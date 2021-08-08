FLATWOODS Russell will have to fill in the Blanke this season.
The Lady Devils found the answers they were looking for last year during the 16th Region Tournament after entering the event with two victories, both against district opponents.
Russell doubled its regular-season win total in the postseason and reached the state quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years under coach John Perry.
“During the regular season, we took our licks,” Perry said. “When we got into the postseason, we sat down with our team and said, ‘It’s do or die. If you want to move on and continue the tradition that we have established over the last five years, it’s time to put things together.’
“It was all them. They put the pieces together themselves and took off with it.”
Sophomore Ava Quinn said the team has became more cohesive with the season on the line. The Lady Devils reached a turning point after a 3-0 setback to Boyd County in the 63rd District Tournament final.
“We had a losing streak going into districts, so we just wanted to go out and give it our all,” Quinn said. “It was Lena (Blanke’s) last season and she wanted to get a region title.
“We just starting working better together on both sides of the field. We were moving the ball well and playing better together as a team.”
Senior Bella Barker sees the same team mentality displayed during the club’s preparation this summer.
“I saw us connecting more at the end (of last year),” Barker said. “We will be carrying that on into this season.”
The scoring void left by Lena Blanke will be hard to fill. The former Russell forward recorded 24 goals last year, more than half of the Lady Devils’ total.
Quinn showed she had plenty of scoring ability as a freshman with 11 goals and 18 assists.
“With Lena in front of her last year, it alleviated some of the pressure to score goals,” Perry said of Quinn. “She will look to step into that role and be more active in putting the ball in the back of the net. She will be a triple-threat player, as far as that goes. She can dominate in any area that she is in. It’s just a matter of will for her.”
Quinn accepts the bigger role, but sees several scorers around her that can contribute.
“People will have to step up and score more,” Quinn said. “The forwards and I will have to step up. It’s something that I have thought about. I want to help the team.”
Lena’s sister, Eva, posted five goals and nine assists in 2020. The sophomore is among several key underclassmen who have already played in big moments.
“I think that will bode well in our favor,” Perry said. “We are excited about that. Looking at the region, we are one of the most seasoned teams coming out this season. Losing Lena, that’s 25 goals in just about every season that she played. Those are some big shoes to fill, but we do have a lot of young players who are ready to step up into those roles.”
Perry has seen Eva Blanke become more aggressive and determined during the offseason.
“She has a lot of game experience,” Perry said. “She played a little nervous last year and wasn’t very physical. During the preseason, she has really turned that around. We expect big numbers from her.”
Barker tallied a pair of goals last season. She is one of six seniors on the Russell roster that will look for a better start to their final high school season.
Barker wants to be a leader and a bigger scorer after finding inspiration playing beside Lena Blanke last year.
“I just loved how she never gave up,” Barker said. “She was always such a team player and uplifting, even though we had a losing record last year. She was so supportive of the team.”
Russell gave up just four goals in the region and state tournaments. The Lady Devils took undefeated North Laurel to kicks from the mark in the state quarterfinals.
Perry believes the defense should be equally strong this year.
“In the postseason, we moved some players around,” Perry said. “One of the big pieces we moved from the holding midfielder to the six position (defensive midfielder) was Macy Vonderheide. Even as a freshman, she played really big back there and she really helped us out.”
The Lady Devils will have a solid defensive unit in place before they travel to Menifee County for their season opener on Saturday.
They stand strong in front of senior keeper Raegan Williams.
“I would look for Jenna Adkins to have a good year,” Perry said. “She is one of our top-notch defenders, along with Promise Burnham in the middle with her.”
“On the outside, we will have Ryan Blanke,” Perry said, “and either Lilly Holland, who is a big-time softball player for Russell, and Macon Adkins. We will be pretty stout back there.”
East Carter comes off an impressive 11-1-1 season to lead a competitive 16th Region. Boyd County won its first-ever district tournament title. Fleming County and Ashland also sported winning campaigns last year.
Russell will have to navigate a difficult slate again. The Lady Devils’ seasoned cast hopes they will start the new year strong.
“We want to come out together and ready to play this season,” Perry said. “Last year, there was a little shell-shock going on. We had a lot of young talent on the field, but they hadn’t seen the game so big or so fast yet.
“Now that we are a little more experienced, we are ready to take the region on,” he added. “We do have a tough schedule, but we do have some games where we can learn a few things, which give us some opportunities early on.”
