament game, and she is working on her ability to take defenders off the dribble and score from closer range.
“I told her she needed a better handle,” Fraley said, “so she went to her AAU team and asked to play point guard. She had more time with the ball in her hands. You can tell it at practice. You can see that she’s more confident.”
Audrey Biggs led the team in scoring last year at 17.5 points a game. She also averaged seven rebounds.
The junior tore her ACL earlier this year and missed the entire volleyball season. Fraley said he would love to see her play, but Biggs will not step on the court until she is cleared by doctors.
Biggs’s presence on the bench and at a practice still makes a huge impact on her teammates.
“She’s always been vocal,” Fraley said. “You saw her during the volleyball season on the bench. She’s very supportive.”
Jasmine Jordan took a major step forward last season and will need to continue that path with Biggs sidelined. Jordan netted double figures last year and supplied superb performances in the postseason.
“Jasmine came on at the end of last year and had a phenomenal region tournament,” Fraley said. “She has grown. She has a Division I offer now on the table. I tell her that she could be one of the best post players in the state. At 6-foot-2, she’s long and athletic. She’s very smart and has worked on her 3-ball.”
Neese and Sophie Stevens benefited and improved after increased playing time last year.
Baylee Stephens came over from Rose Hill, which is not fielding a team this year, and will contribute once she’s up to speed on Boyd County’s style of play. McKenzie Moore can shoot the ball and will be a valuable versatile player.
Alexa Ramey, Shelby Gilbert, Gracie Gilbert and Myla Hamilton give the Lions more depth.