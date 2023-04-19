Johnson Central’s Chase Price had a season that most wrestlers across the commonwealth would love to have. Price competed in 49 matches and was defeated just twice in KHSAA competition, before finishing as runner-up in the state tournament in the 215-pound division after dropping a razor-thin matchup to undefeated powerhouse Austin Silva (68-0) from John Hardin High School.
While Price (49-3) came up just one point shy of his ultimate goal, he still counts his senior year as a successful way to cap off his varsity career and credits the support system around him with getting him to this point.
“I came up short in the end, but it was still an amazing season for me at Johnson Central,” Price said. “But the credit doesn’t belong to me. All of my coaches and teammates have helped me and pushed me to be where I’m today.”
The support, along with countless hours of hard work on the mat, is what landed Chase Price top honors for The Daily Independent’s All-Area Wrestling Team as the Wrestler of the Year for the 157-285 pound weight classes.
It also got him an opportunity to compete at the next level.
“I’m very happy to be named wrestler of the year,” Price said. “I think the year went pretty well for me. I got looked at by all sorts of colleges and I chose UPike. This year has just really been a blessing and I couldn’t be happier about it.”
For Johnson Central coach Blake Gamble, the honor is more than befitting Price, who wraps up a special career with the Golden Eagles.
“He’s the most important wrestler to wear a Johnson Central singlet in a really, really long time,” Gamble said. “Chase made the transition from coach Matney to myself. I think as smooth as anyone possibly could. I relied on Chase to be an extra voice for me. When I would reach out to Chase, he never batted an eye. He’s an unbelievable person and athlete.”
The hits were rolling this season for Gamble and his crew, as The Daily Independent All-Area Wrestler of the Year for the 106-150 pound weight classes was freshman standout JD Morris.
Morris (43-4) won the Region 8 Tournament as well as the First Round State Tournament in the 126 pound division, before ultimately coming in third place in the final round state tournament.
Morris was caught off guard by the Wrestler of the Year honors, and sees plenty of room for improvement as his varsity career still flourishes.
“I am very grateful and surprised that I was chosen for Wrestler of the Year,” Morris said. “I felt like my year could’ve gone a lot better than how it did,”
Morris faced some setbacks at the onset of the season, but like Price, found strength in those around him.
“I came off of an injury early in the year,” Morris said. “But my coaches, friends, and family helped me push through it and end my season strong.”
Morris is definitely eyeing more success as he continues on the mat, sharing a quote that motivates him:
“If winning isn’t everything, then why do we keep score?” Morris said.
His coach sees Morris as someone that puts in the work in order to be successful.
“JD is one of the kids that you hate to see lose because he does everything right,” Gamble said. “He wrestles hard in the offseason, and practices super hard. He’s someone I can depend on to lighten the mood in practice if I start to put too much pressure on them. He helps get people through practice. The sky is the limit for JD.”
Whatever is happening in practice at Johnson Central must be working. Gamble’s team members won 10 region championships this season and had two more wrestlers place runners-up. All 12 of those wrestlers made it to the Final Round State Tournament and find themselves on the All-Area Team.
In addition to Price and Morris, the Golden Eagles’ All-Area contingent includes three other top-five State finishers. Those wrestlers are: Seth Davis (41-14, fourth at 175 pounds), Dalton Matney (45-10, second at 165 pounds), and Zack McCoart (52-2, third at 190 pounds).
The rest of the Johnson Central All-Area honors go to: Brady Adkins (41-10 at 285 pounds), Caleb Barnes (40-14 at 144 pounds), Christian Barnes (49-13 at 132 pounds), Logan Castle (44-12 at 157 pounds), Braylon Dewire (26-23 at 120 pounds), Zac Scott (38-10 at 106 pounds), and Ryan Smith (52-9 at 113 pounds).
The Golden Eagles weren’t the only ones who had a stellar year.
The Boyd County wrestling team nearly doubled last year’s All-Area Team members, continuing to grow the program under coach Clayton McClelland.
It was that continued growth that earned McClelland the Coach of the Year honors for this season.
