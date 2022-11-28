When Russell coach Derek Cooksey looks at his team, he sees a group of players ready to make an impact.
“Our upperclassmen this year have waited for their opportunity to contribute to the program,” Cooksey said. “They’ve worked extremely hard. We’ve had a great offseason and summer. These kids are champing at the bit and ready to compete.”
This year’s team will use that mindset as they look to fill some big shoes left by last year’s senior class.
“We were blessed last year with a great group of seniors,” Cooksey said. “Three of them were starters, so we lost a lot of production. That class set the precedent through their work ethic that if you put the time in, you can be successful. I think this year’s team has carried that on this season. These kids have played minutes here and there in the past, but they’ve waited patiently for this.”
One of the seniors that the Red Devils said goodbye to was standout Brady Bell, who was 13th in the state in scoring with 25 points per game. Cooksey isn’t looking for one player to try to fill that gap.
“Brady was a very special player,” Cooksey said. “We’re probably not going to find one person to fill that void. Collectively, as a group, we’ve got some kids that have a knack for putting the ball in the hoop. I think we’ll be more balanced scoring this year.”
With that said, Cooksey doesn’t plan on just reusing last year’s blueprint with this team.
“We have to be fair to the kids and what kind of talent we have, as far as pieces and how they fit together,” Cooksey said. “I think we’ll be able to do different things with this group. We have several kids who can put it on the floor, which creates a lot of balance in your scoring. And this squad will be gaining experience as they go, so we’ll make adjustments as the season goes along.”
Regardless of the approach this team takes, Cooksey will look toward the Red Devils’ seniors to be leaders on the court.
“Carson Blum basically started for us last year,” Cooksey said. “And Damon Charles is a 6-foot-4 senior, and we expect big things for him. Damon, when he realized that this was pretty much his team to lead and step into some of those voids, he really stepped up and has really come along. Plus, Gavin Carter has waited and matured, and we look for him to have a good season.”
This new lineup will try to replicate the success of last year’s team – which won the 63rd District Tournament title for the first time since 2013 – while looking to go further in the 16th Region Tournament.
“Last year, we were able to become a defensive-minded team, which helped us tremendously in postseason play,” Cooksey said. “This year’s team has taken on that challenge to pick things up on the defensive end. I think we can run a multiple defensive system. That gives you so many more opportunities night to night. This team has the right focus and attitude, and we have to keep that as the grind of the schedule comes on.
“Defense has a huge part with teams that put themselves in position to compete in the region tournament.”
This will be Cooksey’s second year as coach of the Red Devils. He hopes that the success of his first year is just the first step in creating a winning culture in the program.
“Kids in our program see that success, see expectations rise, and it builds excitement in our program,” Cooksey said. “This team has an opportunity to carry on the expectations we set last year and continue that tradition.”