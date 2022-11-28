Greg Adkins cannot remember a season with less experience returning for Elliott County.
Six Lions played in 21 games or more last season for the 62nd District Tournament champions. Five of them averaged in double figures in points.
Of those five, two graduated and three transferred. Only Nathan Sturgill returns having competed in more than 19 games last year for the boys of Sandy Hook.
Adkins doesn’t mind a challenge. Good thing.
“It’s kinda got me fired up and energized,” the 14th-year coach said. “Talking to these guys about real-life experiences, there’s gonna be ups, there’s gonna be downs, and for this group especially, more so maybe than any other group I’ve ever coached, is how you handle the downs.”
Sturgill is the Lions’ leading returning scorer and rebounder, with 4.5 ppg and 1.2 rpg last season. He improved his overall athleticism, passing and ability to finish at the basket, Adkins said.
Kyler Fannin (2.6 ppg, 1.5 rpg last year), a strong shooter, has gotten better conditioning-wise, handling the ball and displaying a basketball IQ, Adkins said. He lends some experience to a team that desperately needs it, having played in 19 games last winter.
Two faces omnipresent at Elliott County basketball games nearly out of the womb – Lake Adkins and Elijah Faulkner – will take their turn in the spotlight.
Adkins, the coach’s son, brings a great understanding of the game, Greg Adkins said. He’ll have to apply it against a greater physicality than he’s used to seeing, his father surmised.
Elijah Faulkner – younger brother of Ethan and Evan Faulkner, who helped pace Elliott County to glory in Rupp Arena in a captivating run to the 2009 Sweet Sixteen semifinals, and son of longtime Lions assistant Kyle Faulkner – will play a greater role, too, handling the ball.
“We’re gonna expect him to make good decisions, and he’s worked really hard in the offseason,” Greg Adkins said of the youngest Faulkner. “Gym rat. He’s one of those guys that you see up here 8, 9 o’clock every night.”
Elliott County will look to Nick Martin for rebounding and Blake Holbrook for hustle, defense and senior leadership. Sam Dehart will also help in the defensive and rebounding efforts, Adkins said.
Ryland Brickey will crash the glass and has stepped up his shooting ability, his coach said.
“I love the enthusiasm of our young kids,” Adkins said. “I like where they’re at. They give it everything they’ve got. Got a lot of ground to cover, but we’ve got a lot of time to get there.”
Of the sterling five that led Elliott County statistically last season, Nathaniel Buckner and Taylor Whitley graduated. Cameron Adams and twins Gatlin Griffith and Eli Griffith transferred to district archrival Morgan County to play for the Griffiths’ brother, first-year Cougars coach Reece Griffith.
Most teams that won a district title with as many non-seniors as the Lions last year would be open-and-shut preseason district favorites.
Even if that isn’t the case for Elliott County this year, Adkins is OK with that.
“I’ve echoed to these guys continuously, you’ve gotta be your own people. You’ve gotta be your own team,” Adkins said. “You can’t play with expectations over your head all the time.
“Now by the time we get to February, there’s expectations gonna be there. … It’s not about regular season wins, it’s gonna be about being our best in the postseason, and we feel like as a program we’ve been successful doing that. I think this team right here has enough pieces, we’ve gotta go through the rough waters, we gotta go through the journey, but we can be there at the end.”