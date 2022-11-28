Chris Barnes is enjoying Ironton’s football playoff ride.
He might as well. He has no choice.
The gridiron Fighting Tigers were still alive and for that matter dominant deep into the Division V state playoffs as of the deadline for this edition.
Barnes is in his second stint coaching hoops at his alma mater and himself a former All-State guard at Ironton, so he knew that was likely an annual occurrence when he returned to the Tigers before last season.
Good thing: nine of Ironton’s top 10 players, Barnes projected, were still chasing gridiron hardware around turkey time.
“I’m rooting for the kids,” Barnes said of the football Tigers. “I teach them; some of them are related to me. I want them to win the state. I’d be fine if we moved the season back and didn’t start until after Christmas.”
It’s unlikely, of course, Ironton’s opponents would agree to that, so the Tigers will make the best of it for now and target being at their best in the postseason.
“When we come out late, we look a little ugly early,” Barnes said, “but they still expect to win. That’s what our goal is.”
Ironton had five presumed varsity players out for preseason practice, including one starter, Ethan White. He led the Tigers in rebounding and averaged about eight points per game last year, but posted 20 points and 18 rebounds in the season-ending Division III sectional championship game loss to Chesapeake.
White has worked on his shooting and improved all-around. It’s important for him to get off to a good start to the year, Barnes said, as late-arriving Tigers acclimate.
Then there’s the football contingent. Braden Schreck averaged 16 points a game to pace Ironton (12-10 last season) in scoring as a freshman. Seniors Landen Wilson and Lincoln Barnes – the coach’s nephew – both saw some time in the starting lineup. Tayden Carpenter is expected back after missing last season due to a gridiron injury.
A couple of players might have “TBD” listed under “position” on any roster Barnes might have scratched out. Amari Felder, a transfer from Huntington High, is a prospective player, and Ty Perkins is expected back unless he enrolls early at the University of Cincinnati, where he plans to continue his football career.
Perkins averaged 12 points and six boards last season.
Bailey Thacker, who played in 16 games for Ashland last winter, is in the mix. So is Shaun Terry, who finished last year as the Tigers’ sixth man.
Ironton is waiting to install plays and defenses, Barnes said, until it gets its full roster intact.
“The guys know, nobody feels sorry for you,” Barnes said. “You beat up on them in football. If you think people care that you’ve only had a week and they’ve had a month and a half, they don’t care, so when we step across the lines, it’s game on.
“In December, it may be ugly. Find a way. If we win 19-18 …”
Barnes added the Tigers averaged about 45 points per game last December, but that climbed to about 68 ppg in January and February, more in concert with his fast-paced style.
The OHSAA bumped Ironton up to Division II for postseason play.