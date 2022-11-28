Rowan County won just six of its first 20 games last season with a revamped and young roster.
The Vikings turned things around after winning 11 of their final 14 contests. Coach Shawn Thacker brings back a team with more experience after a varsity year under its belt.
“We’re definitely not starting from scratch,” Thacker said. “We had leadership from Chase (Alderman) and Cody Collins, but after that, Colby (Wilburn) only had a little varsity experience. Everybody was jumping up to a varsity level at a young age. They are a year older. They understand things better. They are a little bit stronger and a bit more athletic.
“Hopefully that translates to shooting the ball a little better,” he added, “especially from the perimeter. We struggled from there last year. We weren’t a great 3-point shooting team until late in the year. We got a lot of those kids back who play beyond the arc. We hope we have enough parts, that when you put them together, can make up for those deficits.”
The Vikings maximized their time in the offseason but still had not held a full practice together as of Nov. 9. Several players are committed to fall sports and a handful were still injured from their respective endeavors before turning the page to the basketball court.
“They have all worked really hard,” Thacker said. “We have spring workouts and held several summer games. We went back into the weight room in July. … We had about half of our nucleus competing in other sports. We’re just now getting everybody back together.
“It will be slow and steady before we figure out when to put them in there.”
The Vikings have installed more energy and effort into preseason practices. It helped stake them to a stellar finish last year and Rowan County wants to start the new season the same way.
“We struggled with that a little bit,” Thacker said. “It’s knowing how to practice and all that stuff. I have been pleased with how much that we’ve gotten done as far as being able to run drills and work on individual skills and team defensive skills. I’m pleased with our work ethic and understanding that we have to come to work every single day. We talk about it all the time. You don’t just clock in. You have to go to work.”
Rowan County will lean on its three returning starters. Wilburn scored 11 points a game last year and shot 35.1% from the 3-point line. Jayson Ingles will occupy the backcourt. He can shoot the ball, but Thacker wants him to expand his offensive resume and find ways to get to the tin.
Braiden Hammonds is the top returning rebounder and must improve his numbers down low after the graduation of Alderman.
“He can score inside, but he has worked really hard on his 3-point shooting,” Thacker said. “He can step outside, set some screens and knock down some 3s.”
Two other players drew mention from Thacker, and they could slide into the remaining starter spots.
Dashawn Watson played well last season and stepped up in the region tournament. Weston Maxey kicked for the football team this year and could take the other guard role.
“He can get some tough finishes,” Thacker said of Watson. “He has been improving. Weston hit really big shots in the first round of district tournament. He’s put on some strength and is sneaky athletic. These five players will be the ones we can lean on early to get this thing off to a good start.”
Thacker said the point guard will be determined soon. He wants Ingles to play more off the ball to give him more opportunities to score.
“Last year, it was a baptism by fire for some of those guys,” Thacker said. “This year, we have a little more experience. We should have some versatility with both of those guys.”
Seniors Zach Watson and Ryan Horton return. Abram Norden, Christian Parker, Wyatt Slone, Slade White, Jace Winkleman and Braden Birchfield all bring different skill sets that will compete for minutes this season.