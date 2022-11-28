Tradition never graduates.
Paintsville coach Landon Slone knows a little bit about the Tigers hoops tradition, having played on a 15th Region Tournament championship team and coaching his Tigers to the title in 2021.
He is optimistic the tradition will continue despite having to replace three players that are currently playing a sport at the collegiate level.
“Those seniors set a standard here. They also did a great job of mentoring our younger players,” Slone said. “Colby Fugate is at Campbellsville Harrodsburg, Braxton Tharp is at Midway and Baron Ratliff is at Freed-Hardeman playing baseball. It is now up to our returning players and younger players to carry on the winning tradition.”
Slone will have an inexperienced squad, especially until his football players return to the hardwood.
“We have really had to show them the way,” Slone said. “Jase Kinner is with us. He started every game as a freshman for us last year. I expect big things for him.”
Senior Connor Fugate will shoulder a lot of the scoring duties this year. He averaged 15.5 points a game and 8.3 rebounds last season.
“Connor has a great work ethic,” Slone said. “Obviously, to be able to commit to the University of Kentucky in baseball and pitch there shows what kind of work ethic he has. He brings a level of toughness and is a great leader that challenges his teammates in a good way.”
Slone is also excited to have senior AJ James back in the fold.
“AJ is the quarterback of our football team,” Slone said. “Last year was his first year back playing basketball. He did big things for us last year with his defense and he can shoot it as well.”
The Tigers have a mix of upperclassmen and a promising group of young players that will play prominent roles.
“Ethan Moore, a junior, is going to have a much bigger role this season,” Slone said. “James will have to score more for us. Junior Bryce McDonald can help us with his shooting this year as well. The big thing is we are going to play some eighth-graders this season.
“Brock Woods is 6-foot-6 and moves really well. He can play in the post and can see the floor very well for a post player. Ethan Cole is another eighth-grader that will play for us. I think the sky is the limit for him. He is 6-3 and very gifted offensively. He can rebound the ball as well. Anderson Lauffer is the third eighth-grader that will play. He sees the floor very well. He sets the tone for our offense, which is impressive for a young player.”
Slone still wants the Tigers to employ the same style of play as his past teams.
“We still want to play with pace,” he said. “I know we are going to have more size the next few years, but I don’t want it to affect our tempo. We will play more in the half-court, but our primary look will be the fast break. I think the biggest challenge for this team will be on the defensive end.
“The younger kids learning defensive principles is a challenge, but overall, the effort has been there and it just takes repetition and time.”
Slone knows the 57th District presents another tough challenge for the Tigers.
“I personally think Magoffin County is the best team in the region,” he said. “They return all five starters. Martin County is a lot like us. They lost their top two scorers. Johnson Central’s record speaks for itself. They are right there year in and year out. They return a solid player and a transfer from Floyd Central. If you can get to the region, you usually have a good chance to get to Rupp.”
The former Paintsville star notices one thing that is missing from the Tigers’ trophy case.
“We have a Sweet Sixteen championship, regional championships, district championships, but not an All ‘A’ state championship,” Slone said. “We would definitely like to change that over the next few years.”