West Carter wants to savor every second of preparation it gets before the upcoming season.
It’s been a recurring theme for the Comets. The team missed another two-week stretch on the practice field beginning in early August as a Carter County-wide precaution due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Coach Daniel Barker feels that West Carter was ahead of schedule before the stoppage, and the Comets have picked up where they left off last year.
“Once again success will be player-driven,” the fourth-year coach said in an Aug. 2 Twitter post. “These kids did a great job on their own last year and I have no doubt they’ll do a great job the next two weeks.”
Barker said he loved the energy his team brought to offseason workouts after they made history on the gridiron in 2020.
“Once we got back on the field after the dead period, our kids have really surprised us, in a good way,” Barker said. “You can have expectations for your program. … They are ahead of where we thought they would be two weeks into preseason practice. Some of the guys that have graduated the last couple of years have really established some good things here. These players believe in it. They show up and get to work.”
Senior Blake McGlone believes the Comets are prepared for another deep postseason run after a state semifinal appearance last year.
“I think we are ready for it,” McGlone said. “I also think we are built for it. It makes us want to play harder. We will have some pressure, but I think we will have a really good season. We have players that are ready to fill bigger roles. I think we will be fine once we start clicking.”
Added senior Sam Jones: “We are capable of playing for a state championship. That has been our goal. We came up a bit short last year. I think everybody knows our name now.”
The graduated Leetavious Cline carried the ball 245 times for a school-record 2,115 yards last season. Barker said the Comets will use a committee-style approach in the backfield this year. The chairman of that committee will be Cole Crampton, who has accrued varsity minutes during his career.
“We would love to have the state’s leading rusher again,” Barker said. “It’s not what you have every year, so we usually do it by committee anyway. We have a lot of confidence about the guys that are going to step in, and we feel that they are going to get the job done.”
Crampton rushed for 411 yards last year and scored twice. He started games as a freshman and Barker feels he can be a 1,000-yard rusher for the Comets.
Isaac Bond and Cade Oppenheimer will see carries out of the backfield as West Carter will make running the football a group effort.
Eli Estepp has taken the majority of snaps at quarterback in practice and is the leading candidate to take the reins from Orry Perry. The junior only attempted three passes in 2020, but Barker said he liked what he saw from Estepp in 7-on-7 tournaments during the preseason.
“He was our backup last year,” Barker said of Estepp. “I think our kids have had to get used to the fact of not having Orry there. He has played a lot of football. He is doing a great job but doesn’t have that type of experience. Over the last few weeks, he has gotten so much better.”
Jackson Bond is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered during basketball season. The senior said his rehab is going well but he will miss the season opener against Rowan County.
Jackson Bond set the single-season school record in receiving yards last year with 683 yards. He also found the end zone 11 times. Bond said he isn’t concerned about establishing a working relationship with Estepp when he returns to the field.
“I’m not worried about the connection with Eli coming off an injury,” Bond said. “We will be all right. We talk a lot.”
Barker said Jackson Bond has been an active participant in practice. He can’t be on the field, but his presence has been important, especially for the younger players.
“Jackson is here every day and at everything we do,” Barker said. “He’s got a great relationship with all of the guys. It keeps our spirits up. We all love seeing him here. Whenever he is cleared, he will be ready to go. He’s doing a great job being here for his teammates.”
Estepp will have several options in the passing game with West Carter’s deep receiving corps. It’s led by McGlone and Jackson Bond. Neil Lusher made some big plays last year. Senior Kaden Wilson and junior Timmy Fields had great offseasons, according to Barker, and can stretch a defense.
Barker said the Comets also have several options on the offensive and defensive front. All-Area tackle Gavin Adams returns, along with Sam Rayburn, Lucas Raybourn and Jackson Kidwell.
Preston Nauman will play both ways and Jacob Judd could see time on the line. Noah Orcutt, Landon Waggoner and Ethan Bledsoe drew mention from their coach to get playing time.
Jones will be a four-year starter at linebacker. Isaac Bond accumulated 95 tackles from his linebacker spot last season. They could be joined by Conner Greene, Raymond Rayburn and Oppenheimer.
Bradyn Fleener, Wilson, Lusher, McGlone and Jackson Bond give West Carter a talented group at defensive back.