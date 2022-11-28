Cole Brammer had to exercise patience last season in his first year as the coach at East Carter. Just like Brammer, the Raiders were youthful on the court, rostering eight sophomores to go with four juniors and seniors.
Hence, the reason the Raiders took nearly a month and seven games to find the win column.
However, after the turn of the new year came a new looking Raiders team, winning six straight contests and seven of eight while losing only twice in January. Included in the winning streak were two wins over Morgan County and defeats of Elliott County and West Carter that allowed the Raiders to secure the top seed in the 62nd District Tournament.
“We look to build off the momentum from the January and February stretch last year and making a run to the regional tournament,” Brammer said.
After starting the season 0-6, the Raiders finished 11-16 while advancing to the 16th Region Tournament as the runner-up of the 62nd District. East Carter fell to Elliott County, 63-51, in the district championship but looks to build upon the experience the Raiders return this season as they search for their first district crown since 2014.
Brammer looks toward juniors Blake Hall and Evan Goodman to be the leaders for the Raiders this season. Hall finished second on the team in scoring with 10.6 points per game while leading in rebounding with 7.8 a game. Goodman kicked in 9.2 points per game while pulling down 4.5 rebounds. He also knocked down 40 triples last year, second only to brother and departed senior Connor’s 51.
Juniors Tate and Ty Scott will be intricate parts of the Raiders identity this season. Brammer said he expects the twins to “provide energy and set the tone defensively” in an expanded role this season after playing significant minutes as sophomores. Ty appeared in all but one of the Raiders’ 25 contests last season and averaged 5.8 points a game while Tate kicked in 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds a night.
Although the Raiders struggled to score at times last season, Brammer said he expects his squad to make its livelihood on the other side of the ball.
“The identity of our team is on the defensive end of the floor, but we are expecting a leap in production offensively from our junior class,” Brammer said. “The biggest challenge for us will be replacing the offense that Connor Goodman provided for us last season. Along with that challenge, we will need multiple players in our junior class to pitch in and score for us night in and night out.”
Senior Connor Skaggs and sophomore Izack Messer will work in the Raiders’ frontcourt with both “expected to have a much larger role in the offense,” Brammer said.
Skaggs netted just under two points a game last season while grabbing two rebounds. Messer averaged less than a point a game in his 15 contests last year.
East Carter opens the season by entertaining Rose Hill Christian before diving into the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament with Bath County scheduled in the opening round. East Carter’s first district tilt comes in a trip to Olive Hill on Jan. 5 followed by a visit from Morgan County on Jan. 12.