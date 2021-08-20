Paintsville made history as it closed a century of football in 2020.
The Tigers will raise their first-ever state championship banner when the new season gets underway, and the story will end there.
That moment is locked away forever. The next chapter in the school’s rich tradition is about to be written.
First-year coach Trevor Hoskins arrived in Paintsville with a renewed mentality. The Tigers will cherish the past, but will stay focused on the future.
“I know there have been several people ask me about defending a state title,” Hoskins said. “If that’s our mindset, I think we are setting ourselves up for failure right now. I told the guys that the trophy they won last year and the rings they have, nobody is coming for them.
“They have a year on them for a reason,” he added. “We don’t have to defend anything. That’s in the trophy case. Our mindset has to be, what can we do this year? Let’s be on the offensive. Let’s attack this thing and go out and win another one. We take one game at a time and go 1-0 each week.”
Embracing the Target
It took Paintsville 100 years to reach the mountaintop after claiming the coveted hardware with a 38-7 win over Kentucky Country Day for the Class A championship last December.
The Tigers navigated several potential pitfalls along the way, including injuries on the offensive line and the loss of four-year starting quarterback Jake Hyden at the end of the regular season.
Senior lineman Matthew Davis said the team is prepared for the rigors of attempting to duplicate the same success this season.
“I feel like the motivation is still here,” Davis said. “The target is a lot bigger on us this year. We have to keep focused. It’s something that’s hard to do. It was 100 years, but we finally got it done. To do it again, it will be even tougher.”
Junior Harris Phelps was named the Most Valuable Player at the state finals after collecting 221 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers have turned the page and moved on to the new campaign. The challenge only becomes greater as each team begins with a clean slate.
“You can’t look back or think too much about it,” Phelps said. “Last year doesn’t mean anything once you begin a new season. You have to go out here and prove yourself again each and every year.”
“It comes down to hard work,” he added. “You have to put in the reps in practice. You have to maintain that focus and come in each day ready to work.”
New Guy in Town
Paintsville has a rich sports history. After the football team’s monumental victory at Kroger Field, the Tigers are now the only Class A-sized school to win state titles in boys basketball, baseball and football.
The football program built a champion with a solid foundation that was forged long ago with legendary names such as Brugh, Couch, Daniel, Phelps and Chirico.
Hoskins accepted the job after former coach Joe Chirico explored a new opportunity at George Rogers Clark.
Hoskins was the quarterbacks coach at the University of Pikeville. He has left his own mark on the Bears program, holding the school record for passing yards, and is looking to do the same in his new home.
Hoskins knows he has big shoes to fill. Paintsville endured a seven-year stretch without a winning season before Chirico’s arrival in 2013.
The Tigers have now posted seven straight 10-win campaigns and consecutive trips to the state championship game. Paintsville had only reached double-digit victories three times between 1981 and 2014.
Hoskins said Chirico’s imprint on the program lives on. He is eager to add to the mystique at Memorial Field and instituted his own system during the offseason.
“The first thing I said during a team meeting when I got here was, I am going to care about these guys,” Hoskins said. “If the most important thing and the best thing that I teach them is how to execute a football play or something on the football field, then I have really failed. I want to develop these guys on and off the field. I think they see early on that I am here for the right reasons.”
Davis said the transition has been seamless as both sides become acquainted with each other.
“The offseason has been great,” Davis said. “The new coach came in and he welcomed us and we welcomed him. He works hard and keeps us working hard. We are looking good so far.”
Passing the Test
Paintsville doesn’t shy away from competition and will be tested again to begin the 2021 slate.
The Tigers open at rival Pikeville, the 2019 Class A champion, in a late-preseason scheduling tweak and defending 2A champion Beechwood. A trip to Somerset will follow, along with Paintsville’s annual epic clash with district foe Raceland.
“The tough schedule is great,” Davis said. “We want to get through those games healthy. Playing in those games will be a lot of fun. It will be tough, but when we get to the playoffs, it will pay off.”
The defending state champions figure to always get an opponent’s best effort and Paintsville has to enter each contest prepared for battle.
“It’s definitely going to be difficult,” Harris said. “You will always have that target on your back, just like Pikeville did last year. It makes it a lot harder to do it again. There are not many teams can do it back-to-back.”
Hoskins said coaches and players are competitors at heart and manning the minefield during the regular season will never allow the team’s focus to stray.
“In this business, that’s what gets you up in the morning,” Hoskins said. “With a schedule like that, facing some of those teams, it’s what gets those competitive juices flowing. It will get our team’s attention from week to week. There is no one on our schedule where we can just show up and win a game.
“If we can come through this thing and continue to get better, keep building and stay healthy,” he added, “the schedule will set us up to do some special things at the end of the year. There is no doubt it’s a tough schedule and we have our work cut out for us. The players and the coaching staff are excited about it.”