ASHLAND
Coach: Sarah Linn (third season at Ashland, sixth overall as a head coach)
2020 record: 11-11
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “After working all summer, the girls are excited to see what they can achieve during regular season. We are hopeful right now to get a regular season of games.”
Schedule
AUGUST
16-Greenup County; 17-at Raceland; 19-at Lewis County; 21-Swift Silver Mine Showcase at Wolfe County; 23-Fleming County; 24-at East Carter; 26-at Boyd County; 28-Champions of the Mountains Classic in Pikeville; 31-at Fairview
SEPTEMBER
7-at Russell; 9-Rose Hill Christian; 11-Lady Lions Invitational at Boyd County; 14-at Rowan County; 16-Raceland; 18-at Cabell Midland; 21-at Greenup County; 23-East Carter; 28-Boyd County
OCTOBER
5-Russell; 7-Fairview; 11-at Chesapeake; 12-at West Carter
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Jennifer Blount (fourth season)
2020 record: 1-14
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young team this year, but they pack a lot of power. Emma Hall, a senior leader, should make a big impact as our middle hitter. Our younger girls are excited to move up to play at the varsity level. Seventh-grader libero Reagan Wells has a promising career in her future, along with incoming freshman Virginia Armitage. Virginia is a middle hitter standing at 5 feet, 9 inches. Other players to watch are Addison Hunt and Sierra Wells.”
Schedule
AUGUST
16-at East Carter; 17-at West Carter; 19-at Estill County; 24-Powell County; 26-at Fleming County; 31-Elliott County
SEPTEMBER
2-Lewis County; 7-West Carter; 9-Menifee County; 14-at Menifee County; 16-at Nicholas County; 18-at Fairview; 20-East Carter; 21-at Elliott County; 23-at Lewis County; 28-Fleming County; 30-at Rowan County
OCTOBER
5-at Powell County; 7-Nicholas County; 12-Estill County; 14-Fairview
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Katee Neltner (fifth season)
2020 record: 18-3
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Boyd is coming into the 2021 season with a special attitude and a focus on our fundamental game. We have added a few additional players, alongside our veteran players, that will prove to be an asset and have a tough schedule to prepare us for tournament time.”
Schedule
AUGUST
19-at Greenup County; 24-at West Carter; 26-Ashland; 28-Champions of the Mountains Classic in Pikeville; 31-Montgomery County
SEPTEMBER
2-Rowan County; 7-at Fairview; 9-Lewis County; 11-Lady Lions Invitational; 14-at East Carter; 16-at Russell; 21-Raceland; 23-Fairview; 25-Dink Scott Memorial Tournament at Montgomery County; 28-at Ashland; 30-Greenup County
OCTOBER
5-at Raceland; 7-Russell; 9-Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions at Rowan County; 12-at Rose Hill Christian
EAST CARTER
Coach: Jennifer Clark (third season)
2020 record: 13-8
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “Despite losing a lot of seniors last year, we have a lot of girls with varsity experience that will help set the pace for this season. Some other changes we have this year is that most of the roster is playing a new role and we have a first-year senior, but I think we have the talent and work ethic to get some big wins. Hopefully we’ll catch our stride at the right time to win another district championship and, with the right draw, be able to compete for the regional championship.”
