ASHLAND
Coach: Preston Freeman (third season)
Last year's result: 10-6-1, 16th Region Tournament champion, state quarterfinalist
Coach's outlook: “I'm looking forward to the season, looking forward to some of these younger guys getting big opportunities to step into some big roles.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-Greenup Co.; 14-at Prestonsburg; 17-Lawrence Co.; 21-Madison Central; 24-Boyd Co.; 26-at West Carter; 31-at Fleming Co.
SEPTEMBER
2-at East Carter; 4-at Hurricane; 7-at Russell; 9-at Greenup Co. 11-at Montgomery Co.; 13-West Carter; 16-at Rowan Co.; 18-South Laurel; 23-Huntington; 25-Model; 28-East Carter; 30-Bath Co.
OCTOBER
2-Spring Valley
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Chris Roussos (ninth season)
Last year's result: 2-4, 61st District Tournament semifinalist
Coach's outlook: “We're struggling with numbers this year; I think we may have 15 on n the roster if we're lucky … I'd like to think we'd make it to the district championship, face Rowan (County) and then make a little run in the region if we're lucky.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-East Carter; 12-at Boyd Co.; 19-at West Carter; 24-Fleming Co.; 26-Menifee Co.
SEPTEMBER
2-Boyd Co.; 7-Estill Co.; 16-at Russell; 21-at Rowan Co.; 28-West Carter; 30-at Ashland
BOYD COUNTY
Coach: Logan Price (seventh season)
Last year's result: 9-1-1, 16th Region Tournament semifinalist
Coach's outlook: “Improving each day individually and as a team has been our goal. Having guys step into new roles and responsibilities will be key for us.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-Bourbon Co.; 12-Bath Co.; 16-Fleming Co.; 24-at Ashland; 26-at Rowan Co.; 31-Russell
SEPTEMBER
2-at Bath Co.; 4-Belfry; 7-Greenup Co.; 9-at East Carter; 11-at South Point (Ohio); 16-Spring Valley (W. Va.); 30-at Spring Valley
OCTOBER
2-at Belfry
EAST CARTER
Coach: Quinn Huddle (second season)
Last year's result: 9-4-1, 16th Region Tournament finalist
Coach's outlook: “After a tough ending to last season, this group of young players is looking to make name for themselves and keep the program held to a high standard. Looking forward to a positive season from returning players Amos Witter, Patrick McDavid, Ashton Tiller and Dawson Kelley.”
Schedule
AUGUST
21-at Lawrence Co.; 23-at West Carter; 24-at George Rogers Clark; 28-at Spring Valley; 31-at Rowan Co.
SEPTEMBER
2-Ashland; 4-at Prestonsburg; 9-Boyd Co.; 13-at Russell; 16-Fleming Co.; 21-Greenup Co.; 23-Lawrence Co.; 27-West Carter; 30-at Mason Co.
OCTOBER
2-at Fleming Co.
FLEMING COUNTY
Coach: Eric Thompson (first season)
Last year's result: 2-11, 61st District Tournament finalist
Coach's outlook: “This will be a rebuilding year. We are down in numbers of upperclassmen but have a lot of younger talent. We plan to integrate these younger players around our more experienced core and have a successful, competitive year.”
Schedule
AUGUST
12-at Russell; 16-at Boyd Co.; 17-Rowan Co.; 19-at Menifee Co.; 24-at Bath Co.; 31-Ashland
SEPTEMBER
7-St. Patrick; 16-at East Carter; 21-at St. Patrick; 25-Pendleton Co.
OCTOBER
2-East Carter
GREENUP COUNTY
Coach: Brad Quillen (third season)
Last year's result: 1-5, 16th Region Tournament quarterfinalist
Coach's outlook: “We are looking forward to getting a whole season in this year. We are a young team, but they work hard and have come a long way. We have a lot of athletes that can play multiple positions, we just have to come together. Our team is motivated and excited to get the season going.”
Schedule
AUGUST
9-at Johnson Central; 10-at Ashland; 12-at Lawrence Co.; 17-at West Carter; 19-at East Carter; 21-at Menifee Co.; 24-Russell; 28-Wolfe Co.
SEPTEMBER
7-at Boyd Co.; 9-Ashland; 14-West Carter; 16-Lawrence Co.; 18-at Johnson Central; 23-Rock Hill; 25-Menifee Co.; 30-at Russell
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Coach: Dwight Chafins (sixth season)
Last year's result: 6-4-1, 57th District Tournament semifinalist
Coach's outlook: “We've got a good group of freshmen coming in. We're still young (with) a lot of returning players; I believe they're hungry to go forward.”
