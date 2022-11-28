Rowan County has won eight straight 61st District Tournaments.
The other three contestants feel they have the tools to hoist the hardware this year.
Bath County
The Wildcats will sport several new faces in Owingsville this season. It starts at the top: Bart Williams retired in the spring after guiding Bath County to its second region tournament win since 1977. Williams’s final year included a school-record 27 wins and an 18-game win streak.
The team followed that performance by taking then-three-time defending region champion Ashland down to the wire before falling by four points.
Steve Wright takes over a program on the rise. Zack Otis returns for his senior season after leading the Wildcats in scoring at 21.8 points a game. He also pulled down six rebounds a night.
Guard Taylan Sorrell averaged 9.1 points per contest and made 44.4% of his 3-point attempts.
Bath County graduated seven seniors from last season.
Attempts to reach Wright for comment were unsuccessful.
Fleming County
Buddy Biggs likes what he has seen from his team over the summer, but he will experience something he’s never encountered in his coaching tenure.
The Panthers enter the season without any seniors. It doesn’t mean they lack for experience or talent.
“We’ve been putting more emphasis on weightlifting in the offseason,” Biggs said. “I also put a heavy emphasis on summer basketball. My guys play baseball, football and soccer. A lot of guys aren’t with us all year around. When we do have the kids available to us, we had to maximize it and try to play as much competition as we can.
“I’m very happy with the product we have on the floor,” he added, “while we continue to get floor time for the young men that we have in the program. I feel really good about that.”
Fleming County graduated its top two scorers but welcomes back three starters from last year’s team. Adam Hargett (13.4 ppg) and Seth Hickerson (12.0) both averaged double figures. Lucas Jolly was close behind at 9.3 points per contest.
All three have elevated their game, but they have also taken the next step as leaders.
“Jayden (Argo) and Larkin (McKee) were always a great example with their work ethic,” Biggs said. “It’s really good for those guys coming back to see that. For Seth, Adam and Lucas, those types of things now fall on their shoulders this season. Adam is a junior and the other two are sophomores. … I want them to take those leadership roles over on and off the court, and so far, they’ve done really well with that.”
Isaac Frye returns after a year away to focus on football. He brings a physical presence in the post. Brodie Knarr, Brady Faris, Kaine Roberts and Austin James have worked and waited for their chance to see an increase in minutes.
Menifee County
First-year coach Derrick Robinson could not wait to start work in Frenchburg. His new team and town laid out the welcome mat. Robinson said players came out in big numbers during the offseason.
“The transition has been good,” Robinson said. “We had a good feeling-out process. The team has bought in to what I’m changing as far as the culture and installing my system. We have seen really good numbers. Last year, we had 12 varsity players. We are going to have upwards of 20 guys this year. We are excited for the season.”
Robinson wants an up-tempo style of play. The Wildcats’ backcourt holds their best scoring threats, and the coach expects them to use that to their advantage.
“We are very young,” Robinson said. “We can really shoot the ball. Guys can score at a big clip if they get going. We want to get up and down the floor and play to our strengths.”
Asked about Brevon Ricker, Robinson said he “can’t imagine there’s a lot of players in the region that can score or shoot the way he does.” Ricker averaged 14 points last year as a freshman.
Aiden Manley will be the point guard and Jameson Williams is a returning starter. Robinson expects their stock to rise as the season progresses.
Senior Skylar Deskins, Trent Brooks and newcomer Gauge Jolly play with energy on the floor.