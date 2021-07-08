CANNONSBURG JB Terrill was happy people noticed what he did.
Boyd County’s junior runner was named The Daily Independent’s Boys Track and Field All-Area Athlete of the Year in part for winning the Class 2A state 800 meter run in a state-record 1:54.25.
“I was very excited because, since we didn’t have a year last year, it was a big deal for me to even be on the team,” Terrill said in a telephone interview from Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was on the date of the All-Area photo shoot at Boyd County in order to compete in an AAU regional meet. “We’ve got some great competition in our region.”
Terrill’s state title was the culmination of how he dominated local middle-distance running. He usually showed competitors the back of his singlet: he won the Region 6 800- and 1,600-meter races and was part of the Lions’ region-winning 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams.
“He is a top-notch runner,” Russell coach Lee Evans said. “He’s a future college runner, no doubt about it.”
Boyd County junior Sophia Newsome considers Terrill a teacher and motivator.
“He’s pretty confident in himself, and I can get down on myself a little bit,” Newsome said.
Russell’s Davis Brown had the closest view to Terrill; he chased him around the track most of the time.
“He’s very impressive,” Brown said. “He’s really good.”
Brown remembers the region 800 run, in which he ran a personal-best 1:57.60.
“I was on (Terrill’s) shoulder for almost all of it until the very end,” Brown said. “It was a 100-meter sprint at the end.”
Evans retires
Evans is Coach of the Year after leading the Red Devils to the Class 2A, Region 6 team title in his ninth and final season.
“Obviously, it’s always a great honor,” Evans said. “One thing I always found over the years — you’re only as good a coach as you have athletes. We had a bunch of good ones this year.”
Altogether, Evans coached for 25 years, including stints at Boyd County and Ashland. The 2021 Class 2A Region 6 title was Russell’s third under his lead. (The others were in 2015 and 2016.)
Evans retired from teaching history in 2019. He will still be an assistant coach on Russell’s football team with his son Lance Evans.
“Being a retired teacher has made being head track coach a lot more difficult,” Evans said. “I just feel like, No. 1, it’s the right time. God’s got me doing some other things.”
Evans said a new job and responsibilities at Second Free Will Baptist Church in Ashland were factors in his decision. He believes being at school every day to recruit new athletes and encourage his teams was more important in track than football.
Playful controversy
The question: How many people did Ashland graduate Thomas Skaggs tell about his Class 2A state pole vault championship?
“I left for the beach after State,” Skaggs said, “so it wasn’t the No. 1 thing on my mind.”
A millisecond after Skaggs said that, Kittens sprinter Lillian Sebastian offered an alternate view.
“He told everyone he’s a state champion,” Sebastian said.
Raceland’s Hunter Correll and Will Nichols made the team, too. Correll set a personal record of 46-10 in the shot put, was second in the Class A state discus (145-11) and took third in the state shot put (45-9).
“I made first-team All-State in discus and second-team All-State in shot put,” Correll said. “My main goal throughout my whole high school career (was) to become some form of state champion.
“But now, I think about all the things I’ve done from freshman to senior year, I’m pretty satisfied with what I’ve done.”
Nichols placed fifth long jump (20-1), seventh in 110 hurdles (16.26) and eighth in 300 hurdles with a PR of 42.31.
Rowan County placed five on the All-Area team — Louis Hayes, Brien Hill, Rocky Miller, Jonah Stanley and Landon Raines. Stanley won the 2A region 3,200 in 10:33.35.
Russell placed four: Brown, Tyler Harless, Matthew Jones and Doug Oborne. West Carter also added four: Leetavious Cline, Connor Greene, Gage Leadingham and Kaden Wilson.
Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah won the 2A region discus title and took second in the shot put.
Chris Thornburg was the second Ashland representative, and Kanyon Kozee represented East Carter.
The All-Area Athletes and Coach of the Year were chosen by the newspaper’s sports department. The team is composed by top finishers from northeastern Kentucky in each event, as well as athletes who placed near the top in multiple events, as reported to MileSplit.