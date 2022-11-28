Where there’s a Will, there is still a way forward for Lawrence County.
The Bulldogs graduated their top three scorers, impactful seniors who all averaged double figures. Lawrence County will also be without the services of an important player until January.
Enter Will Lafferty.
Coach Chandler Thompson stays convinced that he will have plenty of assistance from his teammates, but he wants Lafferty to accept a much bigger role on the team this year.
“We talked to him about that,” Thompson said. “He’s definitely capable of it and he’s got it in his mind that he needs to do it. He will admit now that last year he was focused on getting Cody (Maynard), Trent (Adkins) and Tyler (Johnson) the ball and giving them good opportunities to score and create offense for them. His role is going be a little bit different this year. He’s going to have to score and get to the rim. We still have some good, young shooters that he can kick to and make shots.”
The aforementioned seniors did leave big shoes to fill. All three scored more than 1,000 career points. Maynard left campus as the school’s second leading scorer.
Thompson said the younger players had the opportunity to watch and learn from the talented trio. It’s helped in their growth process. The coach said the group continued to take another step forward and has expended the hardwood knowledge in the offseason.
“It will be hard to replace their leadership,” Thompson said. “It will take some time with the young players coming up. The energy has been good at practice. The new kids are willing to learn. It makes it really fun as a coach. With the young guys that we have, they were able to see all of our seniors play last year and how they were able to lead by example. I think it will only help them in the long run.”
Thompson believes progress won’t happen overnight, but he feels the Bulldogs will gel and improve on a nightly basis. The team was together most days during the summer to develop chemistry on and off the court.
“I think it’s going be a learning curve at first for some of those guys,” Thompson said. “There will be some that’s had zero varsity experience. They are all good basketball players. When you put them in the fire, I think they’ll adjust, and it will only make them better. I’m super excited about that.
“I really wanted to play a lot and get the guys on the floor over the summer,” he added. “We played as many games as we could to get those young guys some reps. It gives them a chance to see varsity speed. We really hit the weight room hard. Coach Wade Skaggs does a great job in the room with our guys. They have been extremely committed and been here every day.”
Thompson estimated versatile and athletic guard Kaden Gillispie won’t play until Christmas. The senior broke his leg during football season and will work with physical therapy during the first month of basketball.
“We will get him back,” Thompson said. “He is a tough kid. He didn’t have surgery. He’s in a cast. He means a lot to us. We obviously need him. We lost enough last year, and we don’t need to be losing any more players, especially when you’re talking about him. He’s been through the battles with us. He has a lot of experience. He is a competitor and a warrior.”
Thompson expects to keep the same style of play with new personnel. The Bulldogs want to get up and down the floor and impose their up-tempo style of play.
Andrew Bloomfield came on strong last year. Thompson said he’s added 15 pounds of muscle and hopes he will improve his scoring this season. Junior Blake Marcum had a good summer. Ford Scaggs and Logan Ratliff give the Bulldogs size on the frontcourt.
Seniors Eathan Horn and Lawson Baisden are embracing new roles. Thompson said the younger players keep improving and he will use preseason practice to determine who to put in the right spots to help the Bulldogs succeed.