Schedule
AUGUST
16-Bath County; 17-Fleming County; 19-at Rowan County; 23-at Morgan County; 24-Ashland; 26-at Greenup County; 30-at Fairview; 31-at Raceland
SEPTEMBER
2-West Carter; 7-at Lewis County; 9-at Russell; 13-Morgan County; 14-Boyd County; 16-Rose Hill Christian; 17-18-Frankfort Invitational Tournament; 20-at Bath County; 21-at Russell; 23-at Ashland; 25-Elliott County (DH); 28-Greenup County; 30-at West Carter
OCTOBER
4-Raceland; 5-Lewis County; 7-at Fleming County; 9-Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions at Rowan County; 12-Fairview; 14-at Rose Hill Christian
ELLIOTT COUNTY
Coach: Samantha Worthington (first season)
2020 record: Did not play
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited for the upcoming season to see growth within our players. We have a lot of new, young girls that have joined, and we can’t wait to help coach them and help them reach desired goals.” (from assistant coach Brittani Worthington)
Schedule
AUGUST
21-Rose Hill Christian (16th Region All “A” Classic); 23-at West Carter; 31-at Bath County
SEPTEMBER
2-at Menifee County; 7-Morgan County; 20-West Carter; 21-Bath County
OCTOBER
5-at Fairview; 15-at Morgan County
FAIRVIEW
Coach: Rick Lambert (15th season at Fairview, 18th overall as a head coach)
2020 record: 10-10
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “This should be an exciting season. With the return of several experienced players, expectations will be high.”
Schedule
AUGUST
17-at Rose Hill Christian; 19-West Carter; 21-16th Region All “A” Classic; 23-Ironton; 24-at Greenup County; 28-Bulldog Bash at Lawrence County; 30-East Carter; 21-Ashland
SEPTEMBER
2-Russell; 7-Boyd County; 9-at Raceland; 11-Lady Lions Invitational at Boyd County; 13-at West Carter; 14-Rose Hill Christian; 16-Rowan County; 18-Bath County; 20-Greenup County; 23-at Boyd County; 25-Lawrence County; 28-at Russell; 30-Raceland
OCTOBER
4-Menifee County; 5-Elliott County; 7-at Ashland; 12-at East Carter; 14-at Bath County
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Tanna Higginbotham (second season)
2020 record: 7-11
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “I look for us to compete this season. We have strong returning players that should lead our team and help us to the region tournament. As always, our goal is to fight for that district championship.”
Schedule
AUGUST
17-at East Carter; 19-at Montgomery County; 23-at Ashland; 24-at Harrison County; 26-Bath County; 31-at Nicholas County
SEPTEMBER
2-at St. Patrick; 7-Mason County; 9-at Rowan County; 13-at Menifee County; 16-at West Carter; 21-Nicholas County; 23-at George Rogers Clark; 28-at Bath County; 30-St. Patrick
OCTOBER
5-at Mason County; 6-at Lewis County; 7-East Carter; 12-Bourbon County; 14-West Carter
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Eric Bays (third season)
2020 record: 5-16
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “I have four seniors this year and we are leaning on them to help lead this team. Coming off a second-place finish in the district, we are hoping to keep the momentum going this season and make a run in the postseason. We should be really strong on the front line with returning middles Adkins and Wolfe and both outside hitters, Munn and Zaph.”
Schedule
AUGUST
16-at Ashland; 17-Lewis County; 19-Boyd County; 23-Rose Hill Christian; 24-Fairview; 26-East Carter; 31-at Russell
SEPTEMBER
2-at Rose Hill Christian; 7-Raceland; 9-at West Carter; 14-at Lewis County; 20-at Fairview; 21-Ashland; 27-Russell; 28-at East Carter; 30-at Boyd County
OCTOBER
5-West Carter; 7-at Raceland; 12-Menifee County; 14-Rowan County
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Alissa Young (second season)
2020 record: 9-10
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
AUGUST
16-at Knott County Central; 17-at Lawrence County; 19-at Paintsville; 23-at Shelby Valley; 24-Lawrence County
SEPTEMBER
6-at Martin County; 7-Magoffin County; 8-at Prestonsburg; 9-Betsy Layne, Knott County Central; 13-at Magoffin County; 14-Shelby Valley; 16-at East Ridge; 21-Martin County; 23-at Betsy Layne; 30-Prestonsburg
OCTOBER
4-East Ridge; 5-Paintsville; 9-Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions at Rowan County
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Autumn Blevins (fourth season)
2020 record: 5-8
Where season ended: Regular season finale (COVID-19 protocol)
Coach’s outlook: “We look forward to a full competitive season with promising young talent.”
