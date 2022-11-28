Greenup County will go from a former two-time college coach to a coach getting his first year of experience as the head man.
The Musketeers turned to their 11th coach in 17 seasons earlier this year when they named Corey Allison their next leader.
Allison came to Greenup County from New Boston (Ohio), where he found much success as an assistant coach and helped Adam Cox build the Tigers program.
While at New Boston, Allison was a part of a coaching staff that helped guide the team to the Division IV Final Four.
Making his head coaching debut, Allison did his part in trying to familiarize himself with his team since being hired.
“I had to feel the kids out at Greenup, actually sit down with them and work out with them and see what they wanted and how they wanted it and kind of piece together whatever you had in the cupboard, so to speak,” Allison said. “To figure out what type of ingredients, we had to come up with the recipe to come out with what we need.”
The months leading up to the regular season have given Allison a clearer picture of what his team will look like, though he was still trying to finalize his roster at the time of this publication as the Musketeers football team made a playoff run.
Regardless of who suits up in green and gold, the theme for Allison’s team will remain the same.
“Defense is first. That’s what I’m doing right now with the kids,” Allison said. “Defense, defense, defense.
“They’ve been embracing it, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s a great bunch of kids and they’re just taking on the challenge.”
Carson Wireman will be Greenup County’s floor general, coming off a 10.6-point-per-game showing as a junior.
“I love what he brings to the table,” Allison said. “There are some things I would like to add to him, and we’ve sat down and we’ve talked how he’s going to approach his senior season and try to help him go out with a bang.”
Allison anticipates his team will operate with a point guard, two other guards and two forwards.
“That’s how versatile we are,” Allison said. “It’s a gift and a curse with that inexperience part, in that we do have players that can go both ways.”
Eli Adkins had a strong sophomore showing with 6.4 points a night. Adkins showed he could be a three-level scorer, and is looking to continue getting better.
Junior Cohen Underwood is another that meets that versatility criterion.
Underwood can play guard or forward and appeared in every game for the Musketeers last season.
“These guys are kind of interchangeable,” Allison said. “Right now, we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to approach the season.”
Other members of the junior class for Greenup County include Hayden Plummer, Ethan Gibson and RJ Veach.
Allison said that trio will be competing for playing time.
Sophomore Bryson Chandley only saw the floor in six games last year, but Allison is hoping he can take a leap forward after a promising preseason.
“He did real good in the Shawnee State fall league,” Allison said.
Freshman Kasey Gammon is “probably one of the most talented kids that we have as far as skill-wise,” per Allison.
Gammon will play point guard.
Bradley Adkins and Connor Taylor are two others who will look to contribute for the Musketeers.
“We have so many kids who haven’t had experience but have a ton of talent,” Allison said. “We’re just trying to develop them and fit them in the best way possible.”
As Allison irons out his roster, he will do so awaiting his head-coaching debut scheduled for Tuesday at Fairview.