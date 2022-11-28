We want to win the whole thing.”
Simply stated, that’s the lofty goal for Morgan County coach Reece Griffith, as he enters his first year with the team following the departure of longtime Cougars coach Matthew Perry at the end of last season.
“We have a lot of new additions here,” Griffith said. “I think we have the potential to win the whole thing. We end every practice with ‘1, 2, 3, Rupp!’ We set the bar high so we can achieve high.”
Griffith, who is a first-year varsity head coach, takes over a team that won just two games last year, both against Rose Hill Christian. Griffith hopes to create a winning culture within the program.
“We want to compete in every practice,” Griffith said of how he plans to foster that culture. “We’re going to set really high expectations, not let them slack off and not be OK with mediocrity.”
Griffith hopes that having a deep roster will give the Cougars an advantage in finding success this season.
“We have a lot of different players who do a lot of different things well,” Griffith said. “If we have a kid get into foul trouble, we can plug this player in or that player in. There’s a lot of different talent and roles that we can adapt to the game with. and there’s competition. I tell them, if you come in and aren’t ready to play, there’s somebody there who will be.”
Griffith wants Morgan County to get used to being competitive early, trying to simulate competition in practice.
“I divide practice up into three different segments,” Griffith said. “Skill work, conditioning, and competition. Anything we do, breaking something down or defensive drills, everything is competitive. I split the teams up every day to compete so we can get these guys used to competing.”
When the Cougars bring that competition onto the court, Griffith looks to have three vocal leaders to head up his team.
“Eli and Gatlin Griffith and Logan Spencer,” Griffith said. “They step up and are vocal day in and day out. I don’t have to tell them to lead, it’s natural to them; they come into practice with a winning mentality and that bleeds out into the rest of the team.
Twins Eli and Gatlin are the coach’s younger brothers, giving him two familiar faces on the team.
“I coached them for a couple of years in AAU,” Reece Griffith said. “I’ve gotten a good feel for coaching them. They understand that when we’re in between the lines that I’m not brother Reece, I’m coach. They’re very good at making that transition from brother Reece to coach Reece. It’s a good, healthy relationship.”
Reece Griffith already sees an identity for this team and thinks it can translate to success.
“We know we’ve got kids that can score from all five positions,” Griffith said. “We’re going to be a guard-oriented team. We’re going to have multiple positions that can shoot the ball from 3, drive it, and put the ball on the floor. We know we can do that, but I tell my kids all the time, it’s not what can you do, it’s what else can you do? So, we’ve got to be really locked in defensively for 32 minutes as well. We can’t have lulls and give up 10-point runs.”
Above all else, Griffith wants to start making an impact on Morgan County, as the first new coach to step into the role since 2000.
“I just want to make sure I make my mark on Morgan County basketball,” Griffith said. “I want to establish a culture. I want to remember everything coach Perry has done, he’s one of the best I’ve ever been around, but I need to make this team my own now.”