ASHLAND

Coach: Preston Freeman (third season)

Last year's result: 10-6-1, 16th Region Tournament champion, state quarterfinalist

Coach's outlook: “I'm looking forward to the season, looking forward to some of these younger guys getting big opportunities to step into some big roles.”

Schedule

AUGUST

10-Greenup Co.; 14-at Prestonsburg; 17-Lawrence Co.; 21-Madison Central; 24-Boyd Co.; 26-at West Carter; 31-at Fleming Co.

SEPTEMBER

2-at East Carter; 4-at Hurricane; 7-at Russell; 9-at Greenup Co. 11-at Montgomery Co.; 13-West Carter; 16-at Rowan Co.; 18-South Laurel; 23-Huntington; 25-Model; 28-East Carter; 30-Bath Co.

OCTOBER

2-Spring Valley

BATH COUNTY

Coach: Chris Roussos (ninth season)

Last year's result: 2-4, 61st District Tournament semifinalist

Coach's outlook: “We're struggling with numbers this year; I think we may have 15 on n the roster if we're lucky … I'd like to think we'd make it to the district championship, face Rowan (County) and then make a little run in the region if we're lucky.”

Schedule

AUGUST

10-East Carter; 12-at Boyd Co.; 19-at West Carter; 24-Fleming Co.; 26-Menifee Co.

SEPTEMBER

2-Boyd Co.; 7-Estill Co.; 16-at Russell; 21-at Rowan Co.; 28-West Carter; 30-at Ashland

BOYD COUNTY

Coach: Logan Price (seventh season)

Last year's result: 9-1-1, 16th Region Tournament semifinalist

Coach's outlook: “Improving each day individually and as a team has been our goal. Having guys step into new roles and responsibilities will be key for us.”

Schedule

AUGUST

10-Bourbon Co.; 12-Bath Co.; 16-Fleming Co.; 24-at Ashland; 26-at Rowan Co.; 31-Russell

SEPTEMBER

2-at Bath Co.; 4-Belfry; 7-Greenup Co.; 9-at East Carter; 11-at South Point (Ohio); 16-Spring Valley (W. Va.); 30-at Spring Valley

OCTOBER

2-at Belfry

EAST CARTER

Coach: Quinn Huddle (second season)

Last year's result: 9-4-1, 16th Region Tournament finalist

Coach's outlook: “After a tough ending to last season, this group of young players is looking to make name for themselves and keep the program held to a high standard. Looking forward to a positive season from returning players Amos Witter, Patrick McDavid, Ashton Tiller and Dawson Kelley.”

Schedule

AUGUST

21-at Lawrence Co.; 23-at West Carter; 24-at George Rogers Clark; 28-at Spring Valley; 31-at Rowan Co.

SEPTEMBER

2-Ashland; 4-at Prestonsburg; 9-Boyd Co.; 13-at Russell; 16-Fleming Co.; 21-Greenup Co.; 23-Lawrence Co.; 27-West Carter; 30-at Mason Co.

OCTOBER

2-at Fleming Co.

FLEMING COUNTY

Coach: Eric Thompson (first season)

Last year's result: 2-11, 61st District Tournament finalist

Coach's outlook: “This will be a rebuilding year. We are down in numbers of upperclassmen but have a lot of younger talent. We plan to integrate these younger players around our more experienced core and have a successful, competitive year.”

Schedule

AUGUST

12-at Russell; 16-at Boyd Co.; 17-Rowan Co.; 19-at Menifee Co.; 24-at Bath Co.; 31-Ashland

SEPTEMBER

7-St. Patrick; 16-at East Carter; 21-at St. Patrick; 25-Pendleton Co.

OCTOBER

2-East Carter

GREENUP COUNTY

Coach: Brad Quillen (third season)

Last year's result: 1-5, 16th Region Tournament quarterfinalist

Coach's outlook: “We are looking forward to getting a whole season in this year. We are a young team, but they work hard and have come a long way. We have a lot of athletes that can play multiple positions, we just have to come together. Our team is motivated and excited to get the season going.”

Schedule

AUGUST

9-at Johnson Central; 10-at Ashland; 12-at Lawrence Co.; 17-at West Carter; 19-at East Carter; 21-at Menifee Co.; 24-Russell; 28-Wolfe Co.

SEPTEMBER

7-at Boyd Co.; 9-Ashland; 14-West Carter; 16-Lawrence Co.; 18-at Johnson Central; 23-Rock Hill; 25-Menifee Co.; 30-at Russell

JOHNSON CENTRAL

Coach: Dwight Chafins (sixth season)

Last year's result: 6-4-1, 57th District Tournament semifinalist

Coach's outlook: “We've got a good group of freshmen coming in. We're still young (with) a lot of returning players; I believe they're hungry to go forward.”

