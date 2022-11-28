Joe Bryan entered his first year at the helm of Raceland last winter well aware of the Rams’ recent run of region tournament appearances.
The regular season was full of highs and lows. Raceland rose to the occasion in the postseason by defeating Greenup County and losing a hotly contested district final to Russell. The trip marked the program’s sixth trip to Morehead in the last eight seasons.
Bryan reflected on the late-season run and his first year as the coach of his alma mater.
“We had an up-and-down regular season, but we were good when it mattered down the stretch,” he said. “We won two key district seeding games and played really well in the district championship.”
Year two of the Bryan Era is expectedly going smoother for the Rams, the coach said.
“The kids were very committed this summer,” Bryan said. “We lifted and did individual work four days a week. I am very proud of our kids for their hard work and I think it will pay off for us this season.”
Gone from last year’s squad is the high-scoring guard tandem of Andrew Floyd and Kyle Broughton. The Rams depended heavily on perimeter scoring a year ago. This year’s squad will have strength in the paint behind 6-foot-7 Jacob Gauze. The senior averaged 9.0 points and 8.3 rebounds last season.
Bryan expects a big year from Gauze.
“Jake had a good year for us last year,” Bryan said. “We expect more production from him this year. I have always told him he needs to be a double-double guy for us to be successful.”
Throw in 6-foot-6 junior Conner Sutton, and the Rams have their own version of the Twin Towers.
“Conner has fought through injuries and worked hard to be a major contributor for us this season,” Bryan said. “He is very skilled and a great complement to Jake.”
Sophomore Connor Thacker returns after logging valuable varsity minutes as a freshman. Bryan feels Thacker can provide scoring from the three-spot.
“He is a good shooter that has matured physically and mentally,” Bryan said. “He gives us unique size at the three-spot as well.”
A major key to the Rams’ success could be the play of their backcourt.
Senior point guard Landyn Newman will be the leader on the perimeter. He shot 37.0% from 3-point land last season.
“Landyn had a solid year for us,” Bryan said. “He is as tough a kid as I have been around. I really enjoy coaching him. He is a scoring threat as well.”
Two players that battled injuries a year ago will vie for minutes in the backcourt.
“Christian Large shoots the ball very well and has worked hard to improve his game,” Bryan said. “Holden Topping battled an ankle injury last year and should be back. He is a very athletic kid that can do multiple things for us.”
Bryan is excited for an influx of players from the highly successful Ram football program, once the Rams’ run at a Class A crown concludes.
“We absolutely love having as many football kids play as we can,” he said. “They bring such a dynamic to practice with their physicality. I feel last year once those guys got into basketball shape our practices got so much better and we as a team got better.”
Jules Farrow, Elias Jackson and Noah Wallace are three players expected to contribute on the varsity level following football season.
The Rams have beefed up their schedule, adding Ashland, Johnson Central and Fleming County to their slate. The annual Derby Classic will feature Paris, West Carter, Russell and the host in December.
Bryan, an assistant coach at Russell for nine years, knows the district will be a dogfight as usual.
“It is at Lewis County this year – always a tough place to play,” Bryan said. “Hopefully we put ourselves in position to be playing our best basketball at that point of the season and see how it unfolds.”
The Rams are slated to open their season at home against Pendleton County on Saturday.