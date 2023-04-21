CANNONSBURG Damon Charles knew a transformation was needed to help his team succeed this season.
Ashland experienced a change at the top, but Ryan Bonner would not let it derail the team’s desired destination in the postseason.
Charles became a solid contributor for Russell last year. The senior had waited patiently for his opportunity, and after the graduation of key personnel, he took a giant step forward in his game and as a leader this year.
“I knew during the offseason that we needed someone to step up,” Charles said. “We lost guys like Brady Bell, Griffin Downs and Bradley Rose. I really took it upon myself to be that guy. I want to lead our team every day.”
Charles averaged a double-double in his final season wearing the Red Devils uniform. He recorded 16.7 points a game and grabbed 10.7 rebounds. He became an avid shot blocker and assist-maker from the post. Charles was named The Daily Independent’s All-Area Player of the Year.
Russell won three regular-season tournaments while collecting 26 wins. It was the most victories for the program in a decade.
“It’s special and that’s why you’re in this profession,” said Russell coach Derek Cooksey, the current Kentucky Basketball Coaches Association 16th Region Coach of the Year. “You want to help kids progress. Damon worked extremely hard. In his junior year, he showed signs and flashes that he was very important to this team’s success. When they season was over, he made it a point to become that leader for the team, not necessarily through his words because he’s kind of a quiet kid, but through his actions.”
“He was just waiting for his opportunity,” he added. “Damon clearly came into himself. He’s still a young kid. But to watch Damon step up the way he did and do great things in the region, it really means a lot.”
Bonner became the interim coach of the Tomcats a week before the season started in November. The longtime assistant and former Ashland player formed a cohesive unit, and it didn’t take the team long to find their stride.
The Tomcats won their fifth straight 16th Region title and advanced to the state quarterfinals. The school removed the interim tag and Bonner gained the recognition of All-Area Coach of the Year.
“We have looked back as a team and we’re all very proud of what we have accomplished,” Bonner said, “and what we were able to get done with the run that we made late in the year. At this point, we are already focused on the future. We are in the weight room and fixing our summer schedule. We want to keep our eyes fixated on the next task in front of us.”
Bonner said his team had that same mentality entering the postseason. Each player embraced the importance of keeping the region winning streak intact.
“You could tell in their practices leading up to the region tournament,” Bonner said. “There was an extreme sense of urgency. You can see that in our players and our coaching staff just by the way they were competing in practice. They were going into that tournament with the intention to win the whole thing.”
Charles felt that same bond in the Russell locker room. The chemistry they developed during the offseason extended through every game on the schedule.
“We all really like each other,” Charles said. “We enjoy having each other around. When you put that on a basketball court, it always leads to good things.”
Russell won the EKC Tournament in the early part of the campaign. The Red Devils took the first-place trophy at the King of the Smokies Tournament at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and the Raceland Derby Classic.
The team also enjoyed a 16-game winning streak midway through the season.
“We had a team aspect,” Cooksey said. “There were no selfish motives at all. We were very disciplined. We had a great mentality and we had to grind out some wins earlier in the year. Coming into tournament time, we felt really good about our team.”
Zander Carter and Rheyce Deboard joined their coach on the All-Area team. Carter increased his leadership role as well as his stats. The sophomore averaged 22.2 ppg and collected 6.1 rebounds a game. He was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the 16th Region Tournament.
Deboard took over the point guard duties for the Tomcats and kept the offense up tempo with his quickness. He also netted 17.4 points a contest.
Bonner said the duo’s leadership off the court was just as vital to the team’s fortunes as their contributions on the court.
“They were instrumental in keeping locker room together,” Bonner said. “With the turmoil that we kind of went through as a program, our guys kept their focus on winning basketball games. I’ve said this before but the leadership they provided off the floor was as, if not more important, that what they accomplished on the floor.”
Charles has his frontcourt teammate, Caleb Rimmer, on the All-Area team too. Rimmer, an eighth-grader, was a double-figure scorer with 10.2 points a game. He also secured 7.1 rebounds per outing.
Cooksey said both players gave the Red Devils a sizeable advantage in the low post. Rimmer gained valuable experience practicing alongside Charles every day.
“He got to see Damon work and they challenged each other,” Cooksey said. “Damon took him under his wing. You could see that transformation in Caleb throughout the season too. He stepped up and provided us with a great 1-2 punch inside. It will propel Caleb into next season.”
“Last year I felt I did what I could to help the team,” Charles added. “This year, I really tried my hardest to be everywhere, rebound, play defense and be a good passer to help my team. Coach says if you’re going to take a break, take a break on offense. You need to play defense and rebound every time down the floor.