Schedule
AUGUST
16-Floyd Central; 17-Johnson Central; 19-at Betsy Layne; 23-at Prestonsburg; 24-at Johnson Central; 26-at Martin County; 28-Bulldog Bash; 31-at Tolsia
SEPTEMBER
2-at Shelby Valley; 11-Lady Lions Invitational at Boyd County; 13-at Raceland; 14-at Tolsia; 16-at Lewis County; 20-Prestonsburg; 21-at Floyd Central; 23-Martin County; 25-at Fairview; 27-Shelby Valley; 28-at Belfry (DH); 30-Betsy Layne
OCTOBER
12-Lewis County; 14-Raceland
LEWIS COUNTY
Coach: Whitney Willis (fourth season)
2020 record: 10-10
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
AUGUST
17-at Greenup County; 18-at St. Patrick; 19-Ashland; 24-Raceland; 26-at Russell; 31-Robertson County
SEPTEMBER
2-at Bath County; 7-East Carter; 9-at Boyd County; 11-Lady Lions Invitational at Boyd County; 13-Russell; 14-Greenup County; 16-Lawrence County; 21-at Menifee County; 22-St. Patrick; 23-Bath County
OCTOBER
5-at East Carter; 6-Fleming County; 11-at Raceland; 12-at Lawrence County; 13-Bracken County
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Tiffany Jones (second season)
2020 record: 0-7
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are ‘green,’ and that’s not just our jersey color. Our program has been shuffled through coaches, but these girls have so much potential and we are ready to put in the work and build the future of Menifee volleyball.” (from assistant coach Brittany Riddell)
Schedule
AUGUST
16-Raceland; 17-at Powell County; 19-Morgan County; 21-West Carter (16th Region All “A” Classic); 24-at Estill County; 26-at Rowan County; 31-at Owsley County
SEPTEMBER
2-Elliott County; 9-at Bath County; 13-Fleming County; 14-Bath County; 15-at Raceland; 21-Lewis County; 23-Magoffin County; 28-Owsley County
OCTOBER
1-Powell County; 4-at Fairview; 7-at Morgan County; 12-at Greenup County
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Tonya J. Kidd (first season)
2020 record: 1-11
Where season ended: 62nd District Tournament semifinals
Schedule
AUGUST
16-Perry County Central; 19-at Menifee County; 23-East Carter; 26-at West Carter; 30-Magoffin County
SEPTEMBER
2-Raceland; 3-at Owsley County; 9-at Perry County Central; 13-at East Carter; 16-at Magoffin County; 23-West Carter; 27-at Raceland
OCTOBER
4-Owsley County; 7-Menifee County
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Dawn Kinner (12th season)
2020 record: 19-3
Where season ended: State first round
Coach’s outlook: “Looking forward to getting this season started. We return several players from last year’s regional championship team and have some younger players stepping into new roles. Excited to see the work this team puts in and where it takes us.”
Schedule
AUGUST
17-at Magoffin County; 19-Johnson Central; 21-Swift Silver Mine Showcase at Wolfe County; 24-at Pike County Central; 26-Pikeville; 28-Champions of the Mountains Classic in Pikeville; 30-15th Region All “A” Classic at Martin County
SEPTEMBER
7-Martin County; 14-Floyd Central; 16-at Martin County; 21-at Pikeville; 24-25-Thoroughbred Smash at Lafayette; 28-at Magoffin County; 30-at Floyd Central
OCTOBER
5-at Johnson Central; 7-Pike County Central; 9-Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions at Rowan County; 12-at Prestonsburg
RACELAND
Coach: Bill Farley (third season)
2020 record: 2-18
Where season ended: Regular season finale (COVID-19 protocol)
Coach’s outlook: “We have unfinished business. Due to COVID, Raceland hosted the 2020 63rd District volleyball Tournament and didn’t even get to play in it due to the team being quarantined. So in two words, unfinished business.”
