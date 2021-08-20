Every game is important. We all know that.
But there are a handful of contests that always stand out on the schedule and have implications that can affect a team’s fortunes later in the year.
The upcoming slate has a familiar feel as football season hopefully gets back to some semblance of normalcy.
The rivalry games have returned after so many were canceled due to the pandemic, and combined with the usual district destinations, it sets up to be an intriguing year on the gridiron.
The list of the top games has been confined to 10 because the longer we extend the list, the more likely it will eventually consume the entire football preview.
Here are 10 matchups that should garner your attention …
10. West Carter at East Carter, Sept. 10 — One of the best rivalries and one of the biggest nights in Carter County athletics deserves a spot on this countdown, even if the Battle for the Barrel has been lopsided in recent years. The Comets have kept their hands on the prized possession six of the last seven seasons, including a convincing win last year.
9. Shelby Valley at West Carter, Sept. 24 — Since joining this district two seasons ago, the Comets’ win in this midseason tussle has staked them the top seed during the postseason. The two teams have only met four times on the football field, all in the last two seasons when West Carter and Shelby Valley became district foes. The Comets’ defense will be difficult for their opponents to overcome.
8. Ashland at Elizabethtown, Oct. 2 — When you have a rematch of a state championship game, it’s going to be on the list. The Tomcats will make the long bus ride down the Bluegrass Parkway to face the Panthers again. Ashland blitzed Elizabethtown, 35-14, at Kroger Field last December to hand their opponent its first loss of 2020 while keeping the Tomcats’ record spotless. They look for another stingy defensive effort, with district play starting the following week.
7. Raceland at Ashland, Oct. 8 — The Rams make the trip to Putnam Stadium to face the Tomcats in the hosts’ first contest after winning their first state championship in 30 years. To say the atmosphere will be electric might not do it justice. Most of the Raceland roster knows what it feels like to play on Ashland’s home turf. Both teams will feature new quarterbacks as the Rams hope to keep the matchup close.
6. Lawrence County at Pike County Central, Oct. 8 — The familiar saying goes, “Get your popcorn ready.” It becomes apropos in this district game. If you venture to the concession stand or leave your seat, you might miss a riveting play between the Dawgs and the Hawks. Lawrence County pulled out a pair of victories by one and two points last year. It’s been a highly competitive series and expect nothing less than the same this year as the two teams battle to stay within shouting distance of perennial power Belfry in Class 3A, District 8.
5. Beechwood at Paintsville, Aug. 27 — The defending Class A and 2A state champions converge at Memorial Field for an early-season matchup. The blue-sporting Tigers are adjusting to a new coach and a new system, but bring in the same championship pedigree as the red-clad Tigers, who won their 15th state title in December under the direction of 16-year coach Noel Rash. Paintsville is 3-6 all-time against Beechwood, but Paintsville posted a 19-14 win in their last meeting at Georgetown College in 2019.
4. Raceland at Russell, Aug. 28 — The Rams might still feel the sting of their last two Rail Cities Bowl games against the Red Devils ahead of this Saturday feature affair. Raceland opens its season with four straight road games that includes a defending state champion and a state semifinalist from last year. Coach Michael Salmons provides his team with several tests during the regular season and this rivalry game will be no different.
3. Paintsville at Pikeville, Aug. 20 — The Tigers venture down U.S. 23 to see their old rivals in Pikeville. The contentious contest doesn’t waver in the drama department or in the high level of play. The two teams hold the last two Class A championships and no one has to remind Paintsville what happened when they met at Kroger Field in 2019. An early-season clash could potentially have RPI implications at the end of the season.
2. Raceland at Paintsville, Oct. 22 — The district rivals did not disappoint in their two meetings last year. The Rams received a last-second field goal from Peyton Ison to secure the top seed in Class A, District 6. When the Tigers returned to Ram Stadium for a playoff showdown a month later, officials deemed Karsten Poe cleared the goal line in overtime for the winning touchdown to keep his team’s title hopes alive. The Class A conversation always involves these two and this game will determine who is the talk of the town.
1. Ashland at Russell, Oct. 15 — The Red Devils scored seven points in each of the two matchups against the Tomcats last year. In their second-round playoff game, that total appeared to be enough with Russell’s defensive effort. But JT Garrett played Red Devils spoiler again with a second-half touchdown. Both teams will be replacing skill players but have plenty enough experience to make it another memorable night at Henry R. Evans Stadium.