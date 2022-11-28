One play.
That’s all that separated Lawrence County from making history.
The Bulldogs will never know what the outcome could have been if Pikeville’s Sadie Hall hadn’t completed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the 15th Region Tournament championship last season.
Lawrence County was making its first appearance in the final since 1983. Coach Melinda Feltner kept reminding her team about that sequence during the offseason.
“We never let our kids forget that last play where we didn’t get the defensive rebound,” Feltner said. “We’re playing with a major chip on our shoulders to try and not let that happen again. The game was in our grasp, and we blew it in the last few seconds, but that’s how basketball goes sometimes.
“Our kids are very excited,” she added. “We want to get back there again. We know it’s not going to be easy. No one has an easy shot to get to the region championship. It’s our main focus and our goal this year. Our program has grown tremendously since I first got here. We have continued to build our program. We’re moving in the right direction and there’s a lot of excitement about it.”
This year’s slate starts with four straight road games and includes matchups with defending region champs such as Pikeville, Letcher County Central and Anderson County.
The Bulldogs have already made their holiday travel plans. They will compete in the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic and head to a tournament in Charleston, South Carolina, after Christmas for the second straight year.
“We’ve beefed up our schedule,” Feltner said. “We want to get more prepared for those region games. Nothing is guaranteed, obviously. Russell is also on our schedule. … We have a lot more pressure on us this year and a lot more expectations. These first few games will be crucial to see how they will handle the pressure on us this year that really wasn’t there last year. I am confident that we will be able to get back to the region championship again.”
Star senior Kensley Feltner returns with one goal in mind: winning the school’s first region title. The guard led the state in scoring last season at 26.9 points per contest while pulling down 9.2 rebounds a game.
“Last year was tough,” Melinda Feltner said of her daughter. “I’ll be honest. She got attention from AAU coaches at every practice. Multiple coaches at ball games early on. It bothered her a little bit. She may have gotten overwhelmed in the moment, but after that first ball game, she started taking it in stride. After she determined Belmont would be (her college choice), it was like the biggest weight was lifted off her shoulders. She’s just ready to move on and ready to play ball now.”
Leandra Curnutte will join Feltner in the backcourt. Melinda Feltner said the suffocating guard will get the assignment of guarding the other team’s best player. Curnutte and Feltner battle each other in practice, and both can handle point guard duties.
Melinda Feltner wants nothing more than for Brooke Neal to play her entire senior season after ACL injuries halted her sophomore and junior campaigns. Emmalee Holt should provide valuable minutes and knock down outside shots.
The Bulldogs boast a strong junior class. Kaison Ward pitched in double figures last year. She plays in the post but can also stretch the floor. Abby Nelson steps into a starting role and will provide an energy boost.
Sophomore Sophie Adkins and Abby Maynard are among several underclassmen who have improved in the offseason and will strengthen the Bulldogs’ depth.