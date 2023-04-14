Lawrence County would not be denied history this year, completing the most memorable season the Bulldogs have possibly ever played.
There was no “probably” when it comes to Ashland’s coach this season. It was indeed the most memorable season she’s ever had as head coach — because it was her first.
This pair of memorable seasons nabbed the top two honors on this year’s The Daily Independent All-Area list, among a slew of talented players and coaches throughout northeastern Kentucky.
For Lawrence County, senior guard Kensley Feltner not only put up 28.9 points per game — the most of anyone in the state this season — along with 9.4 rebounds per game, but also became just the sixth person in KHSAA history to record 4,000 career points.
This historic production was part of the effort that eventually led the Bulldogs to its first-ever region championship in program history, and gave the Bulldogs a chance to play at Rupp Arena for the first time ever. It propelled Kensley to become this year’s The Daily Independent All-Area Player of the Year.
“Coming through the curtain (at Rupp Arena), I don’t think there was anybody left in Louisa,” Feltner said of the community support. “I almost started crying. I knew it would take a miracle to beat Sacred Heart. That’s just the reality. It was so unbelievable stepping onto that floor.”
This is the second year in a row she has received that honor.
Lawrence County coach, and Kensley’s mom, Melinda Feltner couldn’t think of a better ending for this year’s squad.
“It was an awesome ending, not just for her, but the whole team,” Melinda Feltner said. “For us to be able to put together everything we did, it was amazing. We felt like, at the end of last season where we were just so close, we could beat (Pikeville). It was just a matter of the right time.”
Lawrence County kept Pikeville from getting a fifth straight region title by knocking off the Panthers, 50-49, in the title game. It was a revenge game for the Bulldogs, who lost 46-43 in overtime to the Panthers the previous season.
“If we played them 10 times, we probably couldn’t beat them all 10 times, but we knew we just had to beat them once,” Melinda Feltner said of the Pikeville obstacle. “All season long our kids really worked hard in the summer. They worked their tails off all summer on their own. I had nothing to do with it. They got together and worked out and got themselves physically and mentally ready.”
Kensley Feltner sets high goals for herself and feels that she has met each one.
She can look back on her storied career in a Bulldogs uniform with so many fond memories.
“I was talking about that with my dad, (Travis), the other day,” Kensley said. “The goals I set seemed unachieveable. It has been very reassuring that we have achieved all of those and I can leave Lawrence County with no regrets. I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”
The season was also bittersweet for the Bulldogs’ coach. While the team and her daughter achieved so much this year, it is Kensley’s senior year. Even now, Melinda Feltner gets choked up talking about her daughter’s achievements during her high school career.
“We talked about it so much this year, and we really struggled all year to not dread every part of her final season,” Melinda Feltner said. “Even now, I’m trying not to cry talking about it. But it just felt so special. She’s a generational-type player. She turned this program around. We went from four losing seasons to six winning seasons. Her freshman year we were happy to make the region tournament. In her sophomore year, we’re in the semis, last year we come up just short in the finals and this year, we win the finals. To take a program that wasn’t notoriously known for those things and turn it into a program that people see on their schedule and know we’re going to give them a really good game.”
Kensley Feltner is committed to Belmont University to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level.
Kensley said one victory in particular will dominate her memory bank for the rest of her life.
“It’s definitely that region title,” Kensley Feltner said. “All the points that I scored were necessary to help us win as many ball games as we did. No feeling will ever top what we felt that night at UPike (at the 15th Region championship). It was chilling out there but happy that I could celebrate it with my teammates and the community. “
Ashland coach Stacy Davis has won 100% of her 16th Region Tournament appearances as head coach of the Kittens.
Her record is 1-0.
The Daily Independent’s All-Area Coach of the Year took over the program following the retirement of Bill Bradley after 21 years.
It was a daunting task to try to fill the shoes of such a stalwart of Ashland athletics, but Davis took the ball and ran with it. and her players followed suit.
“It’s kind of hard to really put into words,” Davis said. “Just getting the job was like a dream come true, and getting to come back and coach my alma mater. But to have the success we had this season was beyond anything I could imagine. The first thing I always say is to give glory to God. He’s been great to me, that’s for sure.”
Davis says that succeeding Bradley was made easier by the talent he was leaving for her.
“A lot of times when people retire you think you’ll be rebuilding your program,” “But he left a lot of the pieces in place for us. So, we came in and started building our own culture. It was different, but seeing the girls compete day in and day out was great.”
That program was built around the stellar play of athletes like Jaidyn Gulley, Ella Sellars, and Kenleigh Woods, who all represent Ashland on this year’s All-Area team.
This is the second appearance on the All-Area team for both Sellars and Woods. Sellars put up 16.8 ppg and 6.2 rpg on 44.9% shooting, while Woods tallied 18.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, and shot 49.9% from the field.
Gulley, who makes her first All-Area appearance, averaged 11 ppg, 7.2 rpg, and made 44.9% of her shots
It was the Kittens’ shortcomings that Davis thinks really fueled her squad as the postseason progressed.
“We lost the district championship, and I think that hurt the girls more than anything,” Davis said. “But I think that was something that, they could’ve either folded or continue on, and they had the mindset that they were going to go forward and it. It was just special all around.”
That mindset fueled the Kittens once they arrived in Morehead. Despite getting perhaps the toughest draw in the tournament, Ashland would take the championship where they dominated from tip-off to final horn.
“We came up with ‘Sisterhood’ as what we broke out with every day in practice and games,” Davis said. “We always said that relationships are huge. If you care about your teammates and coaches, care about the players and you all trust each other then it’s crazy what they’ll do on the floor. I think the faith we had in each other going into the regional tournament was the big key.”
Feltner, along with Sellars and Woods, are just three of 15 repeat selections for the All-Area team.
Feltner and Rowan County’s Haven Ford are atop the pack with their fifth All-Area selection.
Ford averaged 26.1 ppg, 12.5 rpg, and shot 45.3% from the field.
Russell’s Shaelyn Steele and Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington both earned their fourth All-Area honors. Steele had 19.8 ppg this season and grabbed 7.7 boards a night. Weddington averaged 19.2 ppg, 11.9 rpg, and shot 55.1% from the field.
A trio of athletes collected their third All-Area appearance: Biggs, Greenup County’s Rachel Bush, and Morgan County’s Jenna Hampton.
Bush had 21.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg, and shot 47.4% on the year. Hampton put up 22.9 ppg and 7.2 rpg.
Eight players, including Sellars and Woods, picked up their second All-Area accolades: Raceland’s Naomi Maynard (17.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 35.8% shooting), Rowan County’s Katie Chandler (12.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 34.8% shooting), Boyd County’s Jasmine’s Jordan (18.6 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 49.2% shooting), Paintsville’s Emilea Preece (16.1 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 38.2% shooting), and Russell’s Bella Quinn (10.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 41.2% shooting).
Five athletes, including Gulley, made their debut on the All-Area team: Lewis County’s Liv Campbell (10.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 35.6% shooting), Greenup County Emily Maynard (14 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 36.3% shooting), Boyd County’s Emilee Neese (14 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 38.1% shooting), and Fleming County’s Ariana Adams (17.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 53.6% shooting).
The All-Area Player and Coach of the Year awards are determined by the newspaper’s sports department. The team was comprised by coaches’ votes.