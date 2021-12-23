Haylee Applegate has been kicking a soccer ball since she was 4 years old.
The Fleming County senior achieved many goals on the pitch during her high school career, especially on the stat sheet.
Applegate was fifth in the state in scoring this season with 50 goals. She guided the Panthers to 14-win season, a 61st District title and a region final appearance.
The forward finishes her final campaign with 169 career tallies, according to KHSAA statistics, a school record for any player to wear a Fleming County uniform.
Applegate feels it’s equally important to be a productive teammate.
“Soccer has basically been my life,” Applegate said. ‘It goes on all the time. It never stops. I could play soccer 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
“I don’t like to look through my personal goals,” she added. “I always want the team to succeed. I want to help my team develop now and for future years.”
Applegate was named The Daily Independent’s Player of the Year. East Carter coach Tyler Walker received Coach of the Year honors after the Raiders won their second region crown in school history and earned a spot in the state tournament.
Walker said the team bonded over the course of the year and that cohesion led to enormous success.
“The thing I liked the most had little to do with soccer,” Walker said. “The girls work really well together on and off the field. They’re always hanging out and that chemistry translated onto the field of play.”
“They came in with the attitude that this is not going to be a rebuilding year,” he continued. “The freshmen saw the seniors working hard. We felt like we had a great chance for a deep postseason run.”
Fleming County lost its final four regular season games. Applegate said it added more fuel to the fire and ignited the Panthers’ playoff push.
“It definitely took a toll on us,” Applegate said. “You’d like to have that confidence going into district play. But at the same time, it gave us more drive. We knew we were better than that.”
Applegate’s final season became even more special with the presence of her sister on the sideline.
Lauren Applegate, a stellar scorer for Fleming County before graduating in 2017, was part of Dallas Hicks’s coaching staff this year.
“We didn’t get to play together or share space on the field,” Applegate said, “but we bonded more this year. It was great having my sister by my side supporting me.”
East Carter placed five players on the All-Area club. Freshman Ellie Thomas led the Raiders in scoring with 29 goals to go along with 12 assists. Seniors Avery Hall and Darian Wallace combined for 27 tallies and 16 assists. Maci Moore led the way on the back line.
Walker said his team was strong on both ends of the pitch. A solid defense made the offense more potent.
“We want be good in both areas,” Walker said. “The better we are on defense; it made the offense a lot easier for us and vice versa. Maci did a good job leading and holding the back line.”
Emersyn Elliott navigated an explosive offensive attack and recorded a school record 26 assists in her first season at East Carter. She also found the back of the net with 23 goals.
“She taught several girls how to play soccer this year,” Walker said of Elliott. “She showed them what runs to make and what holes to look for on the pitch. She could do a lot of things that other players can’t do. It gave the whole team confidence.”
Thomas provided the scoring punch in the middle of the field. Walker said the freshman developed a killer instinct as the season progressed.
“She kept her confidence up,” Walker said. “We beat Rowan County earlier this year, 9-1, and she didn’t score. It got to her a little bit. She kicked it into overdrive. Ellie exploded from there. She scored to win us games and scored against really good opponents. She put her mark on every game that we played.”
Applegate was joined by teammates Hadlee Hazelrigg and Makayla Lewis-Burnett. Hazelrigg collected 208 saves, eight shutouts and gave up an average of two goals a match from her keeper position.
Lewis-Burnett was second on the team in scoring with 16 goals.
Hazelrigg is just a freshman. She is one of many Panthers who had to embrace bigger roles after the loss of several seniors at key positions.
“We had big shoes to fill on our varsity roster,” Applegate said. “We had five freshmen that were starters at the beginning of the year. It was a little rough at the beginning, but as the year went on, it got a little better. We developed into a team that was able to make it to the region championship game.”
Russell was well represented with three players on the All-Area team. Sophomore scorers Ava Quinn and Eva Blanke helped the Red Devils improve its win total as they navigated another difficult schedule.
Blanke led the way with 23 goals. Quinn wasn’t far behind with 22. Raegan Williams produced another stellar campaign in net. The senior keeper allowed just 29 goals all season.
Ashland, Boyd County, Lawrence County and Johnson Central each had a pair on the club.
The LadyCats overcame injuries and youth to record 10 wins and a region semifinal appearance. Kenleigh Woods supplied the offensive firepower with 11 goals. Gracie Madden gave up a paltry 1.6 goals a night to opponents this season.
The Lions won eight of their final 10 matches after dropping their first five contests. Laci Boyd led a balancing scoring attack with six goals. Lexi Boyd guided a solid core on the defensive line.
The Bulldogs won 13 games and the 58th District title this year. Senior strikers Jasmine Justice and Alyssa Moore dented the scoreboard often with 38 and 23 goals, respectively. Moore added 27 assists.
The Golden Eagles soared to a 15th Region title behind forwards Haley Lykins and Lakin Bentley. Lykins was the scoring leader with 17 goals. Bentley tallied 13.
West Carter’s Holly Brown (220 saves, six shutouts) and Paintsville’s Camryn Helton (31 goals) rounded out the All-Area team.
The Player and Coach of the Year were selected by The Daily Independent sports staff. The team was comprised by coaches’ vote.
(606) 326-2654 |
2021 The Daily Independent Girls Soccer All-Area Team
Haylee Applegate (Fleming County)
Lakin Bentley (Johnson Central)
Eva Blanke (Russell)
Laci Boyd (Boyd County)
Lexi Boyd (Boyd County)
Holly Brown (West Carter)
Emersyn Elliott (East Carter)
Avery Hall (East Carter)
Hadlee Hazelrigg (Fleming County)
Camryn Helton (Paintsville)
Jasmine Justice (Lawrence County)
Makayla Lewis-Burnett (Fleming County)
Haley Lykins (Johnson Central)
Gracie Madden (Ashland)
Alyssa Moore (Lawrence County)
Ava Quinn (Russell)
Ellie Thomas (East Carter)
Darian Wallace (East Carter)
Raegan Williams (Russell)
Kenleigh Woods (Ashland)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Haylee Applegate (Fleming County)
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Tyler Walker (East Carter)
Honorable mention: Kassidy Adams (West Carter), Savannah Adams (East Carter), Jenna Adkins (Russell), Abby Baldwin (Ashland), Bela Barker (Russell), Kyra Black (Rowan County), Brylee Blair (Lawrence County), Clara Blair (Johnson Central), Mary Beth Bolen (Ashland), Lindsay Clark (Ashland), Kristen Combs (Menifee County), Adaline Doderer (Paintsville), Kyndall Duvall (Russell), Chloe Fleming (Paintsville), Taylor Gammon (Greenup County), Haley Hall (Greenup County), Irenea Hicks (Fleming County), Ava Hyden (Paintsville), Maggie Johnson (Lawrence County), Rubie Johnson (East Carter), Emma McGlone (West Carter), Kathleen McKay (Boyd County), Kaycee Moore (Rowan County), Maci Moore (East Carter), Chelsea Reynolds (Paintsville), Bethany Sergent (Rowan County), Laney Sorrell (Ashland), Sophie Stevens (Boyd County), Calista Williams (Ashland)