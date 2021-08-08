ASHLAND
Coach: John Cook (third season)
2020 record: 6-5-1
Where season ended: 63rd District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “We graduated six experienced seniors from last year’s team. A core junior class of Lindsey Clark, Amelia Lucas and Gracie Madden, along with returning sophomores, Abby Baldwin, Macie Bevins, Emma Vanhorn and Laney Sorrell, will be counted on to help an emerging class of talented freshmen and first-year players adjust to the high school game. Gracie Madden will return in goal. She was responsible for 130 saves and four shutouts during her inaugural season.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-Greenup County; 14-Rowan County; 17-Lawrence County; 19-Wheelersburg; 24-Boyd County; 26-Fleming County; 28-at Martin County; 31-West Carter.
SEPTEMBER
4-Paintsville; 7-at Russell; 9-at Greenup County; 11-at Huntington St. Joe; 14-at East Carter; 16-at Boyd County; 18-Montgomery County; 22-Russell; 23-at Fairland; 27-at Bourbon County; 30-Belfry.
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Lee Bush (third season)
2020 record: 0-6-1
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “This season I’m most looking forward to seeing the progression of all of our new and returning players. Our new players are starting to find their role and things are starting to take shape. We have at least five new players and the team seems hopeful looking ahead to the season.”
Schedule
AUGUST
12-Mason County; 18-Estill County; 24-Fleming County; 26-Menifee County.
SEPTEMBER
8-West Carter; 14-Morgan County; 21-at Rowan County; 27-at Morgan County; 30-at Powell County.
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Olivia Pennington (first season)
2020 record: 9-4
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “We are a very young team, and over half of our players are freshmen and sophomores. Having only three returning starters from the previous year, it is hard on any team. Fortunately, these girls know me and my style of play. I have been with them during the middle and high school seasons over the past three years. We have a great outlook on this season as we work toward defending our first-ever district title.”
Schedule
AUGUST
16-Fleming County; 17-Prestonsburg; 19-at Rowan County; 24-at Ashland; 31-Russell.
SEPTEMBER
2-at West Carter; 4-Belfry; 6-at Spring Valley; 7-Greenup County; 11-at South Point; 14-Huntington St. Joe; 16-Ashland; 18-at Pikeville; 21-South Point; 23- at Lawrence County; 30-at East Carter.
OCTOBER
2-at Belfry.
EAST CARTER
Coach: Tyler Walker (third season)
2020 record: 11-1-1
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament finals
Coach’s outlook: “I am extremely ready to get this season started. I am very excited to see how we progress as a team during the course of the season. We are very young. We have 13 freshmen and a couple that have filled the starting roles of the seven senior starters we graduated. I love the competitive attitude of our team and am confident we will grow each game we play this season.”
Schedule
AUGUST
23-at West Carter; 24-at Rowan County; 26-Morgan County; 31-Prestonsburg.
SEPTEMBER
2-at Johnson Central; 6-at Russell; 11-at Spring Valley; 13-at South Point; 14-Ashland; 18-at Collins; 18-at Spencer County; 21-Greenup County; 23-Martin County; 27-West Carter; 30-Boyd County.
OCTOBER
2-at Fleming County.
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Dallas Hicks (third season)
2020 record: 11-5-1
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
AUGUST
16-at Boyd County; 17-Rowan County; 19-at Menifee County; 21-Mason County; 23-at Harrison County; 24-at Bath County; 26-at Ashland; 28-Montgomery County.
SEPTEMBER
2-Pendleton County; 6-at Scott County; 7-St. Patrick; 11-Estill County; 20-West Carter; 21-at St. Patrick; 23-at Russell; 29-at Bourbon County; 30-at Frederick Douglass.
OCTOBER
2-East Carter.
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Brookelyn Lott (first season)
2020 record: 0-6
Where season ended: 62th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “These girls have so much potential. They have put in so much effort this summer to grow as a team. This season will be a test to see what needs to happen in order to grow our program in the coming years. As a new coach, I’m excited to see what Greenup County soccer can achieve this season.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-at Ashland; 12-at Lawrence County; 14-at Mason County; 17-at West Carter; 21-at Menifee County; 23-at Morgan County; 24-at Russell; 26-Rowan County.
SEPTEMBER
7-at Boyd County; 9-Ashland; 11-Mason County; 14-West Carter; 16-Lawrence County; 21-at East Carter; 23-Rock Hill; 25-Menifee County; 28-Morgan County; 30-Russell.
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Scottie Bentley (second season)
2020 record: 9-2-1
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
AUGUST
10-at Pikeville; 12-Martin County; 14-Bluegrass United; 17-at Russell; 19-at Paintsville; 23-Belfry; 26-at Prestonsburg; 31-at Belfry.
SEPTEMBER
2-East Carter; 7-Hazard; 8-at Huntington St. Joe; 11-Rock Hill; 14-at Lawrence County; 16-at Martin County; 21-Prestonsburg; 25-at Rowan County; 28-Huntington St. Joe; 30-Paintsville.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Heath Webb (fourth season)
2020 record: 11-3
Where season ended: 15th Region Tournament finals
Coach’s outlook: “I think we have what takes to be a very competitive team this season. We have a great group returning and will be able to field a really good starting 11. Team effort will be key for us to be successful this year. We are looking forward to getting the season underway Tuesday at home against Paintsville.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-Paintsville; 12-Greenup County; 17-at Ashland; 19-Shelby Valley; 24-at Pikeville; 26-Russell; 31-Martin County.