“We had a good year,” McClelland said. “As far as our program, we’re still relatively young. We’ve made a lot of strides over the past five years or so and we keep getting better. We had a large group qualify for State and we were in contention in the top 3 of our region, so I’m happy with the success we had and where we go from here.”
The future looks bright for the Lions on the mat, who have a young core of athletes who will be coming back next season.
“We’re still really young,” McClelland said. “We’ll lose two wrestlers from our lineup to graduation, but the majority of our state-qualifying wrestlers are sophomores or younger.”
That youth served as a bit of an obstacle for the Lions to overcome this season, but McClelland was pleased with the end result of his crew on the mat.
“It took some getting used to, to get over that hump, win those big matches and compete in different scenarios,” McClelland said. “That was our biggest obstacle, but I was happy with how we handled it.”
McClelland said there were three wrestlers who really stood out to him this year.
“We had a lot of guys really take it to the next level this season,” McClelland said. “A few that really overcame some things would be Skyeler Tallent, who was our heavyweight regional champion and did a fantastic job. John Jackson, who’s just scratching the surface, is another. He had 35-plus wins on the season. and Chris Isaacs coming back from a freak accident of breaking his arm in last year’s region tournament. He came back for his senior year and finished strong. It’s hard to pick out just one because we have some really solid guys this year.”
Indeed he does.
Tallent (31-6 at 285 pounds), Jackson (36-13 at 144 pounds), and Isaacs (18-10 at 132 pounds) are three of the seven Boyd County wrestlers who made The Daily Independent’s All-Area Team.
The other Lions joining the list: Chase Gillum (23-12 at 138 pounds), Bentley Green (28-13 at 126 pounds), Jack Hogsten (37-14 at 190 pounds), and Tony Leader (36-15 at 157 pounds).
Ashland and West Carter each produced three All-Area athletes.
The Matcats had: Cameron Burnside (23-11 at 138 pounds), Cole Christian (39-18 at 215 pounds), and Troy Gardner (42-8 at 113 pounds).
Jackson Kidwell (37-14 at 175 pounds), Raymond Rayburn (29-13 at 150 pounds), and Ethan Swearingen (36-13 at 106 pounds) represent the Comets on the list.
The All-Area team was capped off by Paintsville’s Cedrick Stewart (8-7 at 120 pounds).
All-Area honors were determined by placement at the Region 8 Tournament.
The top two finishers at the region tournament in each weight class from northeastern Kentucky programs were named All-Area, as long as each finished within the top five, thus qualifying to be at least a State alternate.
The newspaper’s sports department selected Wrestler and Coach of the Year.
2022-23 The Daily Independent's All-Area Wrestling Team
Brady Adkins (Johnson Central)
Caleb Barnes (Johnson Central)
Christian Barnes (Johnson Central)
Cameron Burnside (Ashland)
Logan Castle (Johnson Central)
Cole Christian (Ashland)
Seth Davis (Johnson Central)
Braylon Dewire (Johnson Central)
Troy Gardner (Ashland)
Chase Gillum (Boyd County)
Bentley Green (Boyd County)
Jack Hogsten (Boyd County)
Chris Isaacs (Boyd County)
John Jackson (Boyd County)
Jackson Kidwell (West Carter)
Tony Leader (Boyd County)
Dalton Matney (Johnson Central)
Zack Mccoart (Johnson Central)
JD Morris (Johnson Central)
Chase Price (Johnson Central)
Raymond Rayburn (West Carter)
Zac Scott (Johnson Central)
Ryan Smith (Johnson Central)
Cedrick Stewart (Paintsville)
Ethan Swearingen (West Carter)
Skyeler Tallent (Boyd County)
WRESTLERS OF THE YEAR
(106-150 pound class) JD Morris (Johnson Central)
(157-285 pound class) Chase Price (Johnson Central)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Clayton McClelland (Boyd County)
HONORABLE MENTION
Joseph Cooper (East Carter), Sebastian Crow (West Carter), Aydin Kozee (Greenup County), Kaiden Nottingham (Boyd County), Zander Nottingham (Boyd County), Davin Skinner (West Carter), Michael Spradlin (Johnson Central), Christian Wheeler (Greenup County), Nick Williams (Ashland).