Boyd County had the most members on the team with three after claiming the 64th District title and reaching the region final. Jason Ellis was a force in the paint for the Lions. The junior grabbed 8. 1 rebounds a game and tallied 12.2 points.
Freshman Jacob Spurlock led Boyd County in scoring with 19.8 points a night. He also broke the school’s freshman scoring record and for 3-pointers in a season with 120.
Cole Hicks (17.8 ppg) could also connect from long range. The sophomore splashed 95 long balls along with his defensive duties.
Morgan County won 22 games in Reece Griffith’s first season after winning just two in the season prior. Gatlin Griffith (14.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Preston Hoskins (14.8 ppg, 40.9% 3-pt FG) had solid seasons to guide the Cougars to the 62nd District crown.
Fairview enjoyed its best season in eight years. The Eagles entered the postseason after the first .500 or better regular season since the 2014-15. Tanner Johnson (21.1 ppg) and Steven “Bubba” Day (18 ppg, 7.8 rpg) played important roles in the Fairview resurgence.
Adam Hargett (15.7 ppg, 40.7% 3-pt FG) and Seth Hickerson (18.7 ppg, 53% FG) keyed Fleming County’s 22-win season and the Panthers’ 61st District title.
Blake Hall and Evan Goodman averaged the same number of points a game for East Carter with 15.2. Hall chipped in 8.6 rebounds a night for the Raiders who increased their win total by eight from last season.
Zack Otis was one of the most prolific scores in the area. The senior’s 26.9 points a game ranked him 10th in the state. Otis became Bath County’s all-time leading scorer this season and was named the KBCA 16th Region Player of the Year.
Trey Gerike (16.4 ppg) overcame health issues earlier in the season to lead Lewis County to a 63rd District championship and a region semifinal appearance.
Lawrence County’s Andrew Bloomfield (17.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Paintsville’s Connor Fugate (23.3 ppg, 10.8 rpg), Menifee County’s Brevon Ricker (24.2 ppg), Rowan County’s Dashawn Watson (11.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg), and Greenup County’s Carson Wireman (11.7 ppg) rounded out the All-Area team.
The team was comprised by coach’s vote. The Daily Independent sports staff selected Coach and Player of the Year.
2022-23 The Daily Independent All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Andrew Bloomfield (Lawrence County)
Zander Carter (Ashland)
Damon Charles (Russell)
Steven Day (Fairview)
Rheyce Deboard (Ashland)
Jason Ellis (Boyd County)
Connor Fugate (Paintsville)
Evan Goodman (East Carter)
Trey Gerike (Lewis County)
Gatlin Griffith (Morgan County)
Blake Hall (East Carter)
Adam Hargett (Fleming County)
Seth Hickerson (Fleming County)
Cole Hicks (Boyd County)
Preston Hoskins (Morgan County)
Tanner Johnson (Fairview)
Zack Otis (Bath County)
Brevon Ricker (Menifee County)
Caleb Rimmer (Russell)
Jacob Spurlock (Boyd County)
Dashawn Watson (Rowan County)
Carson Wireman (Greenup County)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Damon Charles (Russell)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ryan Bonner (Ashland)
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron Adams (Morgan County), Eli Adkins (Greenup County), Christian Blevins (Rose Hill Christian), Carson Blum (Russell), Gavin Carter (Russell), Tucker Conway (Ashland), Tristin Davis (Ashland), Brett Dailey (West Carter), David Fink (Johnson Central), Isaac Frye (Fleming County), Eli Griffith (Morgan County), Rhett Holbrook (Boyd County), Jayson Ingles (Rowan County), Izaac Johnson (Fairview), Gage Jolly (Menifee County), Lucas Jolly (Fleming County), Jase Kinner (Paintsville), Will Lafferty (Lawrence County), Christian Large (Raceland), Aiden Manley (Menifee County), Westin Maxey (Rowan County), Drew Noble (Lewis County), Hayden Perry (Lawrence County), Benton Rucker (Rose Hill Christian), Ryan Rose (Johnson Central), Austin Slone (Johnson Central), Tamel Smith (Fairview), Taylen Sorrell (Bath County), Nathan Sturgill (Elliott County), Connor Thacker (Raceland), John Vanhoose (Rose Hill Christian), Nathan Webb (West Carter), Colby Wilburn (Rowan County), Colin Wilburn (Rose Hill Christian), Jameson Williams (Menifee County).
