Success can be equated to consistency.
Lewis County can stake its claim to being one of the most consistent programs in the 16th Region over the past couple of decades, as the Lions often head for Morehead at the region tournament come March.
However, the Lions found themselves out of the region tournament field for the first time in four years last season.
Now third-year head coach Scott Tackett is trying to find a way to get Lewis County back in the bracket.
The injury bug bit the Lions last year as they were unable to hit their stride. After beating Greenup County 53-47 on Jan. 21, Lewis County proceeded to lose nine of its last 11 games.
“In order to develop that consistency, we’re just going to have to be healthy,” Tackett said. “Our primary focus is defense and rebounding.
“You have to be able to sit down and guard people, and I think that we have to be multiple in the ways that we guard people.”
Tackett said this year’s team could be eight or nine players deep and can play both big and small lineups height-wise.
“It’s going to be incumbent upon us as coaches on a nightly basis to find that right combination, depending on who we play,” Tackett said.
While the coaching staff tries to select the starting lineups and rotations, the team’s focal point is apparent: senior Trey Gerike.
Gerike posted 16.3 points per game on 47% shooting as a junior.
“We feel like he can be an elite player. We feel like he can be an 18 (point and six or seven (rebound) guy a night,” Tackett said. “He’s also very good defensively because he’s athletic and has great length.”
As Gerike gets set to close out his Lewis County career, Drew Noble will be starting high school.
Noble though is no stranger to the hardwood, as he started in every varsity game for the Lions last year as an eighth-grader.
With a year of maturation comes more weight to carry for Noble.
Tackett called Noble “the kid that we have to have step forward.”
Kaden Box and Andrew Collins are two players that did not see varsity time until last year as juniors.
After strong preseasons, Tackett sees the tandem as two players who can play expanded roles as seniors.
“They both had good summers, and they both have shown a lot of promise,” Tackett said. “Given the right situation, we think they can be effective scorers as well.”
Lewis County is also excited about the prospects of junior Xavier Prater.
The 6-foot-4 forward has not played in high school, but his athleticism and touch have intrigued Tackett.
“He might be our best shooter right now,” Tackett said. “Of course he’s still learning the system and things like that, but we have really high hopes for him.”
Sophomore Braedyn McGlone emerged late last year for the Lions.
“We put him into the starting lineup late last year and he was playing really well,” Tackett said. “He hit a couple big 3s in the first half against Russell in the district tournament.”
Junior Hunter Gerike and sophomore Jaxon Rister are two other viable guard options that have gotten better.
Sophomore Brayden Gerike “has the ability to block some shots, and can knock down an open shot,” per Tackett.
Lewis County is also looking to junior Colton Tackett to “take a step forward” as well.
“He’s been streaky, and we’re trying to get him to develop some consistency for us,” Scott Tackett said, adding that he is a good defender and can knock down shots.
Freshman Julian Puente is another young player that could see minutes.
“We feel like we can plug (him) in different spots and get some minutes out of him as well,” Tackett said.
Lewis County starts the season on the road against Prestonsburg tonight.