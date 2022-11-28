Trial by fire and on-the-job training will be the recipe Jeremy Webb uses this season for one of the youngest teams that he has coached.
“Over the last three seasons we have graduated 17 seniors, which is pretty rare to have a stretch like that at a school of our size,” Webb said. “With that being said, we have had older players getting the majority of the game minutes and our younger guys just didn’t have the opportunity to get on the floor. We will be playing several sophomores and a freshman this season.”
West Carter touts seven sophomores and a pair of freshmen among 14 players, but Webb said the four upperclassmen will shoulder the leadership roles early on.
“Brett Dailey, Jordan Fuston and Kaleb Rayburn will be our upperclassmen on this year’s team,” Webb said. “They all three played varsity ball last season, but Brett Dailey will be our most experienced returning player.”
Dailey is the leading returning scorer for the Comets this season, netting 6.6 points a game last year. However, with the losses of leading scorer Landon Nichols (19.2 ppg), Jackson Bond (15.6 ppg) and Blake McGlone (7.8 ppg), Dailey’s nightly contribution will need to break double figures to pace the Comets offense. Fuston and Rayburn netted 2.2 and 1.2 points per game, respectively, last season.
Sophomores Jacob Waddell, Jake Carter, Ethan Bledsoe and Coy Maddix and freshman Nathan Webb will see plenty of floor time early on as Jeremy Webb searches for a rotation that provides the most return for the Comets. Nathan Webb appeared in 10 games as an eighth-grader last season, netting 1.5 points a night. Carter and Maddix also saw limited varsity action.
But Jeremy Webb was not distraught about the lack of experience on the floor and believes it could actually present an unknown about who the Comets’ opposition is about to face.
“I do feel like we have a talented young group that will be inexperienced, but will should see improvement across the board this season,” Webb said. “We are planning on playing several players early on to see what we have and give our younger players the opportunity to develop.”
Coming off an 11-16 finish last year and missing the region tournament for the first time since 2018, Webb is looking at creating a foundation for his program to build on that will allow the Comets to compete in the super-competitive 62nd District.
West Carter opens the season with three games in as many nights, with Fairview, Menifee County and the opening round of the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament on the slate. The Comets open district play at Morgan County on Jan. 3, followed by a visit from cross-county rival East Carter on Jan. 5.
Regardless of the opponent or the venue, Webb said he hopes to see progress each night the Comets hit the hardwood.
“Our main goal will be seeing improvements each and every time we step on the court,” he said.