Schedule
AUGUST
16-at Menifee County; 17-Ashland; 19-Rose Hill Christian; 21-16th Region All “A” Classic; 23-at Russell; 24-at Lewis County; 30-West Carter; 31-East Carter
SEPTEMBER
2-at Morgan County; 6-Chesapeake; 7-at Greenup County; 9-Fairview; 13-Lawrence County; 15-Menifee County; 16-at Ashland; 17-18-Frankfort Invitational Tournament; 20-at Rose Hill Christian; 21-at Boyd County; 23-Russell; 27-Morgan County; 28-at West Carter; 30-at Fairview
OCTOBER
4-at East Carter; 5-Boyd County; 7-Greenup County; 11-Lewis County; 12-Rowan County; 14-at Lawrence County
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN
Coach: Natalie Karle (second season at Rose Hill, third overall as a head coach)
2020 record: 4-6
Where season ended: 64th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “As a whole, we are an extremely young team that is just beginning to learn the game, but I believe we are going to surprise some teams in the region this season.”
Schedule
AUGUST
17-Fairview; 19-at Raceland; 21-Elliott County (16th Region All “A” Classic); 23-at Greenup County
SEPTEMBER
2-Greenup County; 9-at Ashland; 13-Sugar Creek Christian (Ohio); 14-at Fairview; 16-at East Carter; 20-Raceland
OCTOBER
7-Sugar Creek Christian (Ohio); 12-Boyd County; 14-East Carter
ROWAN COUNTY
Co-coaches: Steve Walters (28th season) and Dusty Coyle (fourth season)
2020 record: 9-7
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament final
Coach’s outlook: “Having faced a season last year where we were limited by our district beyond even what the KHSAA had already limited, we were extremely proud to be regional runners-up. Like last year, we hope to take this upcoming season with a flexibility that will allow us to build throughout the year and challenge for our district and the regional titles.”
Schedule
AUGUST
19-East Carter; 26-Menifee County; 27-28-Bluegrass Invitational at Lafayette
SEPTEMBER
2-at Boyd County; 4-Ohio County, Meade County; 9-Fleming County; 14-Ashland; 16-at Fairview; 21-at West Carter; 23-Montgomery County; 24-25-Thoroughbred Smash at Lafayette; 30-Bath County
OCTOBER
9-Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions at Rowan County; 12-at Raceland; 14-at Greenup County
RUSSELL
Coach: Kacie Christian-Mullins (first season)
2020 record: 20-3
Where season ended: State quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited about the next chapter of Russell volleyball. So far this summer, the girls have been very committed to making a name for themselves. There is a rich volleyball tradition here and they want to make their mark in our program’s history.”
Schedule
AUGUST
23-Raceland; 26-Lewis County; 31-Greenup County
SEPTEMBER
2-at Fairview; 7-Ashland; 9-East Carter; 10-11-Rocky Top Classic at Sevierville, Tennessee; 13-at Lewis County; 14-West Carter; 16-Boyd County; 20-Chesapeake; 21-East Carter; 23-at Raceland; 24-25-Thoroughbred Smash at Lafayette; 27-at Greenup County; 28-Pulaski County, Fairview
OCTOBER
5-at Ashland; 7-at Boyd County; 9-Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions at Rowan County
WEST CARTER
Coach: Christie Tackett (fourth season)
2020 record: 17-5
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We lost a few key players that led both our offense and defense the last couple of seasons, but look to rebuild with the mindset that we have established a successful program that we want to continue.”
Schedule
AUGUST
17-Bath County; 19-at Fairview; 21-Menifee County (16th Region All “A” Classic); 23-Elliott County; 24-Boyd County; 26-Morgan County; 30-at Raceland
SEPTEMBER
2-at East Carter; 7-at Bath County; 9-Greenup County; 13-Fairview; 14-at Russell; 16-Fleming County; 20-at Elliott County; 21-Rowan County; 23-at Morgan County; 28-Raceland; 30-East Carter
OCTOBER
5-at Greenup County; 12-Ashland; 14-at Fleming County