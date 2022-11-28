After losing seven seniors the year before, a youthful Boyd County roster exceeded expectations and reached the region tournament final last season.
Then followed another successful summer with a group of Lions that’s another year older and another year wiser.
“I feel really good after one of the best summers that we’ve had in a while,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “Our young kids are well-seasoned, to say the least. They played a lot of extra basketball over the summer with AAU teams. We have a bunch of guys that are very committed.”
Anderson didn’t need to look far for players willing to step up and take a leadership role on the team. They range from stellar veterans to underclassmen who thrived in their first season of extended varsity play.
“Jason Ellis has been a really good leader for us,” Anderson said. “Cole Hicks has really grown up a bunch. Jacob Spurlock, who is only a ninth-grader, has a lot of leadership ability. It’s been good to see our kids grow up. We added some more guys after the football season was over. The 10 or 11 players that we have right now, I’m really pleased with them. We’ve had several guys step up as leaders.”
Anderson takes pride in depth every season as Boyd County finds production from multiple players on the bench. It helps bring the heat, as he likes to refer to the Lions’ full-court press and fast-paced style of play.
Boyd County is also deep at the point guard position. Griffin Taylor “handles the ball extremely well,” according to his coach. Hicks can play at that spot and sophomore Rhett Holbrook could see time at the 1. Holbrook helped the gridiron Lions win their first district championship since 2008, which afforded them two consecutive home postseason games.
“Drew Smith will be a freshman this year,” Anderson said, “but we threw him into the point-guard spot over the summer and he played well. It would not bother us at all for Jason to come down with the rebound and bring it up the floor. We are looking at a lot of skill guys that can handle it and won’t turn it over.”
Ellis nearly averaged a double-double last year with an 11.4 scoring average and 9.1 rebounds a night. Both totals should rise this season as he expands his offensive repertoire.
“He’s gotten bigger, and he’s gotten stronger,” Anderson said. “He’s really working on his perimeter shooting. He won’t just be locked in as a 15-(foot)-and-in guy. Last year, he struggled a little bit at the foul line. He has put in a ton of work there as well. Jason is one of those dream guys. He comes in every day, and he works hard. He’s very coachable and he never gets upset.”
Spurlock is Boyd County’s leading returning scorer at 12 points a game last season while hitting 86 3-pointers. The freshman has the range. He can now score in a multitude of ways.
“He’s a three-level scorer,” Anderson said. “He really shoots the 3-ball well. He can get in the gap and hit the mid-range stuff. He’s gotten a lot stronger over the offseason and can finish around the basket.”
Boyd County’s backcourt options are plentiful. Anderson said Hicks keeps “expanding his game and Holbrook can play all five spots on the floor.”
Taylor has improved on both sides of the court. Smith will see minutes and Anderson said he can’t keep him out of the gym.
Degan Jones has displayed a high motor in the preseason and Ethan Rardon has a scoring mindset.
In the frontcourt, Trey Holbrook returns to the team after a year away. He will be one of only two seniors on the roster this season. Anderson called him “an exceptional role guy.” He will give the Lions length down low and assist on the defensive end. Alex Martin, Marcus Lewis and Garrett Crum are all over 6-foot-3 and have shown great promise. They will be in the mix for minutes.
The Lions will miss Ace Taylor this season due to back issues. Anderson said his determination and hustle on the floor inspired his teammates.