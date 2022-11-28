Clarence Thompson knows all about defeating odds.
In 2004, Thompson survived a terrible accident that resulted in a 16-day coma, 11 surgeries and 17 blood transfusions.
Now well into his 50s, Thompson believes it’s no accident that he’s back to his roots in Westwood. He was a standout Eagles basketball player in the mid-1980s. Eventually he played two years at Oral Roberts University, where he was known as “The Mad Bomber” because of his propensity to successfully launch 3-pointers.
As interesting as his backstory is, the New Jersey man said he had to work for every opportunity, and that’s exactly the message he relays to the kids he coaches.
He’d like to see Fairview’s boys defeat odds, too, after the program has endured seven consecutive losing seasons. The Eagles are seeking their first 16th Region Tournament appearance since 2016.
“This is all about life lessons for the kids,” Thompson said. “Whether you win, lose or draw, if you make a mistake, you don’t do it all over again.”
It was a challenge to get to his old stomping grounds from Jersey by Oct. 15 for the official start of practice, Thompson said.
“I like being back home,” said Thompson, who has been helping take care of his father, too.
According to Thompson, the Eagles have “come a long way” since mid-October as he has stressed a pair of P’s — professionalism and preparation.
“It’s about having fun, too,” he reminded. “The kids have adjusted very, very well.”
One major change from 2021-22 is the absence of Jaxon Manning. He averaged 22.2 points per game as a senior last season.
Thompson will look to Steven “Bubba” Day and Tanner Johnson to lead the flock.
A 6-foot-5 junior, Day is on the heels of a breakout season in which he averaged 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a contest. Johnson put in 11.9 points a game a year ago.
“Tanner Johnson is just an all-around player,” Thompson said. “I expect 20 points a game from him, and maybe seven or eight rebounds and a couple steals. Then you add Bubba Day in there. He’s dunking the ball on the run on a fast break. He can now create his own shot.”
Thompson said one of Fairview’s strengths is quickness.
Juniors Kevonte Spates-Olds and Tamel Smith are key to that asset.
“Tamel Smith is very quick and can play his butt off,” Thompson said. “He’s fast and quick — and there is a difference between the two, but he has both. Kevonte can play very quick, too.”
Izaac Johnson, Tanner Reihs and Tucker Adams all figure to contribute, according to Thompson.
“In my system, you play 1 through 5; you know every position,” Thompson said. “To get to the next level in today’s world of basketball, you’ve got to know every level, every position. They’ve adjusted to that very well.”
Don’t be surprised, for instance, if the 6-5 Day brings the ball up the court and runs the point from time to time, he said.
“They have opportunity; they have freedom,” Thompson said.
Thompson notched 1,133 career points in two years at Oral Roberts following a two-year junior college stint. He played or coached for 15 years in the Continental, U.S. and Eastern Basketball Leagues. He earned three EBA championships with the Morris Revolution as a player and coach. He also coached and played in the Jersey Shore League.
Eighteen years ago, he suffered a broken neck, back, ribs and tibia when struck by a truck while trying to help a stranded motorist on Exit 13 of the New Jersey Turnpike.
His mission is bigger than basketball, he said.
“It’s about the game of life,” Thompson said.
He said he immediately sensed respect from his players after they learned of his success on the court and the adversity he’s dealt with in life.
“They want to get to where I’ve been,” he said. “It can be done, but it’s work. … We’ve had some tough practices so far.”
Asked about his coaching style, Thompson simply said this:
“My style is the following: If we score more points than the other team, we win,” he said with a quick chuckle. “It’s a fun style.”