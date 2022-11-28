Ryan Bonner wasn’t aware, he said, before a mid-November interview that Ashland had been voted the 16th Region’s The Cats’ Pause preseason favorite by coaches competing for the same crown.
It was likely an easy distinction to miss.
Between figuring out how to replace four starters, three of whom went on to Division I sporting futures, and the drama that has unfolded around the program over the past six months, the Tomcats and their new interim coach have been busy.
Bonner did value that recognition and the work that created it, he said, as Ashland pursues a fifth consecutive region tournament title.
“I’d say if you asked (Ashland’s players), I don’t think they would know where they rank at this point in time, either,” Bonner said. “I think they’re so hyper-focused on the next thing that’s ahead of them, which is our (first) scrimmage.
“They’re not really looking into rankings. I think they’re just anxious to hit the floor and get running with it.”
Three players who were crucial to Ashland’s dominant run over the last four years – including an undefeated season cut short by the pandemic as sophomores in 2019-20 and a trip to the state tournament semifinals the next year – have moved on in Colin Porter, Cole Villers and Ethan Sellars. They’re playing at Liberty, Morehead State and Cedarville, respectively. and fellow starter Ryan Atkins has gone on to play baseball at Morehead State.
Bonner has been impressed with the response of the remaining Tomcats, who saw how that group handled its business while lifting Ashland back among the state’s elite.
“(The 2022 graduates) did such a good job of setting the example every single day in practice, in games, off the floor. They were about doing everything right,” Bonner said. “So it’s really been an easy transition, because those guys that were playing in those not-so-big roles really understand what it looks like in every facet of the game.
“I’m not downplaying what we lost,” Bonner added with a hearty chuckle, “by any stretch of the imagination, but it has been a good transition for those guys that are stepping into that role.”
Zander Carter is the lone returning regular starter. He pitched in 10.5 points per game last season and led the Tomcats in rebounding, with 4.9 a night.
Carter has worked to become a three-level scorer, Bonner said – tallying off the catch-and-shoot, pulling up for jumpers and getting to the rim. Bonner also took note of Carter’s length and work in the weight room to “use his body in ways that we haven’t seen in a long time.”
Bonner went so far as to say Carter “has the capability to be the best player in this region” and has picked up an outsized leadership role.
Rheyce Deboard joins Ashland by transfer from Boyd County. He led the Lions with 16.0 ppg and added 4.3 rpg.
Deboard’s “elite-level speed” and passing ability up the floor will help the Tomcats offense continue to run at the breakneck pace it enjoyed with Porter running the show, Bonner said. He also may see some time at off guard to create different shooting opportunities.
Tucker Conway, who shot 55.4% from 3-point range (72 of 130) last year en route to averaging 8.2 ppg, has added on to his game, Bonner said.
“He’s a fantastic offensive rebounder, which you wouldn’t expect, looking at his frame,” Bonner said. “But he will go get a ball and extend possessions. Tucker’s doing a really good job of developing the skills outside of just, ‘I’m gonna catch it and shoot it.’ And that makes our whole team better.”
Tristin Davis is in the mix as a combo guard. Bonner noted his length, improved shooting, driving ability and awareness running the floor in transition.
The coach added the one word he’d use to encapsulate Davis is “warrior.”
“He takes about eight charges every day in practice,” Bonner cracked, “so he’s not afraid to hit the floor, and that’s always good because it provides a spark.”
Asher Adkins, who pitched in 6.4 ppg last winter, drew a comparison from Bonner to 2021 graduate Hunter Gillum in defensive-mindedness and team-boosting ability.
“The dude is full of energy,” Bonner said of Adkins. “I mean, he’s bouncing off the walls 24-7. … He’s able to use his athleticism to make plays, and he can hit shots.”
In addition to the glut of guards typical of what Ashland has fielded over the last several years, it also has more potential post players than Anderson Gym has seen of late. James Mayor, Nate Freize and Konner Messer are “three legit bigs,” Bonner said, and the Tomcats plan to use them.
“There’ll be times this year when we’ll play with two bigs and 3 guards,” Bonner said, “and it’ll really allow us to be able to package our offense based on what we have out there.”
Ashland has based its style and pace around guard play – it’s become normal to see five guard types wearing maroon and white on the floor simultaneously – but the Tomcats can still play that way even with a little more height and bulk to them, Bonner expects.
“We’ve been nailing into those guys that it’s important that they sprint rim to rim. That keeps our spacing good and keeps our pace of play where we want it,” Bonner said. “But it’s great too because they’re not just rim-runner type players. They’re guys that we can play off a pick-and-roll with, or we can throw it in to, and teams are gonna have to honor that.
“It’s not bogging us down, slowing us down, and coming off the kind of personnel we’ve had the last several years, you worry about that, but it hasn’t been an issue for us yet.”
Mayor played in 15 games last year, Messer wasn’t on the roster and Freize missed the season due to foot surgery. Bonner credited their development at “such a rapid rate.”
Back to guard play: Ashland possesses depth and length there – for that matter all over the roster – that it hasn’t had since Bonner, in his ninth year on staff, has been around, he said.
Tyson LaLonde “is making plays in practice that are beyond sophomore plays,” Bonner said. He is working to develop his game beyond catching and shooting. Caleb Clark has impressed with his toughness and offensive ability. Braxton Jennings showed the ability in summer ball “to score in a variety of different ways,” the coach said.
LaBryant Strader can play all over. Bonner called him a “winner” who can shoot, drive the lane and rebound. Cameron Davis saw some time at point guard over the summer, giving Ashland the flexibility to move Deboard off the ball, and “very rarely is he ever gonna do anything to hurt you while he’s on the floor,” Bonner said. “His minutes are always really efficient and really positive.”
Several of the aforementioned were still with Ashland’s football team as of press time for this edition, which Bonner – himself a former football player at Eastern Kentucky – saw as a positive.
“This year, more so than ever, we’ve got a ton of multi-sport athletes,” Bonner said, “which is great because that brings more athleticism and I think more toughness to our program, especially having so many football guys.”
Bonner was also playing catch-up as of late in the preseason. Tomcats coach Jason Mays, the architect of Ashland’s recent run, was fired Nov. 15 in the wake of a KHSAA investigation into recruiting allegations.
Bonner, a 2009 Ashland alumnus who was already a veteran to the coaching staff, was tabbed as the interim coach the next day.
“After our first practice, we came back here and I was like, guys, the lens that I just watched that practice through is completely different than the lens I was looking through the last eight years,” Bonner said. “It’s not a bad thing, it’s just kinda like, ‘OK, here I am, I’m in the chair now.’”
He credited Ashland assistants Chris Whitlock, Troy Lee Thomas and Bryan Lemaster with lightening his load early on.
Bonner said the Tomcats players’ resilience has been “very encouraging.”
“We said ... it’s OK for them to be shook or upset by what’s happened, from their perspective,” Bonner said. “But they have to stay together in that locker room, because it’s a very good basketball team and they’re capable of doing great things. and they know that and what’s in front of them and the end goal. They’ve done a great job of keeping their eyes forward.”