SEPTEMBER
2-Prestonsburg, 7-vs. Rowan County (Kentucky Class 2A Tournament); 14-Johnson Central; 16-at Greenup County; 21-at Belfry; 23-Boyd County; 27-Shelby Valley; 28-Pikeville; 30-at Martin County.
MENIFEE COUNTY
Coach: Sara Franklin (first season)
2020 record: 0-6
Where season ended: 61st District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: "As a first-year coach, I was a bit apprehensive of getting the team back together after a difficult last year. However, the young ladies of Menifee County have showed up and are ready to get this season started. We are excited to showcase new and returning talent out on the field. The Menifee County girls soccer team is hopeful for a normal, safe and strong season.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-Powell County; 12-Rowan County; 14-Russell; 19-Fleming County; 21-Greenup County; 24-West Carter; 26-at Bath County; 28-at Paris; 31-at Wolfe County.
SEPTEMBER
2-at Morgan County; 9-Estill County; 11-Paintsville; 14-at Powell County; 16-at West Carter; 21-Perry County Central; 23-Morgan County; 25-at Greenup County; 28-Wolfe County; 29-at Estill County; 30-at Perry County Central.
MORGAN COUNTY
Coach: Eric Conley (eighth season)
2020 record: 3-3-1
Where season ended: Regular season finale (COVID-19 protocol)
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
AUGUST
14-at Powell County; 17-Paintsville; 18-at West Carter; 23-Greenup County; 26-at East Carter; 31-at Paintsville.
SEPTEMBER
2-Menifee County; 8-at Paris; 14-at Bath County; 20-Powell County; 21-West Carter; 23-at Menifee County; 27-Bath County; 28-at Greenup County; 30-Paris.
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Brian Helton (second season)
2020 record: 5-5-1
Where season ended: 57th District Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: Did not respond.
Schedule
AUGUST
10-at Lawrence County; 12-at Prestonsburg; 17-at Morgan County; 19-Johnson Central; 24-at Estill County; 26-Martin County; 28-Perry County Central; 31-Morgan County.
SEPTEMBER
2-Powell County; 4-at Ashland; 11-at Menifee County; 14-at Perry County Central; 16-Prestonsburg; 21-at Martin County; 23-at Letcher County Central; 25-at Belfry; 28-Belfry; 30-at Johnson Central.
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Kayla Sloan (first season)
2020 record: 5-7
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament semifinals
Coach’s outlook: “I'm looking forward to the 2021 season with the Lady Vikings. Inheriting a team that has previously been led by an accomplished coach like Alan Evans, it is a great honor. All of the girls are working hard and stepping up into various roles. We have a lot of new faces this year and we are currently working on placement and chemistry, but I feel confident in the leadership among the returning players to step into mentor roles and unite our team as a whole. The mantra for this year is not to play for the number on our back of our jersey but to play for the name on the front. With that being said, our main goal right now is to do what it takes to work as a team towards the common goal of having a successful season!”
Schedule
AUGUST
12-at Menifee County; 14-at Ashland; 17-at Fleming County; 19-Boyd County; 24-East Carter; 26-at Greenup County.
SEPTEMBER
2-at Russell; 6-Morgan County; 7-vs. Lawrence County (Kentucky 2A Tournament); 11-at Harrison County; 14-Bluegrass United; 20-at Montgomery County; 21-Bath County; 25-Johnson Central; 27-St. Patrick; 28-at Paris; 30-Mason County.
RUSSELL
Coach: John Perry (sixth season)
2020 record: 6-9-2
Where season ended: State quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “This season’s outlook is strong. With only losing one senior last year, we have a strong roster returning to the pitch with a lot of game experience and overall high soccer IQ. We look for this season to be extremely successful.”
Schedule
AUGUST
14-at Menifee County; 17-Johnson Central; 21-Belfry; 24-Greenup County; 26-at Lawrence County; 28-Hurricane, West Virginia; 31-at Boyd County.
SEPTEMBER
1-at Montgomery County; 2-Rowan County; 6-East Carter; 7-Ashland; 14-at Prestonsburg; 21-at Rock Hill; 22-at Ashland; 23-Fleming County; 25-at Corbin; 30-at Greenup County.
WEST CARTER
Coach: Emily Minor (third season)
2020 record: 3-10
Where season ended: 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals
Coach’s outlook: “I feel very positive about this season. I am confident that this could be our best season yet. We have a very young team, but they work well together. I’m excited to see these girls in action and look forward to seeing their hard work pay off. We all went through the challenges of the pandemic and we’re hopeful things will get back to normal, which will allow a better chance of our team reaching its full potential.”
Schedule
AUGUST
17-Greenup County; 18-Morgan County; 19-at Powell County; 23-East Carter; 24-at Menifee County; 25-at Mason County; 3- at Spring Valley; 31-at Ashland.
SEPTEMBER
2-Boyd County; 8-at Bath County; 9-at Sayre; 14-at Greenup County; 16-Menifee County; 20-at Fleming County; 21-at Morgan County; 23-Mason County; 27-at East Carter.