Schedule

AUGUST

9-at Greenup Co.; 12-Martin Co.; 16-Pikeville; 17-at Perry Co. Central; 19-at Paintsville; 24-Lawrence Co.; 26-at Prestonsburg; 30-at Russell; 31-at Belfry

SEPTEMBER

2-at Pikeville; 8-TBA; 11-at South Point (Ohio); 13-Hazard; 16-at Martin Co.; 18-Greenup Co.; 21-Prestonsburg; 23-Perry Co. Central; 28-TBA; 30-Paintsville

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Coach: Scott Johnson (fourth season)

Last year's result: 9-5, 15th Region Tournament finalist

Coach's outlook: “With no senior class last year, all 11 starters return this season and we picked up some experience from our middle school. This year's seniors started the Lawrence County soccer program four years ago and look to finish strong.”

Schedule

AUGUST

10-Paintsville; 12-Greenup Co.; 17-at Ashland; 21-East Carter; 24-at Johnson Central; 26-Russell; 31-at Martin Co.

SEPTEMBER

2-Prestonsburg; 7-Rowan Co.; 15-at Russell; 16-at Greenup Co.; 21-at Belfry; 23-at East Carter; 25-Grayson Co.; 28-Pikeville; 30-Martin Co.

MENIFEE COUNTY

Co-coaches: Josh Sword (third season) and John Perkins (sixth season)

Last year's result: 6-4, 16th Region Tournament quarterfinalist

Coach's outlook: “We have several veteran players returning and some new freshmen that show some great promise. Looking forward to what the season holds.”

Schedule

AUGUST

10-Powell Co.; 12-Rowan Co.; 14-Russell; 17-at Jackson City; 19-Fleming Co.; 21-Greenup Co.; 24-West Carter; 26-at Bath Co.; 28-at Paris; 31-at Wolfe Co.

SEPTEMBER

9-Estill Co.; 11-Paintsville; 16-Jackson City; 21-Perry Co. Central; 23-Morgan Co.; 25-at Greenup Co.; 28-Wolfe Co.; 30-at Perry Co. Central

PAINTSVILLE

Coach: Dustin Adams (sixth season)

Last year's result: 1-7, 57th District Tournament semifinalist

Coach's outlook: Could not be reached for comment.

Schedule

AUGUST

10-at Lawrence Co.; 19-Johnson Central; 21-Jackson City; 26-Martin Co.

SEPTEMBER

6-Wolfe Co.; 9-at Jackson City; 11-at Menifee Co.; 14-at Perry Co. Central; 16-at Letcher Co. Central; 21-at Martin Co.; 25-at Belfry; 28-Belfry; 30-at Johnson Central

ROWAN COUNTY

Coach: Max Hammond III (ninth season)

Last year's result: 7-2-1, 16th Region Tournament semifinalist

Coach's outlook: “We'll be decent.”

Schedule

AUGUST

10-at Mason Co.; 12-at Menifee Co.; 17-at Fleming Co.; 19-at Bourbon Co.; 26-Boyd Co.; 31-East Carter

SEPTEMBER

2-Western Hills; 7-at Lawrence Co.; 9-TBA; 16-Ashland; 21-Bath Co.; 23-George Rogers Clark; 28-Russell

RUSSELL

Coach: Randy Vanover (fourth season)

Last year's result: 1-10-1, 63rd District Tournament semifinalist

Coach's outlook: “This group of boys gained a lot of valuable experience last year. They were not happy with the results from last year and worked very hard all summer to prepare. We have had a good camp and feel as if we are poised for a much better season. I am proud of the work they have put in so far and excited to see where that takes us.”

Schedule

AUGUST

12-Fleming Co.; 14-at Menifee Co.; 17-at East Carter; 21-Belfry; 24-at Greenup Co.; 26-at Lawrence Co.; 28-Hurricane; 30-Johnson Central; 31-at Boyd Co.

SEPTEMBER

7-Ashland; 13-East Carter; 15-Lawrence Co.; 16-Bath Co.; 18-Paintsville; 20-Chesapeake; 21-Rock Hill; 25-TBA; 28-at Rowan Co.; 30-Greenup Co.

WEST CARTER

Coach: Nate Shelton (sixth season)

Last year's result: 4-4-1, 62nd District Tournament semifinalist

Coach's outlook: “After a trying season last year, and graduating eight seniors, this season’s team is one of development. We look forward to being able to compete this year while allowing a class of freshman to gain valuable varsity experience.”

Schedule

AUGUST

17-Greenup Co.; 19-Bath Co.; 24-at Menifee Co.; 26-Ashland

SEPTEMBER

2-Fleming Co.; 9-Russell; 13-at Ashland; 14-at Greenup Co.; 20-at Fleming Co.; 23-Boyd Co.; 27-at East Carter; 28-at Bath Co.