Schedule
AUGUST
9-at Greenup Co.; 12-Martin Co.; 16-Pikeville; 17-at Perry Co. Central; 19-at Paintsville; 24-Lawrence Co.; 26-at Prestonsburg; 30-at Russell; 31-at Belfry
SEPTEMBER
2-at Pikeville; 8-TBA; 11-at South Point (Ohio); 13-Hazard; 16-at Martin Co.; 18-Greenup Co.; 21-Prestonsburg; 23-Perry Co. Central; 28-TBA; 30-Paintsville
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Coach: Scott Johnson (fourth season)
Last year's result: 9-5, 15th Region Tournament finalist
Coach's outlook: “With no senior class last year, all 11 starters return this season and we picked up some experience from our middle school. This year's seniors started the Lawrence County soccer program four years ago and look to finish strong.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-Paintsville; 12-Greenup Co.; 17-at Ashland; 21-East Carter; 24-at Johnson Central; 26-Russell; 31-at Martin Co.
SEPTEMBER
2-Prestonsburg; 7-Rowan Co.; 15-at Russell; 16-at Greenup Co.; 21-at Belfry; 23-at East Carter; 25-Grayson Co.; 28-Pikeville; 30-Martin Co.
MENIFEE COUNTY
Co-coaches: Josh Sword (third season) and John Perkins (sixth season)
Last year's result: 6-4, 16th Region Tournament quarterfinalist
Coach's outlook: “We have several veteran players returning and some new freshmen that show some great promise. Looking forward to what the season holds.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-Powell Co.; 12-Rowan Co.; 14-Russell; 17-at Jackson City; 19-Fleming Co.; 21-Greenup Co.; 24-West Carter; 26-at Bath Co.; 28-at Paris; 31-at Wolfe Co.
SEPTEMBER
9-Estill Co.; 11-Paintsville; 16-Jackson City; 21-Perry Co. Central; 23-Morgan Co.; 25-at Greenup Co.; 28-Wolfe Co.; 30-at Perry Co. Central
PAINTSVILLE
Coach: Dustin Adams (sixth season)
Last year's result: 1-7, 57th District Tournament semifinalist
Coach's outlook: Could not be reached for comment.
Schedule
AUGUST
10-at Lawrence Co.; 19-Johnson Central; 21-Jackson City; 26-Martin Co.
SEPTEMBER
6-Wolfe Co.; 9-at Jackson City; 11-at Menifee Co.; 14-at Perry Co. Central; 16-at Letcher Co. Central; 21-at Martin Co.; 25-at Belfry; 28-Belfry; 30-at Johnson Central
ROWAN COUNTY
Coach: Max Hammond III (ninth season)
Last year's result: 7-2-1, 16th Region Tournament semifinalist
Coach's outlook: “We'll be decent.”
Schedule
AUGUST
10-at Mason Co.; 12-at Menifee Co.; 17-at Fleming Co.; 19-at Bourbon Co.; 26-Boyd Co.; 31-East Carter
SEPTEMBER
2-Western Hills; 7-at Lawrence Co.; 9-TBA; 16-Ashland; 21-Bath Co.; 23-George Rogers Clark; 28-Russell
RUSSELL
Coach: Randy Vanover (fourth season)
Last year's result: 1-10-1, 63rd District Tournament semifinalist
Coach's outlook: “This group of boys gained a lot of valuable experience last year. They were not happy with the results from last year and worked very hard all summer to prepare. We have had a good camp and feel as if we are poised for a much better season. I am proud of the work they have put in so far and excited to see where that takes us.”
Schedule
AUGUST
12-Fleming Co.; 14-at Menifee Co.; 17-at East Carter; 21-Belfry; 24-at Greenup Co.; 26-at Lawrence Co.; 28-Hurricane; 30-Johnson Central; 31-at Boyd Co.
SEPTEMBER
7-Ashland; 13-East Carter; 15-Lawrence Co.; 16-Bath Co.; 18-Paintsville; 20-Chesapeake; 21-Rock Hill; 25-TBA; 28-at Rowan Co.; 30-Greenup Co.
WEST CARTER
Coach: Nate Shelton (sixth season)
Last year's result: 4-4-1, 62nd District Tournament semifinalist
Coach's outlook: “After a trying season last year, and graduating eight seniors, this season’s team is one of development. We look forward to being able to compete this year while allowing a class of freshman to gain valuable varsity experience.”
Schedule
AUGUST
17-Greenup Co.; 19-Bath Co.; 24-at Menifee Co.; 26-Ashland
SEPTEMBER
2-Fleming Co.; 9-Russell; 13-at Ashland; 14-at Greenup Co.; 20-at Fleming Co.; 23-Boyd Co.; 27-at East Carter; 28-at Bath Co.