Russell, as a name-brand program locally and beyond, may be beyond moral victories. But coach T.J. Maynard hopes the Red Devils take an object lesson from their last game of 2020 — and what led up to it.
Russell lost, 10-7, to Ashland in the Class 3A, District 7 final on Nov. 27. But considering the Tomcats went on to win the state championship and the Red Devils had fallen to Ashland 41-7 just six weeks earlier, Maynard sees the renewed effort and narrow setback as a building block.
“We were right there knocking on the door with an opportunity,” Maynard said, reflecting on that night at Putnam Stadium eight months later. “What I took from all that, and hopefully our guys took and will carry on, was ... hopefully they found out how you have to prepare and how you have to work to get to that point. Let’s do that from the very get-go and have that hunger. Don’t have to have someone smack you in the mouth to wake you up to do that.”
That hunger may come from the fact several if not many Red Devils will step into significantly more prominent roles. Russell graduated its all-time leading passer in Charlie Jachimczuk and 3,000-yard career rusher Nathan Conley. They were two of the 13 members of the Red Devils’ 17-man Class of 2021 who played in at least eight games last season.
In addition, the entire Russell 2020 starting linebacking corps, one of the stoutest position groups around, has departed. Conley, Landon Taylor, Hunter Martin and Chase Snedegar combined for 149 tackles last season.
Russell marches on with a host of players with familiar last names, whose families have been in Maynard’s system.
“It trickles down, all the way to your middle school and JFL,” Maynard said. “What we do is pretty much what we do every year. You build a familiarity and a philosophy, and you sell that from Day 1. Our kids have bought into it. I’ve been blessed with a great coaching staff that works our kids every day and every snap.”
Bradley Rose steps in for Jachimczuk under center. Rose threw only four passes last year — and completed three, for 18 yards — but he isn’t absent experience: as a defensive tackle he led the Red Devils in tackles for loss (seven) and sacks (three and a half).
Ethan Oborne got increased touches earlier than expected last season due to injuries ahead of him and produced 345 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
“I thought he stepped in and did a really good job of showing the type of playmaking ability he has,” Maynard said.
Oborne so completely attacked the weight room in the offseason, Maynard said, he actually got a little too big and has worked to slim back down.
“He’s looking really well,” Maynard said. “He’s gonna be the guy ready to step up.”
Andre Richardson-Crews, who chipped in on special teams last year, will also get a look at running back. “He’s got a lot of talent and a lot of ability,” Maynard said, and is learning how to apply it at the varsity level.
Austin Parsons and Drake Wells are also working to crack the backfield rotation, Maynard said.
Russell is deepest offensively at receiver, Maynard said. Mason Lykins, Carson Patrick and Doug Oborne each caught at least three TDs and surpassed 270 yards last season.
“Obviously we hope to still run the ball,” Maynard said, “but we got some guys that can make plays” in the passing game.
Lykins (409 yards, four TDs) is coming off surgery “but he looks like he hasn’t missed a beat,” Maynard said. Patrick (295 yards, three scores) is working to refine details in his game but “has got a lot of ability and is gonna make a lot of plays,” the coach said. Doug Oborne (274 yards, three TDs) “has got a lot of wiggle and makes things happen,” Maynard said.
Maynard thinks Brody Stump “is gonna jump on the radar” and D’Marques Kershner “might have more talent than all of them” once he acclimates to the speed of the game. Braden Cook is also looking for reps at receiver.
Center Garrett Wilburn and guards Matt Haggard and Jaden Smith return up front. Tyler Hill — brother of graduated Russell girls basketball star Aubrey Hill, whom Maynard said “has got a big upside” — and Brice Kirk are getting looks at tackle. Matt Sanders, Connor Goodall, Ronnie Jessie and Kai McClelland are working for time on the line.
Stump and Max Coburn may play tight end and H-back.
Rose moved to defensive tackle last season and responded with 34 tackles. Haggard (24 stops) and Smith also played defensive line last year. Russell looks for depth there from Justin Copley, Sanders, Ian Roark, Hill and Kirk.
The Red Devils’ linebacking group is “kinda green,” Maynard said, having graduated all its starters, but he envisions Ethan Oborne as the heir apparent to Conley as an inside linebacker. There he’ll join Goodall, Russell’s leading returning tackler with 39 stops, five for loss and two sacks last season.
Coburn will play outside linebacker. Stump might play there and will start if he does, Maynard said. Or Stump might play safety, in which case Brayden Hartman, Wells and Cook will push for playing time at outside linebacker. Elijah Abdon and McClelland will also mix in at the second level.
Patrick, Lykins and Doug Oborne are back at cornerback. Lykins’s five interceptions last season tied for eighth-most in the state across all classes, and he made four tackles for loss.
Stump, Richardson-Crews, Parsons, Cook and Noah Keeton are getting looks in the secondary too.
Nathan Totten, a Russell soccer player who rotated at placekicker last season, is back. Totten converted 18 of 20 points-after and one of three three-pointers. He may also punt.
Richardson-Crews, Kershner and Parsons will return kicks. Kershner produced a 75-yard pick-six last season against Fleming County in Week 3.
Scott Grizzle, Maynard’s cousin who led a Greenup County resurgence from 2016-19, joins Russell as an assistant coach. He is one of three former head coaches on the Red Devils’ staff — veterans Lee Evans and Garry Morris (baseball) are the others.
“He’s a big get for us, with his offensive expertise,” Maynard said of Grizzle. “He brings something to the table with quarterback experience that’s gonna be really big for Bradley and our quarterbacks to come.”